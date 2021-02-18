Popular Russian Actor Andrei Myagkov Dead At 82

Prominent Russian actor Andrei Myagkov has died at the age of 82.

Media reports cited friends and colleagues of the actor on February 18 as saying that Myagkov died in Moscow of an unspecified illness.

Myagkov played many roles in more than 50 films and television series starting in the early 1960s. His most prominent was the role of Zhenya Lukashin in the movie Irony Of Fate, shot in 1975 by director Eldar Ryazanov.

Watching that film on New Year's Eve turned into a tradition in the former Soviet Union.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax