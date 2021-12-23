U.S. Says Kremlin Aggression Against Ukraine Will Lead To More NATO Forces Near Russia

WASHINGTON -- The United States has said a Russian incursion into Ukraine will force NATO to increase aid to Kyiv and put more forces closer to Moscow.

“If Russia goes ahead with what may be under way, we and our allies are prepared to impose severe costs that would damage Russia's economy and bring about exactly what it says it does not want -- more NATO capabilities, not less, closer to Russia, not further away,” a senior U.S. administration official said in a briefing on December 23.

The official said the United States is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia regarding Moscow’s security demands in early January -- including bilaterally and through NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“Any dialogue must be based on reciprocity, meaning that we have our own concerns to put on the table,” the senior official said.

The official said no date or location has yet been set for the talks.