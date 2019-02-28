Russian Black Sea Fleet Officer, Partner Jailed As Spies For Ukraine

An officer of Russia's Black Sea fleet and his partner have been imprisoned on charges of spying for Ukraine, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on February 28.



Russia's North Caucasus Regional Military Court sentenced Major Dmitry Dolgopolov to 10 years in prison and Anna Sukhonosova to 9 years after convicting the couple of selling classified materials to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).



Both the FSB and the Russian military court described Sukhonosova as Dolgopolov's "common-law wife."



"The named individuals collected and handed to Ukraine’s Security Service materials containing state secrets on operations of units of the Black Sea Fleet," an FSB statement said.



The FSB statement said Dolgopolov and Sukhonosova pleaded guilty to the charges.



The two were arrested in September 2017 by the FSB in Ukraine's Russian-occupied region of Crimea.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax