Russian Asylum Seeker Shot Dead Near Austrian Capital

A Russian asylum seeker has been shot dead outside the Austrian capital of Vienna, local media reported.

The murder occurred on the evening of July 4 in a parking lot outside a large shopping center in the town of Gerasdorf about an hour after the mall had closed.

According to initial reports, the asylum seeker was shot in the head and died before ambulances arrived.

A suspect was captured several hours later about 200 kilometers west of the capital in Linz following a large-scale police manhunt.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to determine a motive.

With reporting by APA and Kurier