Russian Army Called In To Fight Siberia Forest Fires

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called in the military to fight forest fires that have been raging for several days across vast areas of Siberia.



The fires, sparked by dry thunderstorms in temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, were spread by strong winds, Russia's federal forestry agency said.



States of emergency have been declared in five Russian regions.



The sheer scale of the blazes could accelerate global warming and have immediate effects on the health of inhabitants, environmentalists have warned.



Around 3 million hectares of land in the center and east of the country were in the grip of fires on July 31, authorities said.



The smoke has disrupted air travel and descended upon major cities in western Siberia and the Altai region, as well as cities in the Urals, including Chelyabinsk and Yekaterinburg.



"After reviewing a report from the emergency situations minister, President Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to join the effort to extinguish the fires," the Kremlin's press service told Russian media.



Some 2,700 firefighters were already working to tackle the blazes, Interfax news agency reported.

Ten planes and 10 helicopters have been dispatched to the Krasnoyarsk region, one of the worst affected, the military said.



The press service said the armed forces in the Irkutsk region, also badly hit, had been put on high alert.



Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who visited the city of Krasnoyarsk on July 31, said Russia could "hold consultations" with Western countries such as the United States on how to better fight the fires.



"These fires are raging in Alaska on an enormous scale. Europe has them all the time -- they too have scientific approaches to them. Hold consultations [with them] -- I believe it really cannot hurt in this situation," Medvedev said.



According to the Russian branch of the environmental group Greenpeace, almost 12 million hectares of forest have been burnt this year -- causing significant CO2 emissions and reducing the future capacity of forests to absorb the carbon dioxide.



Greenpeace spokesman Grigory Kuksin told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that deploying army units to the forest could do more harm to the operation than good.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and Interfax