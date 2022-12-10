News
Russian 12-Year-Old Said To Get Military Sign-Up Order
A social-media post by a group in the city of Kansk, in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, shows an apparent sign-up order for a 12-year-old local boy based on an order by the Kansk military commissariat. The Kansklife post asks, "Why was the child asked to come to the military enlistment office?" and wonders, "Has something changed?" Russian boys are required to register with the military the year they turn 17. To see the original Current Time story click here.
More News
UN Approves Exempting Humanitarian Aid From All UN Sanctions
The UN Security Council overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes, a vote the United States hailed as "historic" that will save lives and address long-standing problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries. The legally binding resolution was immediately hailed by humanitarian organizations.
- By dpa
At Least 24 Iranian Prisoners Reportedly Face Execution From Protests
At least 24 demonstrators are facing execution in Iran for joining protests critical of the authorities, according to a report published on December 10. Etemad, an Iranian daily news outlet, published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God," a charge which carries the death sentence according to Islamic legal opinion.
U.S. Says Russia, Iran Moving Toward Full Defense 'Partnership'
The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air-defense systems, helicopters, and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on December 9 cited U.S. intelligence assessments of "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership." To read the original story from AP, click here.
Griner In 'Good Spirits' In U.S. After Russian Prisoner Swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States on December 9 and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women's basketball, and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBT community heightened concerns for her and brought tremendous attention to the case. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Donbas Fighting Heavy Overnight As West Says Moscow Turning To 'Sanctioned States' For Weaponry
The Ukrainian military reported intense fighting as Russian forces attacked cities in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine early on December 10, as international commitments of support for Kyiv focused on air defense and Western officials warned Moscow is increasingly desperate for weaponry as its stockpiles dwindle.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 9 that Moscow's troops had brought "hell under the Russian flag" to his country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He called the situation of the heaviest fighting in eastern Ukraine "very difficult," particularly in Bakhmut, Soledar, and Kreminna.
Zelenskiy called Bakhmut -- a city of around 70,000 before the invasion -- "another Donbas town that the Russian Army turned into a burnt ruin."
He said there was "no residential space that hasn't been damaged by shelling for a long time."
Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom cautioned that Russia was becoming increasingly reliant on Tehran to sustain its war effort as fears persisted of a wider conflict in the 10th month of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said late on December 9 that beyond the hundreds of Iranian drones already transferred to Russia since August to "kill civilians and illegally target civilian infrastructure" in Ukraine, "Russia is now attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles."
Woodward also said London was "almost certain that Russia is seeking to source weaponry from North Korea [and] other heavily sanctioned states, as their own stocks palpably dwindle."
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council later that Moscow had already refuted "on many occasions" Western suggestions that it was being supplied by Iran.
In Photos: The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been described as a "meat grinder" due to being on the forefront of trench warfare, shelling, and assaults that have killed an untold number of soldiers and civilians.
"The military industrial complex in Russia can work perfectly fine and doesn't need anyone's assistance, whereas the Ukrainian military industry does not basically exist and is being assisted by the Western industry," Nebenzia said.
The back and forth accompanied a Security Council meeting requested by Russia on weapons "falling into the hands of bandits and terrorists" in Europe and elsewhere.
Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak described the conditions around the embattled city of Bakhmut as "hell on Earth."
The so-called Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has been the focus of much of the Russian effort since major gains farther west by Ukrainian forces against the occupiers before the recent onset of freezing temperatures.
Early on December 10, the Ukrainian Army General Staff listed three communities in the Luhansk Region and nearly a dozen in the Donetsk region, where it said Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks by Russian forces in a heavy bout of fighting.
More than 20 settlements were hit in fighting in the fiercely contested Bakhmut area alone, it said.
Ukrainian regional officials said Russian troops had "massively" attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marganets in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight on December 9-10, causing at least four casualties.
The head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznychenko, shared images of bombed-out residences and said 11 high-rise or residential buildings had been hit as well as damage to a kindergarten and other civilian sites.
