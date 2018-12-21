Accessibility links

Russia

Activist Jailed For Burning Russian Constitution In Front Of Local FSB Offices

Russian activist Yaroslav Lobanov (file photo)

Yaroslav Lobanov, a Russian activist in the Urals city of Kurgan, has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for publicly burning a copy of the Russian Constitution.

Local human rights activist Aleksei Pryanishnikov said on December 21 that the Kurgan City Court found Lobanov guilty of repeated violations of public gathering regulations.

On December 12, Lobanov burned a copy of the Russian Constitution in front of the offices of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Kurgan.

Lobanov told RFE/RL at the time that, by burning the constitution in public, he wanted "to challenge the fear that is spread by the FSB across Russia" and dedicated his protest to a group of activists arrested earlier this year on extremism charges.

Lobanov was detained for taking part in several unsanctioned public antigovernment protests in recent months.

With reporting by Mediazona
    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia.

