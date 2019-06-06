Russian-Born Perestroika-Era Movie Star Aleksandr Kuznetsov Dies At 59

Russian actor Aleksandr Kuznetsov, who gained prominence across the former Soviet Union and in the United States, has died at the age of 59.



Media reports in Russia quoted relatives and friends of the actor as saying that Kuznetsov died of cancer on June 6. They gave no further details.

Kuznetsov acted in more than 70 movies, but his star rose in the movie Jack Vosmyorkin, The American, where he played the lead role of a young man, Jack (Yakov) Vosmyorkin, who is taken to the United States as a young boy but returns to Russia, lured by Soviet propaganda about economic opportunities in his native country.



The comedy was one of the first movies shot during Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms in the mid-1980s that showed the absurdity and shortcomings of the Soviet system.



After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Kuznetsov moved to the United States, where he became a familiar face through his roles in many television series, such as Beverly Hills 90210, The American, NYPD Blue, JAG, Alias, and 24.



He also played several characters of Russian descent in movies such as Lucky You, Space Cowboys, and The Peacemaker.



Since the early 2000s, Kuznetsov had participated in different projects in Russia and taught at the Moscow Art Theater School.

With reporting by TASS, NTV, RBK, and Radio Mayak