Russian Cinemas Empty As Audiences Shun Homegrown Films

Russia's film industry is trying to fill cinemas with homegrown produce, as new U.S. films are no longer available amid international sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. One new release, somewhat reminiscent of a certain Hollywood blockbuster, has Russian kids at a summer camp go back in time to the Soviet Union, where they meet their parents attending the same camp in 1988 and need to interact with them to find a way...back to the future. But film fans are voting with their feet -- leaving cinemas empty.