Chief Of Russia's Yandex Faces Court Case For Gay 'Propaganda'
The chief executive of the Nasdaq-listed Internet company Yandex faces prosecution in a Russian court for alleged offenses under the country’s so-called gay "propaganda” law, a notice on the court's website said on July 5. The law bans "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors. The move to prosecute Artem Savinovsky, for which no hearing date was listed, comes a day after a different court levied a 1 million ruble ($11,048) fine against an online film database owned by Yandex under the same law. When contacted by Reuters, Yandex said it would appeal any court finding against its CEO. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Tried To Seize Two Oil Tankers Near Strait Of Hormuz And Fired Shots At One Of Them, U.S. Navy Says
Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz early on July 5, firing shots at one of them, the U.S. Navy said. It said that in both cases, the Iranian naval vessels backed off after the U.S. Navy responded to distress signals and that both commercial ships continued their voyages. “The Iranian Navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters,” said Commander Tim Hawkins, spokesman for the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. “The U.S. Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures.” He said the gunfire directed at the second vessel did not cause casualties or major damage. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Putin Ally Appointed To Head Russia's TASS News Agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin's former election spokesman has been appointed to run the state news agency TASS, according to a government order published on July 5. The Kremlin has tightened its control over the media since the start of the Ukraine war, forcing the closure of leading independent news outlets and designating many journalists and publications as "foreign agents.” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order dismissing Sergei Mikhailov as general director of TASS and appointing Andrei Kondrashov in his place. Kondrashov, 50, is a state television journalist who in 2018 worked as the press secretary of Putin's election headquarters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Suicide Bomber Attacks Security Post In Pakistan, Killing Two Soldiers And 10-Year-Old Boy
A suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on July 5, killing at least two soldiers and a 10-year-old boy and wounding 14 other civilians, officials said. The bombing occurred in Miran Shah, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. At least 14 civilians and some soldiers were wounded in the attack, according to Rashid Khan, a police official. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Maintains Crackdowns, Executions Over Protests, UN Says
Iran is still meting out harsh punishments on those suspected of involvement in mass protests, including "chilling" executions, a UN fact-finding mission said on July 5. Iran was rocked by demonstrations sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress rule for women. In November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown. Chairwoman Sara Hossain said that, 10 months on, the Amini family's "right to truth and justice remains unfulfilled.” "The lack of transparency around the investigations into her death is further evidenced by the arrest and continued detention of the two women journalists, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who first reported on the event," she added.
Three Leading EU Parliamentarians Call On EU To 'Finally' Impose Sanctions On Dodik
Three leading European parliamentarians have called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik over his efforts “to systematically undermine" Bosnia-Herzegovina. In a statement issued on July 5, the European Parliament’s chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, David McAllister; the standing rapporteur for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Paulo Rangel; and the chairman of the parliament’s delegation for relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo, Romeo Franz, said it is high time for the EU and its member states to impose targeted sanctions on Dodik, who is already under U.S and U.K. sanctions, and his allies. “The EU’s credibility is at stake,” the statement said. Dodik has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Georgia Condemns Ukraine For Its Protests Over Health Of Former President Saakashvili
Georgia's Foreign Ministry criticized Ukraine on July 4 for urging the Georgian ambassador to return to Tbilisi for consultations over the poor health of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is also a Ukrainian citizen. The Foreign Ministry called Ukraine's action “an extreme form of escalation.” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry had summoned Georgian Ambassador George Zakarashvili to express its protest over the apparent significant deterioration in the health of Saakashvili, who was convicted of abuse of power while he was president from 2004-13. Saakashvili appeared severely emaciated on July 3 during video-link testimony to a court considering a new abuse-of-power case against him. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Planning 'Dangerous Provocations' At Nuclear Plant, Zelenskiy Claims In Call With Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 4 repeated his warning that Russia is planning "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
Zelenskiy said in a statement after a phone call with Emmanuel Macron that he told the French president that Russian troops occupying the plant in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine are preparing provocations and that the two agreed to keep the situation under control together with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Zelenskiy’s statement reiterated a warning he issued on July 2 that Russia could be preparing an explosion at the nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy said then that there was “a serious threat” that Russia was prepared to set off “a local explosion” that could lead to a radiation release.
His statement on July 4 came after the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russia might be preparing for a provocation “in the near future” on the territory of the plant, which has been taken offline but still requires electrical power and water to cool its six reactors.
