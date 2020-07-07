Accessibility links

Ukraine

Russian Authorities Detain Crimean Tatar Activists

Russian authorities have detained seven Crimean Tatar activists after searching their homes in different parts of Ukraine's Russia-controlled Crimea region. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that it detained "three leaders and four members of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group" in Crimea on July 7. Since Russia forcibly annexed Crimea in March 2014, the authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.

