The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has overturned a $50 billion award that Russia had been ordered to pay the former majority shareholders of the dismantled oil giant Yukos, sending the case back to a lower appeals court.



"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court's final judgement as well as the court’s preceding judgement," the court said in a statement on November 5.



"The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement."



The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2014 that Moscow used tax claims to seize control of Yukos in 2003 and silence its CEO, tycoon-turned-Kremlin-critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.



A number of countries have frozen accounts and property belonging to Russian state companies while GML, a holding company belonging to four former Yukos owners, attempted to collect the award.

Based on reporting by TASS and Reuters