"According to operational information, foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant),” the General Staff said.
It said the detonation of the objects would not damage the plant’s power units but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine.
The General Staff emphasized that Ukrainian armed forces "do not violate the norms of international humanitarian law, monitor and control the situation, and are ready to act under any conditions."
Moscow on July 4 made its own accusation against Kyiv in connection with alleged preparations for an incident at the plant.
An adviser to Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, Renat Karchaa, said on Russian state television that Moscow has received information that on the night of July 5 “the Ukrainian Army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.”
He claimed that Ukraine planned to use "high-precision, long-range weapons" as well as drones.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify the claims made by either side.
Fears over the safety risks for the nuclear plant have been constant since the start of Russia's invasion. The two sides have regularly accused each other of putting the plant's safety at risk.
With reporting by AFP
EU Envoy Says Pristina Must Take Steps To De-Escalate Tensions Before Sanctions Will Be Eased
The European Union will not lift political and economic sanctions on Kosovo unless the government in Pristina de-escalates tensions with ethnic Serbs, the EU envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia said on July 4 after a meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Miroslav Lajcak said after meeting with Kurti in Pristina that there was agreement on the need for progress on de-escalation and assessed his conversation as "important, open, and honest."
He told reporters he presented his ideas and proposals during the meeting, which he said will help the parties better understand each other's positions. Lajcak added that they agreed the talks would continue.
The EU has measures ready for Serbia if de-escalation does not continue, but he pointed out that it is his wish that there is no need for sanctions and that the two sides hold talks.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held crisis talks in Brussels separately with Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on June 22 and presented the EU’s requests for Kosovo and Serbia in connection with the situation in the north.
Among them are new elections as soon as possible in four Serb-majority municipalities with the unconditional participation of Kosovar Serbs.
Tensions boiled over last month after the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in the four towns following a boycott of the vote called by Serbian leaders. Belgrade in the past has played a key role in the participation of Serbs in elections organized in Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008.
The EU also requests an immediate suspension of police operations near municipal buildings in northern Kosovo and the transfer of the four mayors to temporary alternative facilities from which they can perform their duties.
Serbia is requested to ensure that the demonstrators are withdrawn from the municipal buildings in parallel with the withdrawal of the Kosovar police.
The EU has begun to implement sanctions against Kosovo due to the failure to fulfill these requirements. The measures include halting visits by Kosovar officials to the EU and a suspension of a large part of EU economic aid.
Kurti said in a statement that he told Lajcak that "the EU's punitive measures against Kosovo are unfair and make the dialogue asymmetrical."
Lajcak is scheduled on July 5 to visit Serbia as part of his effort to convince the parties that, in addition to de-escalating the situation, they should return to dialogue.
Lajcak also met with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani during his visit to Pristina. They discussed overcoming "current political and security challenges,” Osmani’s office said.
"Kosovo's institutions are committed to overcoming current challenges together with international partners. Kosovo has shown its will for de-escalation, offering to organize new elections in the north of the country in accordance with Kosovo's legal framework," Osmani was quoted as saying.
The announcement said Osmani also emphasized that "criminal groups and individuals who were violent against the police, journalists, members of KFOR, EULEX, and citizens must face justice" and that Kosovo remains "unwavering in its goal for peace and stability in the country and the region."
EU spokesman Peter Stano said Lajcak's visit to Pristina and Belgrade is part of his work on "moving the dialogue forward."
Brussels has repeatedly asked Kosovo and Serbia to take steps to immediately de-escalate tensions and return to EU-mediated dialogue with the aim of normalizing relations.
Kurti and Vucic have held several "crisis meetings" with European officials in Brussels but have not held bilateral meetings. The meetings have ended without concrete results.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Reports Heavy Fighting In East As Russia Accuses Kyiv Of Attacking Border Region
Heavy fighting continues in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in the Donetsk region, the General Staff of Ukraine’s military reported on July 5, adding that there had been 40 combat clashes in the area during the previous 24 hours.
"Our soldiers continue to conduct offensive actions south and north of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries,” the military said in its latest update.
It added that more than 15 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, and Khromov, came under shelling by Russian artillery.
The military also said that the Russian Army has intensified reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the border areas near the town of Siversky.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod governors said the regions came under fire from Ukrainian forces across the border in the early hours of July 5, adding that no casualties were reported.
"The town of Valuyki is under fire from Ukraine's armed forces," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram early on July 5.
"Air-defense system worked, but there is destruction on the ground," Gladkov added.
In a separate statement, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said that a school and a private house were damaged when the village of Tyotkino came fire.
Ukraine's military said late on July 4 that it had destroyed a formation of Russian forces in Makiyivka in the Donetsk region while Russian-installed representatives accused Kyiv of targeting a hospital, adding that one civilian died and 36 were injured as the result of the attacks.
"As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the defense forces, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiyivka ceased to exist," Ukraine's military said in a statement issued late on July 4.
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiyivka.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
Earlier on July 4, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said his country’s counteroffensive against Russian forces has been "particularly fruitful" in the last few days.
"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task -- the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian Army," Danilov said on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Looks Forward To More 'Fruitful Cooperation' After NATO Chief's Mandate Extended
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a telephone call on July 4 that he looks forward to "continuing our fruitful cooperation" after Stoltenberg's contract to lead the military alliance was extended by one year.
Zelenskiy congratulated Stoltenberg and thanked him for his "constant personal efforts to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations," according to the presidential press service. Zelenskiy also emphasized that "now is the time for powerful decisions and concrete steps in this direction."
The press service added that the two leaders also discussed the situation at the front and "the latest events inside Russia" during the call, which came as they coordinated positions before next week's NATO summit in Vilnius.
Stoltenberg commented on the conversation in a tweet. "A very good conversation with President Zelenskiy about the latest events in Ukraine and our preparations for the NATO summit. In Vilnius, the members of the Alliance will make decisions on strengthening long-term support, improving our political ties and bringing Ukraine closer to NATO," he wrote.
NATO announced earlier on July 4 that Stoltenberg’s contract will be extended by another year as the military alliance opted to stick with an experienced leader as war rages in Ukraine rather than try to agree on a successor.
Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic alliance’s civilian leader since 2014, and his tenure had already been extended three times before the latest decision to keep him.
"Honoured by NATO allies' decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024," Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. "In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever."
The extension will see Stoltenberg remain in charge during next year's summit in Washington marking the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding.
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of other NATO nations also hailed the decision to extend Stoltenberg as the alliance’s chief.
"With his steady leadership, experience, and judgment, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Expected To Visit Sofia On Same Day As Parliamentary Vote On Ukraine's Membership In NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Bulgaria on July 6, according to Bulgarian media reports confirmed by RFE/RL.
Though the Council of Ministers said it could not confirm the reports, sources within the ruling majority told RFE/RL they were true.
Information about Zelenskiy's visit first appeared in Bulgarian news media on July 4. It was also published by Ukrainian media, but only quoting the Bulgarian news reports.
Zelenskiy’s visit to Sofia is expected to coincide with the Bulgarian parliament's adoption of a declaration in support of Ukraine's NATO membership.
The declaration on July 4 won the support parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and a vote on the declaration is included in the parliament's draft agenda for this week.
Bulgarian news reports say Zelenskiy's visit will be a chance for him to express gratitude for Bulgaria's assistance and make new requests for support.
The government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who took power in early June, has signaled a break from the previous caretaker government's reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine.
Despite Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's stated opposition to sending military aid to Kyiv, the government last week approved a new package. The Council of Ministers said it was in accordance with a December 2022 parliamentary vote approving an agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine on the provision of arms, equipment, and ammunition.
Zelenskiy's visit to Bulgarian, a member of NATO and the European Union, will take place just days ahead of a NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius at which Ukrainian membership in NATO and new military aid is expected to be discussed.
The last time Bulgarian government representatives met with Zelenskiy was during a visit in April 2022 to Kyiv of a delegation headed by then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Later, Petkov admitted that Bulgaria had sent military aid to Ukraine through third countries because of the resistance of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which was a coalition partner at the time.
Romanian Authorities Raid Dozens Of Homes For Elderly Over Suspicion Of 'Inhumane' Treatment
Romanian authorities on July 4 raided several nursing homes and elderly care facilities in Bucharest and other locations in Romania over allegations of patient abuse.
Prosecutors with Romania’s anti-organized crime agency (DIICOT) and Romanian police searched dozens of homes as part of an investigation into mistreatment and exploitation of elderly and disabled people.
The victims were subjected to “inhumane” or degrading treatment, were forced to work without pay, and were not given sufficient food and adequate medical treatment in facilities for the care of elderly and disabled people, DIICOT said in a news release.
The prosecutors allege that two criminal gangs exploited vulnerable people in a systematic way for profit at the homes, which had been paid to look after their residents.
In addition to ill-treatment, the vulnerable people were kept "in a state of servitude to the members of organized criminal groups" so that the groups’ leaders and the other members could illegally collect their benefits, Romanian police said.
In addition to raids at the facilities, the police said another 21 searches took place in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Ialomița at the offices of public and private institutions that should have defended the interests of vulnerable people but did not do so.
According to DIICOT and Romanian police, 26 arrest warrants were issued for suspects, whose hearings are to be held at the DIICOT headquarters.
Another 15 witnesses were summoned, and their hearings will be held at the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of the Romanian Police.
The actions on July 4 took place after Romanian media published reports in February that revealed some of the treatment. In one of the reports residents of the village of Voluntari near Bucharest told broadcaster Digi24 they had seen residents begging for food at the fence around one of the homes.
With reporting by dpa
Estonian PM Says NATO Membership Is The 'Only Security Guarantee' For Ukraine, But Rules Out Offer While Fighting Continues
TALLINN -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on July 4 said that NATO membership "is the only security guarantee" for Ukraine and said it is important that NATO member countries agree during their upcoming summit in Vilnius on "practical steps" on how Ukraine gets into the alliance.
It is important that during the July 11-12 summit members "go beyond the Bucharest wording," she said, referring to the 2008 summit declaration that offered Ukraine an opportunity to join the alliance without a concrete timetable.
But she cautioned that membership won't happen as long as fighting is ongoing.
"Of course, we understand it cannot happen when the war is going on. But we have to have a clear pathway [for] how Ukraine gets there," she said in an interview with RFE/RL in Tallinn one week ahead of the crucial summit.
During the summit, the alliance is expected to seek ways to provide Ukraine additional security guarantees but stop short of full Ukrainian membership, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has long pushed for.
What the pathway for Ukrainian membership will look like is currently under discussion as officials from the 31 NATO allies currently negotiate the wording of the summit declaration.
According to RFE/RL sources familiar with the topic but barred from speaking on the record, the declaration could say that NATO commits to Ukrainian membership when "consequences" or "conditions allow" and that the topic could be reexamined during the NATO summit in Washington next summer.
Another idea being discussed is based on the Cold War model under which West Germany was in NATO and was covered by the alliance's mutual defense clause, Article 5, while East Germany was not.
Kallas, however, poured cold water on such a design, saying it would effectively reward Russia for its invasion.
"The end of the war is when Russia goes back to Russia. If we say…you get some territories, then aggression actually pays off," she said. "It is a very bad signal for international law and also the security of the whole world if [Russian aggression] pays off. That is the most important thing to keep in mind."
Kallas also reflected on the declaration of the Bucharest summit in 2008, which resulted in Ukraine and Georgia often going hand in hand in pursuing NATO membership.
But at the upcoming summit, Ukraine is set to be represented by Zelenskiy, who will meet with the other heads of state and governments, while Georgia will be represented by its foreign minister and participate in a lower-level meeting with other so-called "partners at risk" such as Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova.
Asked why this "de-coupling" has occurred, Kallas said the current leadership of Georgia "does not really believe in NATO membership" and pointed to a think-tank event in May in Bratislava in which Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said NATO enlargement was at the root of the war in Ukraine.
WATCH: Kallas says it's important to agree on "practical steps" on how Ukraine gets into NATO once the conflict with Russia is over.
"It was the [Bratislava] conference where the prime minister of Georgia was saying that NATO is at fault for the war in Ukraine," she said, adding that the Georgian leader said this even though NATO is a defense alliance.
"NATO has not done anything. Ukraine has not done anything to really provoke Russia to attack them," Kallas said, noting that even Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin said that this has been "a false narrative" of the Russian leadership to justify attacking Ukraine.
She compared the situation in Georgia with that of Ukraine during the 2004-05 Orange Revolution that brought a pro-Western government to power after months of demonstrations prompted by a flawed presidential vote.
"I think Georgia is where Ukraine was years ago when they had the Orange Revolution, so that they also widely consider Europe (the EU) as their future. But that also requires reforms on their side," Kallas said.
Italy Freezes Russian Oligarchs' Assets Worth $2.5 Billion
Italy has frozen Russian oligarchs' assets valued at around 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) following the invasion of Ukraine last year, the country's central bank said on July 4. Italy seized assets -- including bank accounts, luxury villas, yachts and cars -- as part of the European Union's sanctions against the Kremlin and its backers. In its annual report, the Bank of Italy's anti-money laundering unit (UIF) said the 2-billion-euro figure had been updated to the end of June. UIF Director Enzo Serata added that financial holdings worth around 330 million euros, linked to 80 individuals, had been frozen as part of the sanctions regime. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Executes Three Rapists Who Lured Women To Fake Clinic
Iran executed three men on July 4 who were convicted of raping women they had lured to a fake cosmetic surgery clinic and injected with anaesthetic drugs. They were found guilty of conspiring in 12 cases of sexual assault in late 2021 in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported. The three men "who raped a number of women in an unauthorised beauty salon were hanged in Bandar Abbas prison this morning," Hormozgan's Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahramani was quoted as saying. According to rights group Amnesty International, Iran executes more people than any other nation except China and hanged at least 582 people last year, the highest number since 2015.
Taliban Bans Women's Beauty Salons In Afghanistan
The Taliban is banning women's beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said on July 4. It's the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces, and most forms of employment. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, gave no details of the ban. He only confirmed the contents of a letter circulating on social media. The ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. To read the original story by Associated Press, click here.
Pakistan Grants Extra Powers To Graft Body Probing Imran Khan
Pakistan has issued a presidential ordinance granting extra detention powers to the country's anti-graft body that is currently investigating a case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reported on July 4. Khan, the country's main opposition leader who has faced a string of cases since being ousted from power last year, was arrested in the graft case in May, which led to violent protests across the country. He was later released on bail. The legal tweaks involved granting the anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the ability to issue arrest warrants and detain suspects for 30 days if they did not cooperate with an investigation, Geo News reported. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Give Ukraine Quick Path To NATO After War, Lithuanian Leader Tells Allies
Lithuania's president urged NATO leaders to be bolder in addressing Ukraine's push for membership at a summit in his country next week, saying this would boost Kyiv's battlefield performance while Moscow would see any caution as weakness. In an interview with Reuters, President Gitanas Nauseda advised NATO allies to disregard fears that bringing Ukraine into the U.S.-led military alliance would provoke Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. "We should not hesitate to take bolder decisions because otherwise the Putin regime will decide that the Western allies are too weak, (that they should be) pushed to the corner and they will surrender," Nauseda said on July 3. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Magnitude 5.3-5.7 Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea Region Near Azerbaijan
An earthquake measuring 5.3 to 5.7 magnitude hit the Caspian Sea region near Azerbaijan, local media reported early on July 4. The Trend news agency quoted the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan as saying the earthquake occurred just after midnight near the capital, Baku, and was felt throughout the country. Russia's TASS news agency, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, said the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of the city of Khachmaz, a city of 37,100 people. No other information was immediately available. The U.S. Geological Survey rated the earthquake at magnitude 5.4. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Award-Winning Russian Journalist And Lawyer Badly Beaten In Chechnya
An award-winning Russian investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta and a lawyer were badly beaten by armed men during a trip to Chechnya, the human rights group Team Against Torture reported on July 4.
Journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov have been moved to a hospital in Moscow, the Novaya Gazeta publication reported on Telegram on July 5. They sustained multiple injuries, the rights group reported.
"Milashina's fingers have been broken, and she is sometimes losing consciousness. She has bruises all over her body," the group said on social media. It added that Nemov had been stabbed in the leg.
"It was a classic kidnapping.... They pinned our driver down, threw him out of his car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, knelt me down there, and put a gun to my head," Milashina told Mansur Soltayev, a Chechen human rights official, as she lay in a hospital in Grozny shortly after the attack.
Milashina and Nemov had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing by a court of Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Musayeva has been put on trial for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated. Hours after the attack against Milashina and Nemov, a Chechen court found Musayeva guilty and sentenced her to 5 1/2 years at a penal colony.
Milashina and Nemov were attacked while heading from the airport to the capital, Grozny, rights groups said, adding that their equipment and documents were destroyed.
Milashina has spent years reporting on human rights violations in Chechnya, including the arrest and torture of gay men in the region. She had received threats before. In 2020, Milashina and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a dozen people in the lobby of their hotel.
The human rights group Memorial said the attackers shaved Milashina's head, broke several of her fingers, and covered her head with green dye.
"They were brutally kicked, including in the face, threatened with death, had a gun held to their heads, and had their equipment taken away and smashed," Memorial said in a post on Telegram.
