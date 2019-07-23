Russian Boxer Dies From Injuries Suffered In U.S. Match

Russian boxer Maksim Dadashev has died from injuries suffered during a match in the U.S. state of Maryland, his country’s boxing federation has said.



The Russian Boxing Federation on July 23 said Dadashev "has died in the United States following injuries sustained during his fight with Subriel Matias" on July 19.



"It's very sad. There are no words," federation President Umar Kremlev told the Sport Express media outlet.



The 28-year-old St. Petersburg-born Dadashev underwent emergency brain surgery at the University of Maryland’s medical facility near Washington, D.C., following his super-lightweight bout with Matias.



Video from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head in his corner after the 11th round as his cornerman, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."



McGirt then threw in the towel to stop the fight between the previously undefeated Russian and his undefeated Puerto Rican opponent.



Dadashev was reportedly unable to walk to his dressing room unassisted after the nontitle, 63.5-kilogram-class bout, which was sanctioned by the International Boxing Federation and held at the Theater at MGM National Hill, a resort and casino.