RFE/RL cannot independently corroborate claims of battlefield gains or losses or casualty counts by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
Early on December 10, the Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 10 Iranian drones in the past day in the southern Kherson, Nikolayiv, and Odesa regions.
The Ukrainian General Staff also said via Facebook that it had liquidated nearly 94,000 enemy troops since the start of the invasion.
The White House announced a new $275 million aid package to help boost Ukraine's air defenses, in particular against Russian drones, on December 9.
"We feel supported by states as well as international organizations and human rights institutions," Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by Reuters
Minsk Tells UN It Will Allow Ukrainian Grain Shipments Across Belarus
The United Nations said after a meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Belarus's deputy foreign minister that Minsk has agreed to allow shipments of Ukrainian grain across its territory bound for Lithuanian ports "without preconditions."
The permission could aid international efforts to mitigate the fallout from Russia's 9-month-old invasion of Ukraine amid an international food crisis due in part to the resulting obstacles to Ukrainian grain and other exports.
The UN said Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich repeated Minsk's request to be allowed to export its own fertilizer.
"The deputy foreign minister informed the secretary-general that Belarus will accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its own territory for export from Lithuanian harbors," a UN press release said.
Ukraine is a leading global exporter of wheat and other grain, but farming and exports were badly hit when tens of thousands of Russian troops attacked in late February.
After months of stoppage due to a Russian embargo to keep clamps on Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal with Moscow and Kyiv in July to resume Ukraine's Black Sea shipments of grain.
Other food and fertilizer shipments were also to be facilitated.
Russian shipments of ammonia, a key component of fertilizer, via a pipeline to a Ukrainian port are still hampered.
Fertilizer is a major source of revenues for the Belarusian economy and Aleksandr Lukashenka's embattled regime, which has been hard-hit by the war's effects.
Minsk already faced heavy Western sanctions after Lukashenka claimed victory in a 2020 presidential election marred by fraud and disqualifications dealing a blow to reform hopes for the post-Soviet state of about 9 million people.
But Lukashenka's decision to allow Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to stage offensives against Ukraine has furthered his isolation and arguably increased his reliance on Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain in power amid a crushing crackdown on Belarus's opposition and the media.
Nobel Peace Laureates From Ukraine, Russia, Belarus Envisage War Crimes Trial For Putin
The Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Russian trio awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize amid the full-scale war in Ukraine and crackdowns on dissent by Moscow and Minsk has expressed support for a possible war crimes tribunal targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Representatives for the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, which has chronicled alleged atrocities since Russian troops invaded in February, along with the banned Russian rights group Memorial and the jailed Belarusian founder of the Vyasna rights group will receive their shared Nobel honors in a ceremony in Oslo later on December 10.
At a joint press appearance on the eve of the gathering, they also suggested they were confident Putin would eventually face justice for his role in the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
""I have no doubt that sooner or later Putin will appear before a public court," said Oleksandra Matviychuk, director of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.
She accused Russia of using atrocities to try to break Ukrainians' spirit in the 9-month-old conflict, which sparked unprecedented Western financial, political, and diplomatic sanctions but also hurtled much of the world into fuel and food crises.
Matviychuk said Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenka, who has claimed a disputed sixth term as leader of Belarus since a flawed 2020 election that sparked massive protests, use similarly repressive measures to stay in power.
"They believe they can do whatever they want," Matviychuk said. "And now we must break this circle of impunity, form an international tribunal and make Lukashenka, Putin, and other perpetrators accountable -- not only for the sake of Ukrainians but also for other countries and peoples of the world."
Natalia Pinchuk, the wife of jailed Belarusian rights champion Ales Byalyatski, is in Oslo to accept the prize on her husband's behalf as he awaits yet another trial that critics say is politically motivated. She said Belarusian authorities refused to allow him to provide remarks for the event.
Byalyatski won the Nobel for his actions since founding the Vyasna rights group.
Sixty-year-old Byalyatski and three of his Vyasna colleagues are currently facing trial in Belarus for alleged smuggling and tax evasion and could spend up to 12 more years in prison if convicted.
The Memorial group, which long documented Soviet-era crimes but also tracked Putin-era abuses, was labeled an "undesirable" organization by Russian authorities.
Yan Rachinsky, Memorial International’s chairman, also expressed confidence on December 9 that war crimes won't go unpunished.
"This is important for the whole society -- for society to understand that crimes will be punished. This allows people to fight the fear, which today is much greater than in 1987," Rachinsky said in a reference to grudging reforms allowed by the ruling Communists in the waning days of the Soviet Union.
"Unfortunately, since the mid-1990s, work has gone in the opposite direction in Russia," Rachinsky said.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions displaced by the full-scale invasion by Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Russia and Belarus since late February.
Tens of thousands of Russian casualties have also mounted as what Moscow appeared to believe would be a quick victory has given way to trench warfare as Ukrainians with Western backing mount a powerful defense of their territory.
Matviychuk told journalists in Oslo that this war has "a genocidal character."
"Putin will stop when he will be stopped," she added.
Byalyatski's wife, Natalia Pinchuk, is in Oslo to accept her husband's award. She said Belarusian authorities refused to allow him to provide remarks for the event.
The ceremony to award the Ukrainians, Russians, and Belarusian the Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be held at Oslo's City Hall at noon local time and will be attended by the Norwegian royal family and dignitaries.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Entities, Individuals In Russia, Iran, China For Rights Abuses
The United States has imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities over alleged rights abuses, including Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK), Iranian officials, Chinese nationals, and a notorious Ukrainian judge. The United States accused Russia's TsIK of helping to oversee and monitor "sham referendums" held in Kremlin-controlled areas of Ukraine and placed sanctions on 15 of its members. It also put sanctions on four people it accused of being directly involved in Russia's filtration operations in Ukraine and two individuals for alleged human rights abuses against Ukrainian civilians. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia Mulls Sending Troops To Kosovo As Tensions Escalate
Serbia's prime minister said on December 9 the country was close to demanding the deployment of their security troops to Kosovo, claiming lives of minority Serbs there were being threatened. The return of Belgrade's troops to the former Serbian province could dramatically increase tensions in the Balkans. Serbian officials claim a UN resolution that formally ended the country's bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanian separatists in 1999 allows for some 1,000 Serbian troops to return. The NATO-led peacekeepers who have been working in Kosovo since the war would have to give a green light for Serbian troops to go there. To read the original story by AP, click here.
India's Modi Cancels Meeting With Putin Over Ukraine War
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for December as Delhi seeks to distance itself from the Kremlin leader's threat to use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified officials from both countries. Russia and India have held a summit every year since the beginning of the 2000s with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Indian official told Bloomberg that a meeting with Putin under the current circumstances would not help Modi's image. Modi criticized Putin publicly in September over his invasion of Ukraine and threat to use any weapons systems to win, saying "today's era is not an era of war." India and Russia have historically had good relations dating back to the Soviet era. To read the full story by Bloomberg, click here.
U.S. Announces New $275 Million Aid Package For Ukraine, Including Air-Defense Systems
The White House has announced a new $275 million aid package to help boost Ukraine's air defenses, in particular against Russian drones. White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on December 9 that the aid "will soon be on its way" to provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defenses and counter the threats that Ukraine is facing from drones. Russia has been shelling Ukraine daily, targeting the country's energy infrastructure in particular in an attempt to increase suffering and break Ukrainians' will to resist. Ukraine has been requesting greater air-defense support for months. To read the original story by AP, click here.
NATO Chief Fears Ukraine War Could Become A Wider Conflict
The head of NATO has expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released on December 9. "If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia," he said. "We are working on that every day to avoid that." Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview that "there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility," adding that it was important to avoid a conflict "that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Uncertainty Prevails Over Prominent Chechen Blogger After Reported Death
Swedish police say they have no new comment on the situation surrounding Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who colleagues say has disappeared, after separatist leaders said they had been told he is alive and under police protection.
