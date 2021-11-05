The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has overturned a $50 billion award that Russia had been ordered to pay the former majority shareholders of the dismantled oil giant Yukos, sending the case back to a lower appeals court.
"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court's final judgement as well as the court’s preceding judgement," the court said in a statement on November 5.
"The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement."
The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2014 that Moscow used tax claims to seize control of Yukos in 2003 and silence its CEO, tycoon-turned-Kremlin-critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
A number of countries have frozen accounts and property belonging to Russian state companies while GML, a holding company belonging to four former Yukos owners, attempted to collect the award.
Dutch Supreme Court Overturns $50 Billion Ruling Against Russia In Yukos Case, Sends Suit Back To Lower Court
The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has overturned a $50 billion award that Russia had been ordered to pay the former majority shareholders of the dismantled oil giant Yukos, sending the case back to a lower appeals court.
Editors' Picks