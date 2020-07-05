Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russian Asylum Seeker Shot Dead Near Austrian Capital

A suspect in the murder was captured after a police manhunt.

A Russian asylum seeker has been shot dead outside the Austrian capital of Vienna, local media reported.

The murder occurred on the evening of July 4 in a parking lot outside a large shopping center in the town of Gerasdorf about an hour after the mall had closed.

According to initial reports, the asylum seeker was shot in the head and died before ambulances arrived.

A suspect was captured several hours later about 200 kilometers west of the capital in Linz following a large-scale police manhunt.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to determine a motive.

With reporting by APA and Kurier

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG