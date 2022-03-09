News
Russian-American Woman Who Fled To Moscow Charged With Being Unregistered Foreign Agent
WASHINGTON – A Russian-American woman who has headed a cultural organization for diaspora Russian groups in the United States has been charged with being an unregistered foreign agent for promoting the Kremlin’s interests.
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed its criminal complaint on March 8 against Elena Chernykh Branson, 61. She was charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, as well as a related charge known as Section 951, which is often referred to as an “espionage-lite” charge.
Branson, who fled the United States in October 2020 after FBI agents raided her Manhattan apartment, is believed to be in Moscow. She did not immediately respond to e-mail and phone calls seeking comment. Her U.S.-based lawyer, Arkady Bukh, also did not immediately respond to messages.
For roughly a decade, Branson headed a Russian cultural group known as the Russian Community Council of the USA. The group, which also calls itself KSORS, is an umbrella organization that encompasses dozens of Russian cultural organizations in the United States.
Its goal, the group’s website said, was aimed at “supporting organizations of Russian compatriots [and] to preserve and popularize the Russian language and cultural and historical heritage in the United States.”
In November, the group announced it was shutting down after some of its members were questioned by FBI agents, allegedly about potential violations of the FARA law.
According to the criminal complaint, Branson founded the Russian Center New York, which the Justice Department described as a propaganda center, in 2012 after corresponding with Russian President Vladimir Putin and meeting a “high-ranking" Russian minister.
Branson allegedly sought to advance Russia’s interests in the United States, including by coordinating meetings for Russian officials to lobby U.S. political officials and business leaders, the complaint alleged.
She was allegedly directed to host events “designed to consolidate the Russian-speaking youth community in the United States” in exchange for funding from the Russian government and Russian officials, the complaint said.
FBI agents raided Branson’s apartment in Manhattan in September 2020, seizing iPhones, iPads, computers, documents, and tax declarations. About a month later, she fled the country.
In September 2021, Branson gave an interview to RT, the TV channel formerly known as Russia Today, where she described an early morning FBI raid.
“The agents asked me to go out and searched the apartment for several hours. They didn't tell me what they were looking for,” she was quoted as saying.
Her interviewer was Maria Butina, a Russian woman who served more than a year in U.S. prison after being charged with trying to infiltrate Republican and conservative political circles in the United States, allegedly in an effort to influence U.S. politics.
Butina, who was later released and returned to Russia, was also charged under Section 951.
The Justice Department complaint charges that Branson's Russia Center New York hosted an annual youth forum funded in part by an entity controlled by the government of Moscow.
Through the center, she also coordinated a campaign to lobby Hawaiian officials not to change the name of a fort located on the island of Kauai. The site is the last remaining formerly Russian fort in the Hawaiian-islands and holds significance for the Russian government.
Records show she registered a nonprofit named Russian Kauaiian Association in February 2019 along with five other individuals.
Branson allegedly organized a trip to Moscow for Hawaiian officials responsible for the potential name change to meet with high-ranking Russian government personnel.
All Of The Latest News
U.S. Vice President To Visit Poland, Romania
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is due to arrive in Poland on March 9 to meet with Polish officials to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact the war is having on the region.
During her March 9-11 trip, Harris is also visiting another NATO member, Romania, located on the alliance's southeastern flank.
The vice president’s agenda in Warsaw and Bucharest is expected to center on economic, security, and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, the White House has said.
“The vice president’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence,” a spokesman for Harris said.
Poland is assisting about 1.2 million Ukrainians and others who have fled the war so far.
The United States has more than doubled its military presence in Poland to 9,000 troops in recent weeks.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
BBC Announces It Will Resume English Reporting From Russia
Britain's BBC has announced that it will resume English-language reporting in Russia after it suspended its coverage to assess the implications of a new law.
On March 4, the BBC said it had paused its reporting in Russia after the State Duma passed a law there that could impose a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
"We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia. After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English-language reporting from Russia this evening," the BBC said in a statement.
"We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards. The safety of our staff in Russia remains our No. 1 priority."
The BBC had announced the suspension after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian military.
The Kremlin said it needed a "harsh" new law to tackle such reports due to the current "information war."
The law and other aspects of the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have already prompted Russian and international closures and suspensions.
Major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions include CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and Germany's ARD and ZDF.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Poland Ready To Hand Over All MiG-29 Warplanes To U.S. In Germany
Poland has said it is ready to hand over all its MiG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany and urged other NATO members with the same type of Russian-made warplanes to do the same, the Foreign Ministry has said, although a U.S. official later said the announcement was a "surprise."
U.S. lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on March 7 to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on March 5 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"The authorities of the Republic of Poland...are ready to deploy -- immediately and free of charge -- all their MIG-29 jets to the Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America," the ministry said in a statement.
"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes," it added.
The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.
Former Soviet-bloc NATO members Bulgaria and Slovakia also still have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.
There was no immediate word from the Pentagon and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland indicated the Polish announcement was unexpected.
"I was in a meeting where I ought to have heard about that just before I came (to a Senate hearing), so I think that actually was a surprise move by the Poles," Nuland told U.S. lawmakers.
Asked by a senator whether U.S. officials coordinated ahead of time with Poland before Warsaw made its announcement, Nuland said, "Not to my knowledge."
The handover of Poland's 28 Soviet-made MiG-29s signals the Western resolve to do more to deter Russia. But militarily it is unlikely to be a game-changer because the number of aircraft isn't that big and they are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for the Russian Air Force.
Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine's air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.
Earlier on March 8, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said his country would stand by Poland if it handed over the jets, noting that it could face the "direct consequence" of its decision.
"And so we would protect Poland, we'll help them with anything that they need," Wallace said on Sky News.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who had visited London earlier in the day, insisted at a news conference in Norway after his government announced the decision that "neither Poland or NATO are parties to this war."
"Decisions on the supply of offensive weapons must be made unanimously at the level of the entire NATO. We cannot take any steps on our own, because we are not a party to this war," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Ministries, Agencies Hacked In Apparent Anti-War Protest
Several Russian ministries and other state entities have been hacked in an apparent protest over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Late on March 8, the websites of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service, Culture Ministry, Ministry of Energy, and the State Statistics Agency carried an image with a small Ukrainian flag in the corner depicting a sole individual stopping a tank juxtaposed with an image with a small Russian flag of a group of protesters running from a police officer with a truncheon.
Between the two images was one word -- "Why?"
The day before, Russian television channels were hacked and had their programming interrupted with coverage of the war in Ukraine by independent broadcasters Current Time and Dozhd TV, outlets blocked in Russia by the government.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the cyberattack on March 7.
Last week, Anonymous said it hacked several Russian media outlets, including the state TASS news agency, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
Before that, on February 26, the official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin.ru, was down following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous claimed it was behind that hacking attack as well.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing Russia's unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting they be called "special military operations."
Kharkiv Resident Tearfully Calls For The Skies To Be Closed Over Ukraine, Because 'Our Children Are Dying There'
McDonald's To Close Restaurants In Russia, Says Conflict 'Has Caused Unspeakable Suffering'
The global fast-food chain McDonald's has announced it is temporarily closing all 850 locations inside Russia, as the number rises of Western businesses that abandon Russia after its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement obtained by RFE/RL.
"McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market," the statement said.
The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia, "who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand."
Kempczinski also said the U.S.-based corporation continued to support its employees in Ukraine, including paying "full salaries," and contributing $5 million to an employee assistance fund. McDonald's has also temporarily closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine.
Unlike other big fast-food brands in Russia that are owned by franchisees -- including KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King -- McDonald's owns 84 percent of its Russian locations.
Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, said on March 7 that it was donating all of the profits from its 1,050 restaurants in Russia to humanitarian efforts. It has also suspended new restaurant development in the country.
Starbucks also announced on March 8 that it would pause all business activity in Russia, including shipments and cafe operations.
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo also announced late on March 8 that they would temporarily halt all business operations in Russia as well.
Many corporations have ceased operations in the country to protest the Ukraine invasion. Among them is consumer-goods conglomerate Unilever, which on March 8 said it had suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and that it will not invest any further capital into the country.
With reporting by AFP and AP
UNESCO Calls For Greater Protection For Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
UNESCO has called for greater protection for Ukraine's cultural heritage sites amid Russia's brutal, unprovoked invasion.
