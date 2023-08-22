News
Chief Of Russian Company That Organized Deadly Tour Of Moscow's Sewer Tunnels Arrested
Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained the director general of the company that organized an excursion into Moscow’s sewer tunnels for seven people, all of whom along with a guide died over the weekend following heavy rain.
Russian media reports cited police and emergency officials on August 22 as saying that Aleksandr Kim, head of the company Sputnik, will be transferred to Moscow where a court will decide on his pretrial restrictions.
The Investigative Committee said earlier that its officers in Moscow had detained an organizer of the tour, Nikita Dubas, for questioning.
In its August 22 statement, the Investigative Committee said it detained Dubas as a suspect and asked a court to place him in pretrial detention.
According to the Investigative Committee, the homes of several people allegedly involved in the organization of the excursion were also searched.
The statement said the tour was conducted illegally as access to Moscow’s sewage tunnels is prohibited unless authorized, adding that "a number of individuals" had been added to the wanted list.
"The tour's organizers assured persons who were buying the excursions that they were safe, while entering the underground premises illegally. Only employees of the city's special services can be present in such underground premises," the Investigative Committee's statement said.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed condolences to the victims' relatives and friends.
Heavy rain hit the Russian capital during the excursion into the underground water drainage system on August 20, leaving no chance for the group to survive, Russian media cited an emergency official as saying.
Media reports identified six of the victims as the 47-year-old chief of a PR department of a private company, Dmitry Markushin, his 15-year-old daughter Yelizaveta, 17-year-old Gleb Lagashin, 15-year-old Viktoria Shneider, 34-year-old Darya Bykova, and the group's guide, Konstantin Filippov.
The Investigative Committee has said it is investigating Sputnik for "providing services that do not correspond to safety standards that resulted in death."
The Russian Criminal Code envisages a punishment of up to 10 years in prison for people convicted of such a crime.
With reporting by Fontanka, TASS, and Interfax
Daghestan Strips Athlete's Name From Stadium After She Distances Herself From Russia
A stadium in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan named after Yelena Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic pole-vault champion for Russia, has been renamed after the athlete said she is "a person of the world." Daghestan's government said on August 21 that the stadium in the regional capital, Makhachkala, would go back to its old name, Trud (Labor). Once an active Kremlin supporter, Isinbayeva, said in July that she will resume her work at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in September after being cleared by the IOC of having links to Russia's military or its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Polish President Says Russia's Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Shift Regional Security
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on August 22 that is Russia already in the process of shifting some short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, a move that Duda said will shift the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenka, said last month that Moscow had shipped some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus after announcing the plan in March. The United States and NATO haven’t confirmed the move. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Vehicle Maker KAMAZ Bans Apple Devices For Company Usage
KAMAZ, the largest Russian manufacturer of trucks, buses, and vehicle engines, banned its employees from using Apple products for work-related tasks on August 21, through a decree signed by Director General Sergey Kogogin. The ban includes Apple smartphones, watches, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. SIM cards belonging to the company must not be used on Apple devices, it says. In March 2022, Apple and other international companies suspended sales within Russia after the launch of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The official Apple Online Store became inaccessible in Russia, shipments of devices were halted, and access to Apple Pay was blocked. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ideal Realities click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Appeal Of Noted Ukrainian Rights Defender Against Prison Term
The First Court of Appeals of Common Jurisdiction in Moscow has rejected an appeal filed by well-known Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych against a 13-year prison sentence he was handed by Russia-imposed authorities in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in March.
Butkevych participated in the hearing on August 22 via a video link from a detention center in Russian-controlled Luhansk.
Official representatives from the British, German, and French embassies, as well as prominent Russian human rights defenders Oleg Orlov and Svetlana Gannushkina, were also present at the hearing to support Butkevych.
Butkevych was sentenced for two alleged attempted murders, premeditated damage of others' property, cruelty against civilians, and using banned methods in an armed conflict. He and his supporters have rejected the charges.
In addition to his human rights activities, Butkevych has been known for his journalistic activities and is a well-known public figure in Ukraine.
He is a co-founder of the Hromadske radio (Public radio) station that has broadcast a series of special programs for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Just days after Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Butkevych joined Ukraine's armed forces.
In July 2022, his mother recognized him on a video showing Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia's invading forces near the towns of Zolote and Hirne in the Luhansk region.
