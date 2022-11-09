Russian Air Strikes Killed 2,000 Cows In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

Accessibility links

Ukraine

A farmer in the village of Shestakove in Ukraine's Kharkiv region says 2,000 cattle were killed on his farm by Russian air strikes on February 28, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Serhiy Yatsenko told RFE/RL's Taras Levchenko about the attack in which a farm worker also died and showed him the corpses of cattle that have yet to be removed. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing)

