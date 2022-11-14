News
Zambian Convicted On Drugs Charges In Russia Killed In Ukraine
A 23-year-old Zambian national, Nathan Nyirenda, who was serving a prison term in Russia on drug charges, was killed in the war in Ukraine in September. Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo on November 14 said his country had requested an explanation from the Russian government on why Nyirenda, who before his conviction in 2020 studied at a Moscow university, had been fighting in the war. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Vagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, has openly said he is recruiting inmates across Russia for the war in Ukraine. To read the original story from ZNBC, click here.
CIA Director Burns To Meet Russian Counterpart In Turkey
CIA Director Bill Burns will meet in Ankara, Turkey, on November 14 with his Russian intelligence counterpart to underscore the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Burns and Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), would not discuss settlement of the war in Ukraine. Burns is also expected to raise the cases of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russian Foreign Minister Appears In Video After Reports Of Hospital Visit In Bali
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, has appeared in a video wearing shorts and a T-shirt to prove he is healthy after media reports said he had been hospitalized upon arriving in Bali for the gathering.
In response to the November 14 reports, which quoted multiple political and hospital officials as saying Lavrov was taken to the hospital "for a health checkup," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov to prove he was not ill.
While calling the reports "the highest level of fake," she also did not comment on whether the 72-year-old minister had been to the hospital as reported.
"They've been writing about our president for 10 years that he's fallen ill. It's a game that is not new in politics,"
Lavrov says in the video, where he can be seen sitting at a small table
AP quoted Bali Governor I Wayan Koster as saying Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island's biggest, and left after a brief checkup and that "his health is in good condition."
Reuters and AFP also quoted officials as confirming Lavrov had visited the hospital.
Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation after President Vladimir Putin confirmed last week he would not attend amid warnings by some countries that he should not be allowed at the meeting because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's war against Ukraine is expected to be among the issues discussed at the two-day G20 meeting, which brings together officials from countries representing more than 80 percent of the world's economic production.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jingpin are participating in the summit and met earlier on November 14.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Moscow Police Detain Two RFE/RL Freelance Correspondents During Interviews
Moscow police have detained two freelance correspondents working for RFE/RL's Russian Service on November 13 while they were interviewing people on the streets of the country's capital. Law enforcement officers took Yury Lebedev and Yelizaveta Movchan to a police station for "an identity check." A lawyer is en route to visit Lebedev and Movchan. Since Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, police in Russia have repeatedly detained journalists, including those from RFE/RL, to prevent them from carrying out their work as reporters. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
NATO Chief Says Coming Months 'Will Be Difficult' For Ukraine
Ukraine faces difficult months ahead and Russia's military capability should not be underestimated, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on November 14. Stoltenberg praised the "incredible courage" of Ukrainian forces following Russia's withdrawal from the strategic southern city of Kherson and urged continued international support for Kyiv. "The coming months will be difficult. Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the Dutch foreign and defense ministers. Read the original AFP story here.
Concerns Grow Over Ronaghi's Health After Iranian Activist Moved To Hospital
Concerns over the health of Iranian hunger-striking civil rights leader Hossein Ronaghi have risen after he was transferred to a hospital in Tehran from the notorious Evin prison where he is being held.
Prison authorities informed Ronaghi's family late on November 13 that they had transferred him to the Dey General Hospital. Many people in the Iranian capital gathered in front of the hospital and the surrounding streets and chanted slogans supporting the activist.
Videos published on social media showed security officers trying to disperse those gathered in front of the hospital. Gun shots can be heard, though it is not clear where they came from. Some reported tear gas was lobbed at crowds.
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
Reports say Ahmad Ronaghi, Hossein's father, suffered a stroke last week in front of Evin prison while asking about his son's condition and needed to be hospitalized for several days.
Last month, in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Ronaghi's father said prison officials threatened to kill his son if he gave an interview to foreign media.
Iran's judicial authorities have yet to comment on the reports or Hossein Ronaghi's condition.
On November 10, Ronaghi's sister, Sakineh Ronaghi, said Hossein told her on the phone that his kidneys had developed hydronephrosis due to the hunger strike and that he could not walk because of the torture he has suffered at the hands of interrogators.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV. He's been on a hunger strike since being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO's Stoltenberg: It's Up To Ukraine What Terms For Talks With Russia Are Acceptable
It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on November 14, adding NATO's role was to support Kyiv. "It is for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms are acceptable. It is for us to support them," he said in The Hague. "We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia. They still control large parts of Ukraine. What we should do is strengthen Ukraine's hand." Read the original Reuters story here.