"While being beaten, they were told: "You have been warned. Get out of here and don't write anything."
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova asked investigators to look into the attack on Milashina and Nemov.
The Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter it was "horrified by the savage attack" on Milashina.
Milashina's paper, Novaza Gazeta, was last year stripped of its license in a move that its editor, Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov, said was politically motivated.
Novaya Gazeta, known for its investigative reports, has since 2000 seen six journalists and contributors killed, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Moldova Shoot-Out Suspect Dies In Custody, Airport Security Probed
A man accused of killing two security officials in a shoot-out last week at Moldova's main airport died of multiple gunshot wounds on July 3, as authorities in the ex-Soviet state ordered an enquiry into beefing up airport security. President Maia Sandu declared July 4 a day of mourning and ordered flags to be flown at half staff after the June 30 incident. Posthumous medals were awarded to the two victims. An official statement, quoting police, announced the death of Rustam Asurov, 43, a native of Tajikistan, who seized a gun from a security officer after being refused entry to Moldova. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Attack On Kharkiv Town Injures More Than 40 As Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Drone Attack Near Moscow
More than 40 people, including 12 children, were injured on July 4 in a Russian strike on the town of Pervomayskiy in the eastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials said, as the Ukrainian military reported continued heavy fighting in the Donetsk region.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram that the shelling took place around 1:35 p.m. local time, setting several cars on fire and blowing out the windows of residential buildings.
Synyehubov said 43 people were injured in the missile attack. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the number of injured was 41, including 12 children.
A 10-month-old boy and a 1-year-old child are among the injured, Synyehubov said.
The Interior Ministry said the 10-month-old was admitted to the intensive-care unit and his condition has stabilized. The other children suffered minor shrapnel injuries, bruises, and scratches, and all have been medically treated, the ministry said.
The strike hit a parking lot outside the residential building in the town of Pervomayskiy, which is relatively far from current hot spots in the Donbas region.
Eight high-rise buildings and eight cars were damaged as a result of the rocket attack, the Interior Ministry said.
Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, also commented on the attack, saying the Russians fired "a high-explosive shell."
Both Synyehubov and Yermak posted photos on Telegram of what they said showed some of the destruction caused, including images of burned cars lying on their sides or upside down, apparently from the impact.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the head of Ukraine's southern command, said Ukrainian troops knocked out the enemy from a number of positions.
"The defense forces are advancing in the [southern] direction," Tarnavskiy said on Telegram. "Units of missile troops and artillery performed 1,283 fire missions during the day."
He said the fighting took out three companies of Russian troops -- killed or wounded -- and equipment, including two tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military early on July 4 reported heavy fighting in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It said there had been a total of 40 combat clashes during the previous 24 hours.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir spent a day with members of Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the front line in the Zaporizhzhya region.
There was also heavy fighting in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions, where Ukrainian forces were advancing, Ukraine's military leadership said.
The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces during the day on July 3 carried out 56 air strikes and 77 attacks from rocket salvo systems, adding that the attacks had killed and injured an unspecified number of civilians.
The report came as Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding areas that resulted in the temporary restriction of landings and takeoffs at the capital’s Vnukovo airport.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it repelled an attack from five Ukrainian drones in Moscow and a nearby region.
Air defenses destroyed four of the drones, and the fifth was intercepted and fell, the ministry said in a statement.
There were no casualties or damage as result of the "terrorist attack," the ministry said.
The attack is the latest in a series of recent drone attacks, including one on the Kremlin in May and others on Russian towns near the border with Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said such attacks would not be possible without the help provided to Kyiv by the United States and NATO allies.
The spokesman of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Andriy Yusov, commented on the drone attack on Moscow.
"If we talk about Moscow, we traditionally do not comment on it. But it happens. If the Russian 45th brigade of special forces is engaged in sabotage in the Ukrainian rear, then this means that something can fly to Moscow," he said on national television.
The drone attack was the first known assault on the Russian capital since an abortive mutiny launched 11 days ago by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who released an audio message on Telegram on July 3 expressing gratitude to those who supported him and his group in their short-lived mutiny.
Prigozhin said he ordered his group to stop its advance in order to prevent a civil war. He and hundreds of his armed Wagner fighters led a brief uprising on June 24 that captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and threatened to carry out a march against Moscow.
