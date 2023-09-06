Accessibility links

Ukraine

Aftermath Of Deadly Russian Missile Attack At Market In Ukraine's Kostyantynivka

An Associated Press photographer captured the horrific scene following a deadly Russian missile attack that struck a busy market in the center of Kostyantynivka, in eastern Ukraine, on September 6. WARNING: This gallery contains graphic content.

A Ukrainian serviceman shouts to paramedics as the bodies of the dead and injured lie around him following a Russian missile attack on a busy market in the center of Kostyantynivka on September 6. Ukrainian officials claimed that at least 16 people were killed in the attack.
1 A Ukrainian serviceman shouts to paramedics as the bodies of the dead and injured lie around him following a Russian missile attack on a busy market in the center of Kostyantynivka on September 6.

Ukrainian officials claimed that at least 16 people were killed in the attack.
 
Paramedics carry the body of a man who was killed.
2 Paramedics carry the body of a man who was killed.
A dead body lies on the ground as cars and a market burn following the missile attack.
3 A dead body lies on the ground as cars and a market burn following the missile attack.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
Ukrainian soldiers move an injured woman to an ambulance.
4 Ukrainian soldiers move an injured woman to an ambulance.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
Ukrainian soldiers move an injured woman to an ambulance.
An injured man is carried into an ambulance as fires burn in the background.
5 An injured man is carried into an ambulance as fires burn in the background.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
Injured people are given first aid at the scene.
6 Injured people are given first aid at the scene.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
Injured people are given first aid at the scene.
Ukrainian soldiers carry an injured woman to an ambulance.
7 Ukrainian soldiers carry an injured woman to an ambulance.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
A man checks for the pulse of a woman who died in the attack.
8 A man checks for the pulse of a woman who died in the attack. 
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
A man checks for the pulse of a woman who died in the attack. 
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

