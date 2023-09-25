Russian Attack On Odesa Destroys Grain Storage Facilities
Russia launched a major aerial attack on southern Ukraine on September 25, destroying grain storage facilities in the Black Sea port city of Odesa. According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian drone and missile strikes on Odesa were Moscow's first large-scale attack there since Ukraine started using a new route to revive exports of grain and other goods across the Black Sea. Several buildings in and around the port district were also damaged.