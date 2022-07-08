Russian Air Strikes Leave Death And Destruction In The Donbas

Accessibility links

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued one of his most ominous warnings yet, claiming Moscow has barely started its campaign in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield. “Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest,” he said. “At the same time, we don’t reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

On July 7, as the war rhetoric escalated, missiles were launched against several Ukrainian cities in the Donbas, killing at least four civilians. Reuters and AP photographers captured the aftermath as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 135th day.

Viktor Kolesnik weeps as he holds the body of his wife, Natalia Kolesnik, who was killed during a missile strike in their neighborhood in Kharkiv on July 7. The regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said three people were killed and another five were wounded as he pleaded with residents to stay off the streets.
The regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said three people were killed and another five were wounded as he pleaded with residents to stay off the streets.
Volodymir lies injured on the floor of his home after it was struck by shelling in Kramatorsk. According to Ukraine&#39;s regional governor of Donetsk, the missile strike in a residential area of Kramatorsk killed at least one person and injured six others. &quot;This is a deliberate attack on civilians,&quot; Pavlo Kyrylenko said, adding that it would continue until the Russians were apprehended.
According to Ukraine's regional governor of Donetsk, the missile strike in a residential area of Kramatorsk killed at least one person and injured six others. "This is a deliberate attack on civilians," Pavlo Kyrylenko said, adding that it would continue until the Russians were apprehended.
Residents gather in front of their damaged apartment building in Kramatorsk after it was hit by a military strike.
A bloodied Tetiana attempts to clean her home after it was damaged during a military strike on Kramatorsk.
A woman takes a photo of the devastation caused by a missile strike in Kramatorsk.
A resident watches the smoke and fires in Donetsk following shelling.
A wheat field in the Donetsk region burns after shelling struck the area. Russian forces used more air strikes to push ahead with their effort to take control of the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops launch a BM-27 Uragan multiple-rocket launch system against Russian positions in the Donbas region. Western countries have increased the flow of weapons to Ukraine, including long-range missiles capable of hitting Russian positions and infrastructure. The most advanced is the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) supplied by the United States.
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored personnel carrier (APC) to a position in the Donetsk region. Moscow has shifted its attacks to Donetsk, having largely seized control of the Luhansk region, and is focusing on Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
Moscow has shifted its attacks to Donetsk, having largely seized control of the Luhansk region, and is focusing on Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
Smoke rises in the distance following an artillery barrage in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted the attacks on Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and other cities of the Donbas in his&nbsp;nightly video address&nbsp;on July 7 and said Ukraine&rsquo;s partners have accurate information about its defense needs. &ldquo;The greater the defense aid to Ukraine now, the sooner the war will end with our victory and the less the losses of all countries of the world, the losses of the United States from Russian pressure on democratic societies,&quot; Zelenskiy said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted the attacks on Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and other cities of the Donbas in his nightly video address on July 7 and said Ukraine’s partners have accurate information about its defense needs.

“The greater the defense aid to Ukraine now, the sooner the war will end with our victory and the less the losses of all countries of the world, the losses of the United States from Russian pressure on democratic societies," Zelenskiy said.