Abdurakhmanov, 36, is said to have been missing for several days when unconfirmed reports emerged on social media on December 1 that he had been killed and his brother was under police protection.
Chechen opposition groups said they were unable to contact the blogger and that his representatives said they had not been in contact with him or his brother.
The 1ADAT channel on December 5 quoted unidentified sources as saying Abdurakhmanov had been shot dead and that his brother, Mukhammad, was under police protection.
However, a spokesman for Chechen separatists living in exile told RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities on December 9 that Abdurakhmanov was "alive and under the protection of Swedish police."
He gave no evidence to back up the claim, saying that he was citing "his own sources of information."
Swedish police spokesman Irene Sokolow said in response to the claim that, just as with the initial reports of Abdurakhmanov's death, they couldn't confirm the reports or comment further on the matter.
"We have nothing to add," she said.
On December 8, Sokolow said the reports had not led to "any actions" on the part of the Swedish Police Authority.
Abdurakhmanov, a popular YouTube blogger who has been harshly critical of Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government in Chechnya, left Russia in 2015.
He has since been living in Sweden, where he was granted political asylum and survived an assassination attempt in February 2020, when an intruder broke into his home and attacked him with a hammer.
In January 2021, two Russian citizens from Chechnya were handed long prison sentences by a Swedish court after being convicted of attempted murder in the case.
One of the men, Ruslan Mamayev, testified that he had been acting on the behest of Chechen authorities who promised to pay him 50,000 euros ($52,700).
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
Several Chechen dissidents and Kadyrov critics have been killed outside of Russia since 2004. Chechen blogger Imran Aliyev was killed in Lille, France, in January 2020, while former Chechen independence fighter Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot dead in Berlin in August 2019.
Abdurakhmanov has not posted on his Telegram channel since the evening of November 30. "Normally, Tumso warns when his Telegram channel won't be active, but yesterday he did not," one commentator wrote below the post.
Abdurakhmanov's last YouTube video was posted several weeks ago.
Family Says Son Died After Torture By Iranian Security Agents
The family of a 22-year-old Iranian protester says their son has died in a detention center after being tortured for hours following his arrest during a protest in the western Iranian city of Dehgolan.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network quoted Shadman Ahmadi's family as saying that their son was killed after being taken into custody on December 8 "due to the torture of police forces at a police station."
A Telegram channel close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps appeared to confirm the death, saying a young "rebel" who "destroyed public property and created intimidation and disruption of public order" was arrested during the Dehgolan protests before dying of drug use. No evidence was given to back up the cause of death.
The protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The unrest was initially centered in Amini's hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region before quickly spreading to dozens of cities and towns across Iran.
Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, since the beginning of nationwide protests at least 115 Kurdish citizens, including 12 minors, have been killed by the military and security forces in protests in the cities of the western province of Kurdistan.
Activist reports also indicate that hundreds of people have been arrested and scores injured, with many people missing after being detained by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
IOC To Explore Asian Proposal To Host Russian, Belarusian Athletes
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will "explore" a proposal allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international events in Asia. Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from competition in February after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. But at the Olympic summit in Lausanne on December 9, the IOC said it would "lead the further exploration" of a proposal by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to host athletes from the two countries. "The OCA offered to facilitate the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions in Asia under its authority, while respecting sanctions in place," the IOC said.
Russia Deports U.S. Woman Who Spent Almost One Year In Prison
A day after one of the most high-profile prisoner exchanges between Washington and Moscow in years, Russian authorities have deported U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek, who spent almost one year in detention on charges of assaulting her Russian partner.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on December 9 that while he was aware of Krivanek's departure, he did not have any details on her deportation.
"I do not know how physically [the deportation was conducted], but I understand that it is a fact that her deportation was carried out," Ryabkov said, declining to answer a journalist's question on whether Krivanek left Russia along with American basketball star Brittney Griner, who was exchanged for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout the day before.
A court in the city of Ryazan, some 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow, ruled in November that Krivanek must be deported.
