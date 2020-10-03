Russian Activists Warn Of 'Ecological Catastrophe' With Kamchatka Marine-Life

Authorities in Russia’s Far East are warning people to avoid beaches on the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula after a mass die-off of marine life.

Videos of the mass die-off appeared on social media on October 2, showing dead seals, fish, and other marine creatures littering at least three beaches on the Avacha Bay.

Surfers reported eye and skin irritation following contact with the water.

Activists believe the die-off was caused by a release of petroleum products. Officials said the results of an analysis of water samples would be available on October 5.

The Russian branch of the Greenpeace environmental group called the incident “an ecological catastrophe” and urged the Natural Resources Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate the incident and undertake a clean-up.

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on October 3 saying the Pacific Fleet played no role in the incident.

With reporting by dpa