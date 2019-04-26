Prominent Russian Actress Elina Bystritskaya Is Dead At 91

Well-known Russian actress Elina Bystritskaya has died in Moscow at the age of 91.



Bystritskaya was born in Kyiv to a Jewish family in 1928.



She graduated from the Kyiv Theater Arts Institute in 1953 and began her career at theaters in Vilnius and Moscow.



Bystritskaya became extremely popular after she successfully played the role of Aksinya, one of the main characters in the epic 1958 screening of And Quiet Flows The Don, based on the novel by Nobel Prize laureate Mikhail Sholokhov.