EU Sanctions To Target 'Inner Circle' Of Iran Guards, Germany Says
Fresh European Union sanctions will target the "inner circle of power" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Germany said on November 14 as the bloc convened to respond to what it has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. Read the original Reuters story here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Shortlisted For Press Freedom Award Unable To Travel As Passport Revoked
Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, who was shortlisted for the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Awards 2022 last week, says he will be unable to travel to Paris in December if he is chosen as a winner. Temirov told RFE/RL on November 13 that his passport was canceled by investigators. Although Temirov was acquitted in September of drug charges that he called politically motivated, persecutors appealed his acquittal. Temirov was arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which he says were planted by police. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz service, click here.
Ukraine Revokes Some Journalist Accreditations Over Early Reports From Liberated Kherson
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have revoked the accreditations of several international journalists over their reporting from the city of Kherson in the early hours after it was liberated by Ukrainian armed forces from Russian troops over the weekend.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook on November 13 that the move was made because some foreign news organizations violated regulations on reporting from combat zones.
"In recent days, multiple media reporters, ignoring existing bans and precautions that were in place, and without the approval of the relevant commanders and military units' public relations services, carried out reports from the city of Kherson before the completion of stabilization measures there. These actions are a blatant violation of the March 3, 2022 order No. 73 by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as corresponding orders by the military command," the statement said, without naming news agencies affected by the move.
The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, told the Detector Media news agency that journalists from CNN and Sky News were among the reporters whose accreditations had been canceled over their reports from Kherson.
"I have information at this point about the cancellation of accreditations of video reporting crews of Sky News and CNN. Also, there is an information about an Italian media outlet that was [in Kherson] as well, but I am waiting for additional information on it," Humenyuk said.
The revocation appears to have only affected some individuals at news outlets, as both CNN and Sky News continued to report from Kherson on November 14.
Domestic and international news organizations have rushed to try and report from Kherson since Russian troops left the city on November 11 after occupying it for eight months following the start of Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Ukrainian authorities say "stabilization works" are under way in Kherson as the humanitarian situation in the city and outskirts remain complicated. Specialists are working on fixing infrastructure and demining multiple objects in the city and near it, the government said.
Siberian Journalist Ponomarenko Jailed For Anti-War Stance Transferred To House Arrest
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in April and accused of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, has been transferred to house arrest, her lawyer told RFE/RL on November 13. Ponomarenko, who is the mother of two young children, faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the March 16 Russian air strike on a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Iran Launches New Round Of Attacks On Kurdish Region In Northern Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, the latest round of attacks on the area in recent weeks.
Iranian media, including, IRNA, Tasnim and the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq were targeted with missiles and drones.
According to Tariq Haidari, the mayor of northern Iraqi city of Koye, at least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the attacks on the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish party in this city near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil.
The AP news agency quoted a security official from the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, one of the exiled groups targeted, as saying they had suffered casualties but did not provide more details. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The party has waged an insurgency against the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In September, the IRGC issued a statement saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."
The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted nearly two months ago in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
With reporting by AP. Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Denies AP Report That Lavrov Taken To Hospital At G20
Russia's Foreign Ministry on November 14 has denied an AP report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to a hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery." AP, citing three Indonesian government and medical officials, said Lavrov was taken to a hospital soon after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit. To read the original story from Reuters, click here. To read the Telegram post from Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, click here.
Biden, Xi Meet Ahead Of G20 Summit Overshadowed By Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met on November 14 for long-awaited talks that come as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade. The two, holding their first in-person talks since Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on November 15 that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read the original Reuters story here.
EU Set To Pile More Sanctions On Iran Over Violent Crackdown On Protesters
European Union foreign ministers are due to impose more sanctions on Iran on November 14 in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. To read the full Reuters story, click here.
In Kherson, Zelenskiy Says Ukrainian Victories Exact 'High Price' As 'Intense' Fighting Continues
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed Ukraine's recapture of Kherson during a surprise visit to the strategic southern city as the possible "beginning of the end of the war," but warned that such victories came at a high price.
The liberation of Kherson over the last few days was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in nearly nine months since the start of the Russian invasion and sparked days of celebration but also exposed a humanitarian emergency for the residents of the city.
"This is the beginning of the end of the war," Zelenskiy said in an address to the Ukrainian troops in the city. "We are step-by-step coming to all the temporarily occupied territories."
But he also reminded Ukrainians that the success came at a high human cost.
"The price of this war is high. People are injured. A large number of dead. (Russian forces) have left or escaped -- we believe that they have escaped because our army has surrounded the enemy and they were in danger," Zelensky said.
"There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region."
"We are moving forward," Zelenskiy told Ukrainian soldiers in the city, thanking NATO and other allies for their continuing support in the war against Russia.
"We are ready for peace, peace for all our country," he said.
As fierce fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Kremlin refused to comment on Zelenskiy's visit to the city, but spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "You know that it is the territory of the Russian Federation."
Russia, which still controls about 70 percent of the wider Kherson region, illegally annexed it and three other Ukrainian regions in September following referendums that Kyiv and the West have labeled as a sham.
Wary Ukrainian officials maintained a curfew in the liberated Kherson region amid fears that mines and booby traps could still maim and kill civilians.
The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided to maintain a curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and ban people from leaving or entering the city as a security measure.
"The enemy mined all critical infrastructure," Yanushevych told Ukrainian TV. "We are trying to meet within a few days and (then) open the city," he said.
Zelenskiy's visit to the region came a day after fresh evidence of war crimes was being uncovered in Kherson following the departure of Russian troops.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian investigators uncovered hundreds of war crimes in areas freed from Russian occupation.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 13. "The bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found."
"The Russian Army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered," he said.
The allegations could not be independently verified. Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.
Zelenskiy said "stabilization and the restoration of law" has been established in 226 settlements in the region, while the Defense Ministry said it had recaptured 179 settlements and 4,500 square kilometers along the Dnieper River over the past week.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff reported continued fierce fighting along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The Ukrainian armed forces' southern command said on November 14 that Russian forces continued to "inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper" even after the liberation of Kherson city, which Zelenskiy described as "a historic day."
Yanushevych warned people in an online message about reports of humanitarian aid arriving in downtown Kherson's Liberty Square and urged people to steer clear of the city center as demining operations were due to proceed there.
Zelenskiy also warned Kherson residents about the presence of Russian mines. "I am asking you please not to forget that the situation in the Kherson region remains very dangerous," he said.
Russian officials' announcement that their forces were withdrawing across the Dnieper, which bisects the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a seemingly hugely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country's south in recent months.
U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the retaking of Kherson as a "significant victory," raising confidence that Moscow will not occupy its neighbor as intended when it invaded in late February.
"I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination, and capacity of the Ukrainian people," Biden told a press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Xinjping on November 14.
"I think you are going to see things slow down a bit because of the winter months...I think it remains to be seen exactly what the outcome will be."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on November 14 that Ukraine should brace for a difficult winter.
"The coming months will be difficult. Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the Dutch foreign and defense ministers.
Stoltenberg urged continued international support for Kyiv and said Russia's military capability should not be taken lightly.
"We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia. They still control large parts of Ukraine. What we should do is strengthen Ukraine's hand."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Claims To Issue First Death Sentence Over Protests
Iran on November 13 issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country's clerical leadership, the judiciary said. The almost two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody have prompted authorities to unleash a crackdown that has seen thousands detained. The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth." No link to the AFP story is yet available; story published on Octopus.
Telegram Channel With Vagner Group Ties Shows Apparent Sledgehammer Killing Of Alleged Defector To Ukrainian Side
A Telegram channel with close ties to the private Russian mercenary group Vagner has published a video of a fighter who allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side in Russia's war against Ukraine being killed with a sledgehammer.
The video, which is titled The Hammer Of Revenge and contains comments declaring "The traitor was punished," was published on the Gray Zone Telegram channel on November 12. The apparent act of retribution was later commended by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who founded Vagner.
The unverified video shows a man, who identifies himself as 55-year-old Yevgenny Nuzhin, with his head taped to a brick wall in a basement. He said that after being recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine, he changed sides on September 4 to "fight against the Russians."
Nuzhin goes on to say he was abducted in Kyiv on October 11.
"I got hit over the head and lost consciousness and came around in this cellar," he said. "They told me I would be tried."
At that point, a man in combat fatigues appears to strike Nuzhin with full force with a sledgehammer to the head, causing him to slump to the floor before the unidentified man delivers another blow to the head. Nuzhin's body is not shown after the second strike.
RFE/RL was unable to verify the authenticity of the video or determine whether Nuzhin ever defected to the Ukrainian side.
In September, Nuzhin appeared in a video interview with Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov in which he said he was a convicted murderer who was recruited in jail by the Vagner group and criticized Russia's war against Ukraine.
Nuzhin said he joined Vagner with the intention of surrendering as soon as possible in order to fight for Ukraine. He said that after the war he hoped to stay in Ukraine, where he said his sister and uncle live.
Prigozhin has been shown on video offering Russian prisoners their freedom if they joined Vagner as part of the effort to boost the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.
In response to a media request asking Prigozhin to comment on the video allegedly showing Nuzhin being killed, the Vagner head said on November 13 that the footage showed excellent directional work, being taken in one cut, but should have been called "A Dog Receives A Dog's Death."
"I prefer to watch history in the theater," Prigozhin added in the comments released by his spokeswoman. "As for the sledgehammer, in this show it is clear that he [Nuzhin] did not find happiness in Ukraine, and met with unkind but fair people."
There has been no confirmation of Nuzhin's death from the Ukrainian authorities.
On November 13, Gulag.net, a website that exposes prison abuse in Russia, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to explain how Nuzhin could have been kidnapped after surrendering to Ukrainian forces.
Moldova Anti-Government Protesters Return Amid Energy Crisis
Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova's capital on November 13 to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the Constitutional Court. They called for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. To see the AP story, click here.
U.K.'s Wallace Says Ukraine Has Momentum But Russia A Long Way From Giving Up
Ukraine has the "momentum" in its war with Russia and "the direction of travel is with the Ukrainians," but Moscow is far from giving up, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on November 13. Wallace told Times Radio that it would be foolish to see Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as the end of the war and "no one is underestimating Russia." To see the Reuters story, click here.
Ukrainian Railways Offers Tickets To 'De-Occupied Kherson,' Other Putin-Annexed Cities
Ukraine's national railways has begun selling tickets for routes between Kyiv and five Ukrainian cities that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared as annexed by Russia in late September as part of a charity drive. The routes that Ukrainian Railways has offered include one to "de-occupied Kherson," which Russian troops were evacuating last week but is still not completely in the hands of Ukrainian troops, as well as Mariupol and regional capitals in Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the Crimean capital, Simferopol. To read the original story, click here.
Brother Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Dissident Says Evin Official 'Intends To Kill' Him
The brother of hunger-striking Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi says his brother's condition has "worsened" and he has been transferred to the hospital of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where his detention "on false pretenses" continues.
Hassan Ronaghi alleged in the same tweet that "Evin prosecutor Nasiripur intends to kill Hossein," an outspoken free-speech campaigner.
Ronaghi was detained on September 24 and has been on a hunger strike to protest authorities' denial of medical care, but he was said to have also begun refusing water on November 12.
His family has said the 37-year-old Ronaghi has a kidney condition and could die.
They have also said both of Ronaghi's legs were broken at Evin prison.
Officials have detained thousands and hundreds more are reported to have been killed since unrest began in mid-September over a 22-year-old woman's death in detention over an alleged dress-code violation.
The detainees include dozens of journalists, activist, and lawyers.
Ronaghi is among the most outspoken critics still inside the country, and has contributed in the past to The Wall Street Journal.
Ronaghi narrowly evaded arrest on September 22 while reportedly doing a live interview from his apartment with a London-based organization before his detention two days later.
The ongoing street protests around the country represent one of the biggest and most direct challenges to the religious leadership of Iran since the 1979 revolution.
With reporting by AFP
U.S.-Based ISW Says Kherson Retreat Spurring 'Ideological Fracture' In Putin's Russia
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson in southeastern Ukraine "is igniting an ideological fracture between pro-war figures and Russian President Vladimir Putin, eroding confidence in Putin's commitment and ability to deliver his war promises." It predicts that "the ever-increasing doubts among extreme Russian nationalists about Putin's commitment to Russian ideology reduce Putin's appeal to the nationalist community, while mobilization and high casualties will likely continue to upset members of Russian society." To see the original ISW assessment, click here.
Ukrainian President Says War Crimes Uncovered In Kherson Following 'Historic' Liberation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that following the return of Ukrainian forces to the southeastern Kherson region investigators uncovered hundreds of war crimes in areas freed from Russian occupation.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 13. "The bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found."
He said that the "stabilization and the restoration of law" has been established in 226 settlements in the region, and that the arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were continuing.
Zelenskiy earlier described the liberation of the regional capital, Kherson, as "a historic day," but officials warned of a difficult effort ahead even as a Russian-installed leader further east signaled another apparent retreat by Russian forces.
"Today is a historic day. We are returning Kherson," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 12, adding that "our defenders are on the outskirts of the city" and "special units are already in the city."
"Kherson residents have been waiting," he said. "They have never abandoned Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified, and Ukraine always returns its own."
Zelenskiy described "hellish" battles in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
There, reports suggested Russian and pro-Moscow forces were said to be continuing intense fighting to hold their ground.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed later on November 13 that its forces had captured a village called Mayorsk, near the town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces had neutralized some 650 Russian troops on November 12 in a claim that was impossible to confirm but hinted at Kyiv's continuing confidence as it retakes territory formerly held by Russian troops.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield claims on either side in areas of intense fighting.
Russian officials' announcement that their forces were withdrawing across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a seemingly hugely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south.
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
WATCH: Local residents welcomed Ukrainian soldiers into Snihurivka on November 10, as advance forces of the Ukrainian military recaptured the town in the southern Mykolayiv region.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace predicted on November 12 that Moscow's "strategic failure" in Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities have said they want to "stabilize" the area and face a difficult task in Kherson to disarm booby traps and other dangers, in addition to trying to secure water, electricity, and other basic necessities in a city held by Russian troops since early in the invasion that began in late February.
Zelenskiy said in his video address that Russian forces "everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me."
"Before fleeing from Kherson," he added, "the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity."
In Photos: Striking images from the Ukrainian advance south capture the raw emotion as locals welcome the return of their soldiers into the town of Snihurivka.
In another sign of Ukrainian pressure on occupying forces, the Russian-installed administration of the Kakhovka district east of Novaya Kherson on the left bank of the Dnieper River said on November 12 that it was moving its staff "to safer territory."
“The administration is the No. 1 target for Ukrainian attacks today,” the pro-Moscow leader, Pavel Filipchuk, said on Telegram.
The head of the Ukrainian regional administration in the southeastern area of Zaporizhzhya, which houses Europe's largest nuclear plant, said Russian troops had attacked a village there and "continues to terrorize the civilian population there with night shelling."
The shelling destroyed power lines, cars, and residential structures but no one was hurt, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the local administration, said via Telegram on November 13.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Depardieu Said To Be Closing Down Russian Production Studio
Russian media have quoted a friend as saying Gerard Depardieu is closing his PTS ZhD film production center in Russia, where the controversial French actor maintained friendly ties to President Vladimir Putin for over a decade and obtained citizenship in 2013.
TASS news agency quoted the acquaintance, artist and producer Arnaud Frilli, as saying the move was unrelated to the situation around Russia's ongoing eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
He suggested the move was a result of excessive downtime that rendered the audiovisual facility "useless" and expensive to maintain.
There was no initial confirmation from Depardieu, who sought Russian citizenship over a decade ago to escape French taxes.
In March, Depardieu harshly criticized Putin's decision to order tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in an unprovoked all-out invasion that has met with stiff Ukrainian resistance with considerable international support.
Putin signed the 2013 executive order granting Russian citizenship to Depardieu, who gained international fame in films like Cyrano de Bergerac, Hamlet, and The Life of Pi, in addition to countless French-language movies.
In comments made not long after gaining citizenship, Depardieu dismissed his critics, which included Russians, by saying, "The Russian opposition has no program; it has nothing."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Depardieu’s criticism of Putin, saying he "most likely does not fully understand what is happening."
In 2015, Ukraine blacklisted Depardieu and barred him from entering the country for five years for his public statements about Ukraine and Russia.