"We must safeguard the cultural heritage in Ukraine, as a testimony of the past but also as a catalyst for peace and cohesion for the future, which the international community has a duty to protect and preserve," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement on March 8.
Since the start of the Russian invasion last week, UNESCO has been in constant contact with Ukrainian institutions to assess the situation and strengthen the protection of cultural heritage sites.
"The first challenge is to mark cultural heritage sites and monuments and recall their special status as protected areas under international law," Azoulay said.
With the help of satellite images, UNESCO is attempting to monitor the damage inflicted by Russia's invasion on cultural heritage sites in Ukraine.
UNESCO also confirmed its intention to support cultural workers in Ukraine.
EU culture ministers on March 7 assured Ukrainian journalists and artists of help. In a joint statement, they said they would support professionals so that they could continue to be active and maintain creative and free expression.
With reporting by dpa
Hundreds Hold Women's Day Rally In Almaty Demanding Equal Rights
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- More than 1,000 activists have rallied in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, to mark International Women's Day while demanding equal rights for women.
The demonstrators, who gathered near the Shoqan Valikhanov monument in the center of Almaty on March 8, held posters with slogans such as "Women's Opinions Matter," "More Women In Politics," and "Feminism Will Save Kazakhstan."
The activists demanded that the Central Asian nation's government outline more modern gender policies, reduce the retirement age from 63 to 58 years, enact measures to help stop domestic violence, and hire more women in state entities and government structures.
The event was organized by feminist groups including Feminita, KazFem, SVET, FemAgora, and FemSreda.
The groups organized a similar rally on March 8 last year after obtaining permission from Almaty city officials to hold the public event for the first time.
This year's march was also permitted by the city administration.
Odesa Volunteers Build 'Hedgehogs' And Fill Sandbags To Resist Russian Attack
Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports; U.S. Intelligence Warns Putin May Escalate Attack On Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, calling it a "powerful blow” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
In an address at the White House on March 8, Biden also warned Americans that "defending freedom is going to cost."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed several times to the West to stop importing energy supplies from Russia, Moscow's main source of revenue.
Biden predicted prices would rise further as a result of "Putin's war," but pledged to do all he could to minimize the impact on the American people. He also warned U.S. gas companies against exploiting the situation to engage in profiteering or price gouging.
Biden also said Putin would never win in Ukraine.
"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear -- Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden also said. "Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country."
About 8 percent of oil imports by the United States come from Russia, it does not import any Russian natural gas. Biden had earlier resisted targeting energy with sanctions, saying he did not want to hurt U.S. consumers with a move that would likely trigger higher fuel costs.
"This is definitely for domestic consumption. I don't think it has much impact at all on total U.S. oil supplies, gasoline prices, or anything like that," Karen Young, director of the energy and economics program at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, told RFE/RL.
"It's certainly also not something that our European partners can follow suit with. And I just hope that [the U.S. oil ban] doesn't create distance between what to this point has been a very cohesive policy and sanctions policy against Russia."
Europe imports about 25 percent of its oil needs from Russia.
EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Versailles outside Paris for a two-day summit starting on March 10 and will be working on ways to reduce their dependency on Moscow for fossil fuels.
The European Commission already has proposals to make it happen, including diversifying natural-gas supplies and speeding up renewable energy development. The EU's executive arm said its measures "can reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year."
"We must become independent from Russian oil, coal, and gas,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he opposes a European ban on Russian energy imports and that there's no other way to meet the European Union's needs for motor fuel, heat and electricity, and industrial use.
Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on March 8 that when he visited Washington last week, U.S. officials acknowledged Europe was in a different situation.
After Setbacks, Putin 'May Escalate'
Earlier on March 8, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that sanctions and setbacks on the battlefield were unlikely to prompt Putin to change course in Ukraine, and could even spur him to ratchet up his offensive.
Speaking at a hearing on global security threats at the U.S. House of Representatives on March 8, Haines said the escalating costs of the war in Ukraine, which has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, may agitate Putin and change his outlook on what could be considered a victory.
"Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate," Haines said.
Haines said the United States believes Moscow underestimated Ukraine's ability to fend off an attack, and that it remains unclear as to whether Putin seeks to take control over Ukraine as a whole, for which he would need to allocate more resources, or try to carve out smaller areas.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
After Almost Two Years, Tajikistan Lifts Most Coronavirus Restrictions
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing in public places and a temporary ban of traditional ceremonies and celebrations, including weddings.
The Central Asian country's coronavirus task force said on March 7 that the decision to lift the restrictions was made "while taking into consideration the normalization of the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Tajikistan."
The restrictions were imposed in July 2020. Wedding parties were limited to up to 40 close family members and had to be held inside private homes.
As of March 7, the number of participants in wedding parties and other traditional celebrations was raised to up to 200 people.
Tajik officials have officially recorded 17,000 coronavirus cases, including 124 deaths, in the country since mid-2020.
However, an investigative report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service in 2020 revealed that the real number of COVID-19 deaths might be several times higher, including dozens of physicians and nurses who treated COVID-19 patients and later died.
- By Mike Eckel
Ukrainian Intelligence Claims Senior Russian General Killed Near Kharkiv, Second In Recent Days
Ukrainian intelligence says a top Russian military officer has been killed in fighting near the city of Kharkiv and has released what it says are intercepted phone calls that appear to partly corroborate the death.
If confirmed, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov would be the second top general to have been killed in fighting in Ukraine in recent weeks.
In a statement on March 7, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate said Gerasimov, a chief of staff and first deputy commander with Russia's 41st Combined Arms Army, had been killed along with several other senior officers.
The statement gave no details as to when or how he was killed.
There was also no independent confirmation of the death of Gerasimov, who was a decorated officer and veteran of the Second Chechen War in the early 2000s and, more recently, military operations in Syria and Crimea.
Moscow has given little public accounting of casualties among Russian troops since the new war erupted on February 24.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said that "there were dead and wounded," but gave no other figures.
On March 2, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, citing the ministry, said 498 Russian soldiers had died and another 1,597 were wounded.
Ukraine, however, has claimed its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops.
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate also released two audio recordings of what it said were two Russian intelligence officers discussing the state of the fighting.
In one, one of the officers laments the death of Gerasimov. Later, the two discuss the poor state of encrypted communications being used by Russian forces.
Another Russian officer, General Andrei Sukhovetsky, who was also a deputy commander with the 41st Army, was reported killed on February 28 during the fighting in Ukraine.
Energy Giant Shell Withdrawing From Russia, Will Stop Buying Moscow's Oil And Gas
Energy giant Shell has announced it will halt all purchases of Russian oil and gas and close other operations in the country, joining dozens of other companies in severing ties with Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Shell said in a statement on March 8 that it was wrong to buy a cargo of Russian crude oil last week, a move sharply criticized as Moscow ratcheted up its bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities, including hitting residential areas, and said it was now withdrawing from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner.”
The company had already announced it intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and exit its equity partnerships with Russia's Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development, and the Gydan energy venture.
“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel -- despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking -- was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in the statement.
"As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,” he added.
Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, more than 2 million civilians have fled the country.
Dozens of companies, including major oil sector firms such as BP and Exxon, have said they are exiting Russia as the West imposes tight sanctions on Russia as punishment for its aggression against Ukraine.
Navalny Urges Russians To Continue Anti-War Protests That 'Unnerve' Kremlin
Jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has again called for protests against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying the response of Russians to the war "will largely define Russia's place in the history of the 21st century."
Navalny, the Kremlin critic who is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence on what his supporters and Western legal analysts call a trumped-up fraud charge, wrote on Twitter on March 8 that anger against the war was building inside Russia and "the anti-war momentum will keep growing across the society, so the anti-war protests should not be halted under any circumstances."
"It’s one thing if Putin killed Ukrainian civilians and destroyed life-critical infrastructure with full approval from the Russian citizens. However, it’s a whole different story if Putin’s bloody venture is not supported by the society," he added in a series of tweets.
Last week, Navalny called for daily demonstrations against the war, urging daily protests in cities.
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, more than 13,500 people have been detained by police for protesting against the war, according to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide.
Navalny said a series of surveys -- four online polls each consisting of 700 participants from Moscow carried out by his aides and associates -- showed "rapid shifts" in the evaluation of Russia's role in the war.
While admitting the survey was limited, the 45-year-old lawyer said it was still apparent that "it took a few days of war to bring about radical mood changes among Russians."
"People are generally willing to change their stance, but only if we engage them in the dialogue and provide them with true information about the war," he said.
"Undoubtedly, the Kremlin can see these dynamics as well, hence the nervousness, the desperate attempts to end the war campaign as soon as possible," Navalny added.
UN Says Ukrainian Refugees Surpass 2 Million, Calls For Safe Evacuation Of Trapped Civilians
The United Nations refugee chief says the number of people fleeing Russia's advance into Ukraine has reached 2 million.
Filippo Grandi, the UN's high commissioner for refugees, made his remarks at a press conference in Oslo after visiting Moldova, Poland, and Romania, all of which have received refugees pouring across the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Grandi said that, by comparison, the Balkan wars in Bosnia and Kosovo saw "maybe 2 to 3 million people, but over a period of eight years."
While other parts of the "world have seen this," Grandi added, "in Europe, it's the first time since the Second World War."
On March 7, the UNHCR put the number of refugees at more than 1.7 million.
Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called for civilians trapped in numerous war zones in Ukraine to be allowed to leave safely.
In a speech to the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said that reports received by her office claim that pro-Ukrainian activists have been unlawfully detained in the eastern areas of Ukraine that are under the control of Moscow-backed separatists, while people considered pro-Russian have been beaten in Ukraine.
"I repeat my urgent call for a peaceful end to hostilities," Bachelet told the Geneva-based organization by video message.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Amnesty Warns Of Alarming Deterioration In Women's Rights Over Past Year
Amnesty International has called for "bold action" to reverse an erosion of human rights for women and girls over the past year. The rights watchdog said in a statement on March 8, which is celebrated as International Women's Day, that many countries have dismantled legal protections, leaving women and those who defend their rights at "unprecedented risk."
"Events in 2021 and in the early months of 2022 have conspired to crush the rights and dignity of millions of women and girls," Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in the statement. "No society can afford or should ever tolerate such erosions of dignity for more than half its population,"she added.
The statement highlighted the plight of women caught up in conflict zones such as Ukraine, where Russia has launched an unprovoked invasion that has forced more than 1.7 million people, mainly women and children, to flee to neighboring countries.
"Today across Ukraine and the broader region, once again women and girls are at grave risk," Amnesty said in its statement, adding that areas of eastern Ukraine affected by the years-long conflict between government forces and Russia-backed separatists have seen increased rates of gender-based violence and limited access to basic services.
"It is a pattern now set to spread across the country as a whole," it said.
The coronavirus pandemic and the rollback of women's rights in Afghanistan were among the events that disproportionately impacted women's and girls' rights over the past 12 months, Callamard said.
She also listed "the widespread sexual violence characterizing the conflict in Ethiopia, attacks on abortion access in the United States, and Turkey's withdrawal from the landmark Istanbul Convention on Gender Based Violence" among the factors that have aggravated the worsening situation for women.
Callamard urged governments to revoke decisions that have worsened the situation of women and girls.
"There can be no excuses for failing to govern justly and fairly for women and girls,” she said.
U.S., France Agree To Continue 'Close Coordination' On Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal
The United States and France have agreed to continue their close coordination as talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers reached a critical point.
The U.S. State Department issued the statement after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on March 8 to discuss the Iran nuclear deal.
Earlier, the European parties negotiating to revive the deal warned Russia not to add conditions that would complicate reaching an accord, they said in a joint statement to the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-country board of governors.
"The window of opportunity is closing. We call on all sides to make the decisions necessary to close this deal now, and on Russia not to add extraneous conditions to its conclusion," Britain, France and Germany said after Russia announced extra demands that stalled negotiations.
The diplomatic activity comes after Iran announced earlier it had successfully launched its second military satellite.
"Iran's second military satellite -- named Noor-2 -- has been launched into space by the Qassed rocket of the aerospace wing of the Revolutionary Guards and successfully placed in orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth," the official IRNA news agency reported on March 8.
Iran's military has struggled to get effective military reconnaissance craft into orbit, though it took a major step toward strengthening its capabilities when it successfully put a Noor-1 satellite into orbit in 2020.
The United States has alleged Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and has called on Tehran to abstain from activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Some Middle Eastern and Western officials have expressed concern that Tehran could share imagery from the satellites with pro-Iran militia groups around the region.
Talks to restore the 2015 deal that the United States withdrew from in 2018 have been ongoing in Vienna since April, mediated by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China.
Negotiators on all sides have signaled that a potential deal is close as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agreed to a timetable for Iran to answer the watchdog's long-standing questions about Tehran's program.
Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, previously maintained that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have said Iran abandoned an organized military nuclear program in 2003.
West Uses Oil As Latest Tool Against Russia As More Ukrainians Look To Flee Fighting
The United States has banned imports of Russian oil over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as thousands tried to flee cities around the country through humanitarian corridors with limited success as continued Russian shelling and artillery fire cut off some of the exit routes.
With the 13th day of Russia's attack on its neighbor again darkened by reports of residential areas being targeted, U.S. President Joe Biden on March 8 announced a ban on oil and other energy imports from Russia, putting pressure on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who is being pushed further and further into isolation by crushing sanctions from countries around the globe.
In concert with Washington's move, Britain said it would also phase out Russian oil by the end of the year while the EU, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies, planned to slash gas imports by two-thirds.
Oil and gas exports account for a significant portion of Russia's budget revenues and are a key source of foreign currency to defend the ruble.
The U.S. ban on Russian oil imports is adding to existing concerns about the legal and financial risks of buying and trading Russian energy, says Ben Cahill, an energy analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Russia could see its oil exports -- which stood at around 5 million barrels a day -- decline sharply, he said.
"This is part of a bigger challenge for Russia. Around the world -- whether it's in Europe, the United States, or even Asia -- a lot people just don't want to take Russian oil and [oil] products," even if it's a cheaper alternative, Cahill told RFE/RL.
Russia may be forced to cut back on oil production if it can't find buyers, he said. China "can't soak up" all of Russia's oil and gas that currently goes to the West and won't pay the same high prices Europeans historically have, Cahill said.
Meanwhile, Western companies continued their exodus from Russia, with oil giant Shell announcing its exit, while global fast-food icon McDonald's and coffeehouse Starbucks joined more than 200 other firms that have indefinitely suspended operations in Russia.
Biden said Russia's military may continue to "grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin."
"Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country," he said.
Some buses in Sumy managed to transport hundreds of civilians out of the besieged Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor, but thousands in the southern city of Mariupol were still trapped when their route out of the city was blocked, with the government accusing Russia of shelling the area.
The evacuation came hours after Russian air strikes overnight on Sumy killed 21 people, including two children, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office. At least four Ukrainian soldiers were also killed, the military said.
Mariupol has been without water, heat, sanitary systems, or phones for several days, one of the most desperate scenes of the nearly two-week-old war. An estimated 200,000 people -- nearly half the population of 430,000 -- hope to flee the city.
"The enemy has launched an attack heading exactly at the humanitarian corridor," the ministry said on Facebook, adding that the Russian Army "did not let children, women, and elderly people leave the city."
UN officials reported on March 8 that 2 million people had fled Ukraine since the unprovoked Russian attack started on February 24, sparking Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.
Since the invasion began, more than 400 civilian deaths have been recorded by the UN human rights office, which said the true number is likely much higher as it continues to process the situation.
Elsewhere, efforts continued to evacuate the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, which, according to residents, came under some of the most intensive Russian shelling overnight.
About 3,000 people have been brought to safety from the embattled Ukrainian town of Irpin so far, according to the authorities.
WATCH: Thousands of people are trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Irpin for the capital, Kyiv, almost 25 kilometers away. Ukrainian forces have blown up bridges near the city to stop advancing Russian tanks. Current Time filmed local residents trying to escape Russian shelling and flee in any way possible.
With Russia's initial plan for a rapid strike to topple the government seemingly failing and signs of growing discontent in Russia over the war, senior U.S. intelligence officials warned Putin may dig his heels in even further and ratchet up his offensive in the country.
"Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate," U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a hearing on global security threats at the U.S. House of Representatives.
Corridors to let civilians escape and allow aid reach besieged areas have been the main subject of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, but there has been little success in opening them.
Kyiv has branded the corridors a publicity stunt by Moscow as many of the routes lead into Russia or its ally, Belarus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors, and more support from the Red Cross to help keep them open and to move people out of harm's way.
In a video address from an undisclosed location on March 8, he said a child died of dehydration in Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city’s population has become.