Krivanek, who is from Fresno, California, was sentenced last year to 15 months in prison after she hit her partner, a Russian man, with a knife. The American insists she was defending herself in a domestic violence situation. The man sustained minor injuries.
Krivanek complained that her stay in prison was harsh, leaving her at times "fearing for my life" because of bullying from inmates and mistreatment from prison guards.
Russia has sentenced several U.S. citizens to prison terms in recent years.
Griner, who returned to the United States earlier on December 9, spent nearly 10 months in detention in Russia for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
In October, a court in Russia's western city of Voronezh sentenced a former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman to 4 1/2 years in prison for attacking a police officer while drunk.
Paul Whelan, another former U.S. Marine, is serving 16 years in prison on espionage charges, which he denies.
In April, Russia and the United States swapped Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling. Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, was sentenced to nine years in prison after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.
With reporting by Interfax
Putin Says Further Prisoner Exchanges With United States Possible
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia are possible, and that contacts between the two countries' intelligence services will continue. Putin was speaking at a news conference in Bishkek on December 9, a day after the United States freed arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner. Putin was asked if other exchanges were possible. "Yes, anything is possible," he replied. "Contacts continue. In fact, they have never stopped.... A compromise was found, we do not reject continuing this work in the future." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Turkish Businessman Over Iran Oil Trade
The United States has blacklisted prominent Turkish businessman Sitki Ayan for allegedly operating a trading network that facilitated oil sales on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Ayan's companies have established international sales contracts for Iranian oil, arranged shipments, helped launder the proceeds, and obscured the origin of the oil on behalf of Iran's Quds Force, an arm of the IRGC, the U.S. Treasury said on December 8 in a statement.
Ayan, his son, Bahaddin Ayan, and Kasim Oztas, a senior official of ASB Group, a Gibraltar-registered holding company for several businesses controlled by Ayan, were all designated for sanctions in an action that the Treasury said supplements one in May targeting other elements of the network.
That network facilitated the sale of Iranian oil for both the IRGC Quds Force and Hizballah with the backing of senior levels of the Russian government and state-run entities, Treasury said.
Ayan used the network of his Gibraltar-registered ASB Group, which was also blacklisted by the Treasury on December 8, to hide the origins of the oil and the destination of the payments, Treasury said.
Bahaddin Ayan directs and owns shares in at least five ASB Group-associated companies, while Oztas "directly handles much of Ayan's business," the department said.
It said Ayan has helped the Quds Force by arranging the sale and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of oil the IRGC controls to China and other East Asian buyers, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates.
He has also helped move the proceeds from the sales to the IRGC, the Treasury said.
Ayan also used one of his companies to buy a Panamanian-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker for the IRGC, it said.
The Treasury also placed around 20 companies in the ASB Group and Ayan-affiliated companies on its blacklist. The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals or companies have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibits their access to global financial markets, and bars people based in the U.S. from dealing with them.
Ayan, his son, and Oztas were not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported. Ayan's ASB Group and Turkey’s Directorate of Communications did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Washington maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran and has looked for ways to increase pressure as efforts to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran have stalled.
The agreement limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms in return for lifting international sanctions. U.S. President Joe Biden sought to negotiate the return of Iran to the nuclear deal after former President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Brother Of Iranian Doctor Handed Death Sentence Says Wife's Confession Came After She Was Tortured
The brother of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou says interrogators severly tortured his brother's wife to extract a confession from her against her husband as security forces looked to pin the blame on protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
Iran's judiciary said on December 6 that it had sentenced 16 people to sentences ranging from long-term imprisonment to death for their alleged roles in the killing of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Hamid Qarahasanlou, who is in hospital recovering after reportedly being tortured as well, was one of five accused to be handed death sentences over the killing of Ajamian.
Qarahasanlu's brother said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that, during the interrogations, Farzaneh, Hamid’s wife, was tortured to the point where to save herself, she lied and said that her husband may have kicked the victim.