The crisis was defused after Prigozhin accepted a deal that would allow him to go into exile in Belarus and give his men the choice of joining him there or be integrated into the Russian military.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and The Hill
Former U.S. President Clinton Visits Albania, Urges Solution To Crisis In Northern Kosovo
TIRANA -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, during a visit to Albania, called for a solution to the crisis in northern Kosovo that has ratcheted up tensions between the Pristina government and the country’s Serb minority and Belgrade.
In a speech in Tirana on July 3, Clinton directly addressed the tensions that have boiled over following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority towns after Serbian leaders called for a boycott of the votes.
"There is a dispute going on in Kosovo that I wish had never happened," Clinton said during the first day of a two-day visit.
With the Serb boycott, minority Albanian candidates were able to win the mayoral posts with a minimum number of votes, leading to violent protests by many local Serbs after Kosovar authorities defied Western warnings and used force to install the winners in city halls.
Clinton said the Kosovo people "created those four towns for the benefit of the Serbs....So I think that they [Serb residents] made a mistake not to vote," Clinton said.
"I think it is easy for the Albanians, now in the majority [in Kosovo], to try to take advantage of the moment to make their point, but the real thing we need to do is to stop this nonsense...What big political issue can be advanced by having these tensions? The people in those municipalities need decent government and citizens need to vote," he said.
The protests, which turned violent and led to injuries among NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers and demonstrators, took place after Western-backed Pristina ignored pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat the ethnic Albanian mayors after the boycotted elections.
U.S. and EU diplomats told Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti that he needed to calm the situation in the north, hold new municipal elections, and return to dialogue with Serbia on normalizing relations. Diplomats have also long urged Belgrade to take steps to normalize relations with Kosovo, which it refuses to recognize.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to meet directly with Kurti in efforts to simmer tensions, which also rose when three Kosovar police officers were detained by Serbian authorities last month.
The government of Kosovo claimed they were illegally arrested on its territory. Serbia denied the claim and said the police had entered "deep" into their territory. The officers were later released.
Kosovo, which has a largely ethnic Albanian population, declared its sovereignty in 2008, a move recognized by many Western states but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians from Kosovo. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia.
Clinton remains popular in Kosovo and Albania for his efforts to stop the fighting. In 2019, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci awarded the visiting Clinton the Freedom Order in gratitude for his role in helping end the war.
In his July 3 remarks, Clinton -- who has no role in the current administration of President Joe Biden, who like Clinton, is a Democrat -- also said he is convinced the United States is "committed to Albania's freedom, strength, and integrity."
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama praised Clinton for his role in ending the war in Kosovo.
He called Clinton’s speech in March 1999, when announcing NATO's intervention in Kosovo, "another pearl" and said it was "about the history of Kosovo and our region, a defining stone of the road to the future."
He also thanked Clinton for assisting now NATO-member Albania as it emerged out of the former Communist regime.
Clinton served two terms as president from 1993 to 2001.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included quotes by Clinton that were incorrectly stated.
- By RFE/RL
Renowned Iranian Artist Dies Reportedly From Alcohol Poisoning
Renowned Iranian artist Khosrow Hassanzadeh has reportedly died from bootleg alcohol poisoning. He was 60.
Hassanzadeh died on July 2 at a Tehran hospital, where he had been in a coma for nearly a week.
"With deep sorrow and disbelief, we have learned that the esteemed artist, painter, and member of the Association of Iranian Painters, Khosrow Hassanzadeh, has passed away," the Association of Iranian Painters said in a statement on July 2.
Reports said Hassanzadeh had been hospitalized after drinking "counterfeit alcohol."
Born in Tehran in 1963 in a working-class family, Hassanzadeh studied painting at the Tehran University of Art. He was mentored by prominent painter, graphist, and art curator Aydin Aghdashloo.
Hassanzadeh was a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran/Iraq War who had created some of his work based on his experience and memories of war.
Hassanzadeh’s paintings have been showcased in museums around the world, including the British Museum, the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.
His death comes amid a series of cases of fatal alcohol poisonings in the Islamic republic, where drinking alcohol has been banned since the 1979 revolution and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market.
Seventeen people died from alcohol poisoning in Karaj near the Iranian capital in recent weeks. Nearly 200 people were hospitalized after drinking bootleg alcohol that was believed to contain methanol.
Abbas Masjedi Arani, the head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, said last month that 644 people had died from alcohol poisoning during the past Iranian year, which ends on March 20. He said that was a 30 percent increase compared with the previous year.
With reporting by the BBC