Later on March 8, he released a selfie video of himself standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv, with piles of sandbags, a snow-dusted fir tree, and a few cars in the background. It was the second video in 24 hours showing him near the country's seat of power.
In a soft voice, he said: "Snow fell. It's that kind of springtime. You see, it's that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime. Harsh. But we will win."
WATCH: RFE/RL has acquired drone footage said to be of Russian truck-mounted Grad rockets being launched in Ukraine's Kyiv region on March 5. The footage is understood to have been shot by volunteers assisting the Ukrainian military. The group would not give a more specific location for security reasons.
Zelenskiy again pleaded for air support from Western countries, which NATO and its allies had previously ruled out fearing a major escalation in the conflict.
But in a potentially major policy shift, Poland said on March 8 that it was ready to hand over all its MiG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany and urged other NATO members with the same type of Russian-made warplanes to do the same to allow the alliance to come together and make a decision on whether to send offensive weapons to Ukraine.
So far, many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that it would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said on March 8 that it had managed to slow down the Russian attack, saying that although "the enemy is continuing an offensive operation, the pace of advance of its troops has slowed significantly."
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on March 8 that Ukrainian forces were still defending their positions in the southern, eastern, and northern sectors on the country and that Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were still in Ukrainian hands.
The statements could not be independently verified.
The United Nations refugee chief said on March 8 the number of people fleeing Russia's advance into Ukraine had reached 2 million.
Filippo Grandi, the UN's high commissioner for refugees, made his remarks at a press conference in Oslo after visiting Moldova, Poland, and Romania, all of which have received refugees pouring across the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Grandi said that, by comparison, the Balkan wars in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo saw "maybe 2 to 3 million people, but over a period of eight years."
While other parts of the "world have seen this," Grandi added, "in Europe it's the first time since the Second World War."
More than 1.2 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland, including 141,500 on March 7, the Polish border guard said on March 8.
Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for or be awarded any international sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department on March 8.
The statement calls on international sporting federations to limit sponsorship opportunities for companies tied to Russian and Belarusian governments.
The statement was signed by officials from 37 countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Belgium, and the United States. China, India, and countries in Latin America and Africa were not listed as participating in the statement.
The statement urged the international sporting community to show "solidarity with the people of Ukraine."
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned and left Russia largely internationally isolated. Belarus has been a key staging area for Russian forces.
Russia's central bank on March 8 announced that citizens with foreign-currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 until September 9 and said banks could not sell hard currency.
The bank, which earlier in the day announced a series of steps to help financial market players hit by foreign sanctions, said in a statement that regardless of what foreign currency clients held in their accounts, withdrawals would be paid in U.S. dollars.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, TASS, the BBC, and dpa
U.S. Senator Backs Transfer Of Russian-Made Fighter Jets From NATO Countries To Ukraine
A U.S. senator is pushing for the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries.
Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on March 7 calling for Washington to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft.
"I will support efforts in the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies that provide their aircraft for Ukraine's defense," Menendez wrote.
Menendez, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote the letter after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for European countries to provide Russian-made planes that Ukrainian pilots know how to fly.
The State Department is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies, a spokesperson said.
"This is Poland's sovereign decision to make. We have in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine," the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
Washington is considering how it could resupply aircraft to Poland, if Warsaw decided to send its Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.
Many lawmakers have appealed for Washington to do all it can to get aircraft to Ukraine, including letting countries that send Russian-made MiGs to quickly obtain U.S.-made F-16s to replace them.
The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.
"It is not as easy as just moving planes around," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S., European Allies Vow Further Sanctions On Russia But Shy Away From Banning Oil Imports
The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and Britain have vowed to further punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on March 7.
But a ban on the import of Russian oil did not appear imminent despite mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers to cut off the source of revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a videoconference call on March 7 and "affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.
But the statement did not mention the prospect of a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which would be especially painful for Germany. Scholz said before the call that Russian energy imports were "essential" to Europeans' daily lives, cautioning against banning Russian oil and gas as it could put Europe's energy security at risk.
Biden has said "nothing is off the table" when asked if oil could be the next target, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that while discussions are ongoing, Biden has not made a decision.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak warned that a ban on Russian oil imports would have "catastrophic" consequences for the global market.
“The surge in prices will be unpredictable -- more than $300 per barrel, if not more," Novak said, according to TASS.
Novak added that it would be "impossible" to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market.
"It will take more than one year and it will be much more expensive for European consumers," he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) said in a letter to her colleagues on March 6 that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.
Reports also said U.S. officials may be considering easing sanctions against Venezuela, which could free up more crude oil and ease concerns about reduced supplies from Russia.
Oil prices were already high before Russia’s attack on Ukraine. They have soared recently on worries that the invasion will upend already tight supplies.
Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and the United States last year imported more than 20 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average from Russia. That is about 8 percent of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Stocks in Europe and the United States tumbled over the discussions about a possible ban on oil imports from Russia. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 2.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 sank 3 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.6 percent.
The losses came amid rising worries about inflation and potential additional sanctions against Russia following continued escalation of the war in Ukraine.
Stocks in the financial, travel, and automobile sectors suffered losses across Europe as major indices declined, while mining and energy stocks surged higher.
Major indices in Europe and on Wall Street fell after the price of a barrel of U.S. oil hit $130 before dropping to about $120 per barrel in trading on March 7.
Brent Crude, the international standard, was up 4 percent at $122.88 per barrel after topping $139 in earlier trading.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and TASS
Jailed Tajik Rights Defender Izzat Amon Faces Additional Charge
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik rights defender who was sentenced to nine years in prison in October on fraud charges that he has rejected faces an additional fraud charge.
Izzat Amon's relatives told RFE/RL on March 7 that the activist may face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
A source in the Interior Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that a resident of the southern city of Bokhtar had filed a lawsuit against Amon, accusing the rights defender of stealing $10,000 through an unspecified fraudulent action.
Amon's relatives say the case is fabricated.
Amon led the Center for Tajiks in Moscow for many years before he was deprived of Russian citizenship and forced to return to Dushanbe in March last year at the request of Tajik authorities, who accused the activist of financial fraud.
Amon's supporters and relatives dismissed the charges as politically motivated before he was convicted and sentenced in October.
Activists and rights groups say President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has used various levers of power to suppress rights groups and dissent.
Amon’s nonprofit organization in Moscow has helped Tajik migrant workers find jobs, obtain work and residency permits, and get legal advice.
U.S. Clothing Brand Levi's Suspends Operations In Russia
Iconic U.S. jeans and clothing maker Levi's says it is suspending operations in Russia over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Levi Strauss & Co said in a statement on March 7 that the suspension also halts any new investments in Russia, while the company added that it was pledging more than $300,000 "in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which is driving growing numbers of refugees into countries across Eastern Europe."
Levi's joins a growing number of organizations and businesses that have halted operations in Russia over the war, which has seen more than 1.7 million refugees pour across Ukraine's borders into neighbors such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.
The exodus of companies has hit a broad cross-section of industries in Russia.
Other clothing and retail firms to have halted operations because of the invasion include Puma, H&M, Zara, and Ikea.
- By Current Time
Food Running Low In Occupied Ukrainian City Of Kherson, According To Local Resident
Russian Oligarchs Express Concerns Over War In Ukraine, Call For It To End
Russian oligarchs have expressed concerns over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as Western countries continue to slap billionaires close to the Kremlin with more sanctions over the war.
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who has been known for his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, said on Twitter on March 7 that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible.
"We need peace as soon as possible, as we have already passed the point of no return...The entire world will be different, Russia will be different as well," Deripaska’s tweet said.
Also on March 7, in a statement addressed to workers of a steel factory in the city of Novolipetsk (NLMK), another Russia tycoon, Vladimir Lisin, said that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify.
Lisin, NLMK's chairman and the facility’s main shareholder, called for peaceful diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict and expressed hope that the war will be stopped soon.
Wealthy Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov announced on March 6 that he is no longer a billionaire as he has lost large amounts of money after sanctions were imposed against him and Russia over the war in Ukraine. He also asked reporters not to call him an oligarch.
Last week, Tinkov and three other Russian tycoons -- Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, and Aleksei Mordashov -- who were also targeted by Western sanctions -- publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.
On March 7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against 10 Russians, whom he called "complicit" in the "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.
"This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs, and supporters of the Russian leadership," he said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Trudeau added that the names of the sanctioned people came from a list compiled by jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
With reporting by Interfax and Reuters