“She resisted the first day. On the second day, they told her that we know your son is in the dormitory of Tabriz University, and if you don't confess by tonight that Hamid hit the victim, we will arrest your son and he will suffer the same torture that you are suffering, and he may be killed,” Farzaneh Qarahasanlou’s brother in law told Radio Farda.
“This is the only evidence they have against Hamid, and Farzaneh later recanted the statement and told the court that her confession was obtained under torture and has no validity,” he added.
Hassan Qarahasanlou also told Radio Farda that the judicial authorities threatened their lawyers and finally, upon the withdrawal of the lawyers, they forced them to accept a public defender.
"The public defender spoke against my brother in court. He told Hamid that you are lying, and that you hit Ajamian and were not tortured."
According to Qarahasanlou’s brother, the public defender personally went to the hospital where Hamid was admitted and without taking into account medical opinions, determined that Hamid Qarahasanlou was capable of appearing in court.
“The forensic doctor had said that Hamid could not be present in the court, that he could not even have a video call. That’s why he was absent from the first session of the trial, but still, they took him to the court for the second session,” Hassan Qarahasanlou said.
Prosecutors said Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, during ceremonies marking the 40th day since her death.
The four others sentenced to death were not named. Of the 11 people sentenced in the case, three were minors, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding that the sentences can be appealed.
Hamid Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, was seriously injured during the arrest and interrogation.
According to his brother, one of Hamid's ribs was broken during detention and five more during interrogation. Finally, these fractures resulted in internal bleeding and he was taken to hospital.
After Qarahasanlou regained consciousness following surgery, judicial authorities came to the hospital in the middle of the night to wake him and hand him the death sentence, Hassan Qarahasanlou said.
The cases were rushed through three hearings within six days before the sentences were handed down.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials."
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, reported on December 8 that 24-year-old Mohsen Shekhari had become the first protester to be executed after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Iran is currently in the throes of unrest as people take to the streets across the country to protest Amini's death on September 16.
Police have met the unrest with deadly force.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Woman Linked To Russian Defense Minister Stripped Of Residence Permit in Lithuania
A Vilnius court on December 9 cancelled the residence permit of Yelena Kaminskas, aka Shebunova, a Russian citizen who is reportedly the mother of two extramarital children from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The court hearing was held behind closed doors. Lithuania’s State Security Department said earlier that Shebunova's presence "may impose a threat to the country's national security over her links with Russian structures." Shebunova's husband, Adolfas Kaminskas, may be stripped of his Lithuanian citizenship for having Russian citizenship as well. Dual citizenship is banned in Lithuania. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Austria's President Blasts Own Government For Blocking Romania And Bulgaria's Schengen Entry
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on December 9 that he regrets a government decision to block Romania and Bulgaria from joining Europe's open-borders Schengen Area.
Croatia, which was admitted to the European Union in 2013, received the go-ahead on December 8 to join Schengen in January during a meeting in Brussels of EU interior and justice ministers.
Admission to the Schengen zone requires unanimity, and Romania and Bulgaria, which joined the European Union together in 2007, faced opposition from Austria, while Sofia's accession was also blocked by the Netherlands.
Both Austria and the Netherlands cited concerns about illegal migration as increasing numbers of people cross its borders without authorization via the Balkans region.
Last month, the European Commission ruled that all three countries meet the technical criteria for joining, and the European Parliament has also voted in favor of their membership.
Van der Bellen criticized the Austrian government's move, which he said would add to the migration crisis instead of alleviating it.
"It is true that Austria is in a difficult situation due to the very high number of asylum seekers. But the Schengen blockade does not contribute to a solution," he wrote on Twitter.
"On the contrary, the Austrian economy is now threatened with fines as a result of Romanian countermeasures," he tweeted.
Van der Bellen expressed hope that a solution through dialogue with European Union partners would be found soon.
"We can only meet the challenges in the area of flight and migration together with our partners in the EU. I hope that a solution through dialogue is possible soon," he said.
Both Romania and Bulgaria have said they will continue efforts to join the Schengen Area.
