Russian Academy Of Sciences Condemns Searches By Police In Alleged Smuggling Case

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN) has condemned how police recently searched a physics institute and its director in an alleged optical-elements-smuggling case.



The RAN's general assembly adopted a resolution on November 15 saying that the searches of the Lebedev Institute of Physics (FIAN) and the home of its director, Nikolai Kolachevsky, in late October were conducted in an "inappropriate" way.



"The appearance of armed men in Russia's leading scientific institute cannot be justified by investigative operations. Such operations damaged the reputation of both the FIAN and law enforcement. Members of the RAN's general assembly call for zero tolerance of such operations," the resolution, approved by 2,000 members of the assembly, says.



The searches were conducted on October 30 and sparked a public outcry.



Investigators said at the time that the searches were linked to a probe launched into the activities of the company Trioptics, which rented offices in FIAN's premises.



The company is suspected of being involved in the attempted illegal transfer of two optical windows for meteorological stations to Germany.



Kolachevsky was summoned for questioning after the October 30 searches and ordered not leave Moscow while investigations were being carried out.