“Bulgaria performed very well, the very conclusion of the European Commission and the reports and opinions showed that Bulgaria and Romania meet all the requirements for our admission to Schengen. The issue was political,” Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev told Bulgarian journalists in Brussels on December 8.
But Romania, while vowing to reapply for membership, was vocal in criticizing Austria's opposition, and recalled its ambassador to Vienna.
"We regret and honestly do not understand the inflexible position taken by Austria," Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.
Media reports said Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had called for the resignation of Interior Minister Lucian Bode for his failure to secure Romania's membership in Schengen, while some politicians have blamed Iohannis -- an ethnic German -- for not doing enough to help ensure accession.
Romanians on social media have also called for a generalized boycott of Austrian products and urged compatriots to stop doing business with Austrian-owned banks and avoid the gas stations operated by Austria's OMV oil company in Romania.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Romanian and Bulgarian services, g4media.ro, and digi24.ro
Tajik Journalist Mamadshoeva Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Supreme Court has sentenced noted journalist and civil rights activist Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva to 21 years in prison on charges related to deadly May protests in the Gorno-Badakhshan region, which rights watchdogs have called trumped-up.
Sources close to law enforcement structures told RFE/RL on December 9 that Mamadshoeva was sentenced earlier in the week. The trial was held behind closed doors.
Mamadshoeva and her former husband, Kholbash Kholbashov, were arrested in May and charged with publicly calling for the violent change of Tajikistan's constitutional order, organizing a criminal group, murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.
Kholbashov was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September.
Shortly after their arrest, Kholbashov and Mamadshoeva were shown on the Tojikiston television channel saying that they were among the people who had planned and organized the protests.
The day before her arrest, Mamadshoeva told RFE/RL that she had nothing to do with the anti-government protests in the regional capital Khorugh, and in the district of Rushon.
Tajik authorities have said 10 people were killed and 27 injured during the clashes between protesters and police. Residents of the Rushon district, however, have told RFE/RL 21 bodies were found at the sites where the clashes took place.
The escalating violence in the region sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, was home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Russian And U.S. Diplomats Have Met In Istanbul
Russian and U.S. diplomats met in Istanbul on December 9 to discuss a number of technical issues in the bilateral relationship, Russian state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying. The TASS news agency said the two sides would discuss "difficult questions" including visas, embassy staffing levels, and the work of each side's institutions and agencies abroad, among other unspecified issues. Ryabkov said the meeting was between heads of department from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department. He said it was a technical meeting and not a sign that the two sides were ready to resume discussing "major issues." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Office Of Foreign Assets Control Allows Kazakhstan To Operate Russia's Mir Cards
The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has permitted Kazakh banks to operate with Russia's Mir payment cards, which had been blocked due to international sanctions against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Kazakh Agency of Financial Market Regulation said on December 9 that the OFAC permission was received a day earlier and relates only to individuals, namely Russian citizens who moved to Kazakhstan. Many banks in several nations stopped operations with Mir in recent months amid warnings to adhere to international sanctions against Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Explosion Shakes Russian-Occupied Sevastopol As Fighting Rages In Eastern Ukraine2
Brother Of Iranian Doctor Handed Death Sentence Says Wife's Confession Came After She Was Tortured3
Winter Soldier, Winter Misery: Will Cold Weather Hand An Advantage To Ukraine Or Russia?4
Ukrainian Rocket Crews Fend Off Russian Infantry With Updated Launchers5
Sister Of Iran's Supreme Leader Pens Open Letter Hoping For End To 'Tyranny' Of Brother's Rule6
'They Called Him The Specialist': Ukrainian Man Tells Of Kherson Torturer7
The Short, Colorful Life Of Belgrade's Putin Mural8
Iran Carries Out First Execution Of Amini Protester Despite Outcry From West, Rights Groups9
Battle For Bakhmut: Ukrainian City Endures Freezing Temperatures As Shelling And Fighting Rages10
Uzbek Household Cooked Food For Nearly 30 Years In Cauldron More Than 2,000 Years Old
Subscribe