She says she has had no contact with her son since his capture. She has been trying to free him from Russian captivity in prisoner swaps that have taken place sporadically since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Butkevych was known for raising awareness of the problems faced by refugees even before the Russian invasion.
He came to prominence for his calls to amend Ukraine's migration regulations for Belarusian nationals who fled en masse to Ukraine following the ongoing crackdown on dissent that started after the disputed presidential election in Belarus in August 2020.
Another Independent Siberian Lawmaker Finds Bug Traces In His Office
Anton Kartavin, an independent lawmaker in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, said on August 22 that he discovered cables from an apparent hidden camera in his office, stressing that he will request police investigate the situation. Kartavin added that he and his assistants did not find a device, suggesting it may have been disconnected and removed after his colleague Svetlana Kaverzina, another independent lawmaker, discovered similar cables and a hidden camera three days earlier. After Kaverzina's announcement of the discovery on August 19, unknown intruders removed the cables and the camera from her office. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Death Toll In August 3 Landslide In Georgia Rises To 29
Georgian officials say rescue teams have found another body near the site of an August 3 landslide in the resort town of Shovi, bringing the confirmed death toll to 29. The mayor of the Oni municipality, Levan Sherazadishvili, said on August 22 that rescue teams continue searching for four other people, including three children missing since the disaster, which was triggered by heavy rains. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Pro-Russian Bosnian Musician Plans Concerts In Romania After Moldova Ban
Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic, who has been banned from performing in Moldova because of his outspoken pro-Moscow views, is due to perform at least twice in the coming months in NATO and EU member Romania, RFE/RL has learned.
Bregovic and his band over the weekend were refused entry to Moldova, where they were scheduled to perform at a folk festival.
On August 21, Chisinau cited a ban on Bregovic imposed last year because of his pro-Russian views as the reason for not allowing his band, The Wedding and Funeral Orchestra, into Moldova.
Bregovic was to arrive in Chisinau on August 20 but canceled his trip after being told that his band had been stopped from entering Moldova.
In a statement, the 73-year-old artist said he was puzzled by the ban and did not mention the war in Ukraine or Russia.
Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and war-wracked Ukraine, has taken an increasingly pro-Western position since U.S.-educated liberal politician Maia Sandu became president in 2020 and last month Chisinau ordered a reduction of more than two-thirds of the staff of Russia's embassy.
But in neighboring Romania, with whom Moldova shares a common history and language, Bregovic's scheduled concerts still have a green light from authorities, with his fee for one gig seemingly funded by EU money.
On September 2, Bregovic is scheduled to perform at a fishermen's festival in Jurilovca, a touristic village in the Danube Delta whose population is of ethnic Russian origin.
"This year's attractions: Goran Bregovic and 50,000 portions of fisherman's borscht offered by the the town hall," the village's mayor, Ion Eugen, boasts gleefully on the village's Facebook page.
The festival is financed from EU funds, Eugen told RFE/RL, adding that Bregovic's fee is 30,000 euros ($32,670).
On October 7, Bregovic and his band are scheduled to perform in Bucharest at the Palace Hall, the former venue of notorious communist Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu's party congresses.
Tickets cost up to 320 lei ($70).
Bregovic came under scrutiny from Ukrainian authorities after performing in 2015 in Crimea.
He was subsequently banned from performing in Ukraine and banned from a festival in Poland. Commenting on the Polish ban, Bregovic said at the time that the West has a "paranoid" attitude toward Russia and declared himself an admirer of "Russian greatness."
Bregovic, whose father and mother were Croatian and Serbian, has declared himself a nostalgic after former Yugoslavia.
A founding member of the Yugoslav rock band Bijelo Dugme (White Button), an act very popular in many ex-communist countries, he later pursued a solo career and formed his own folk-inspired band.
Bregovic and his band have performed at world-famous venues such as New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, and L'Olympia in Paris.
He has composed scores for several successful films directed by fellow-Bosnian director Emir Kusturica and for the Academy Award-nominated movie La Reine Margot (Queen Margot).
World Court Sets September Date To Hear Russian Objections To Ukraine Case
The World Court will hear Russia's objections to its jurisdiction in a genocide case brought by Ukraine in hearings starting on September 18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on August 22. Ukraine filed a case with the ICJ shortly after Russia's invasion began on February 24, 2022, which accused Moscow of falsely applying genocide law to justify the attack. In a preliminary decision in the case in March last year the court ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately. The rulings of the ICJ, also known as the World Court, are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakhstan Declares State Of Emergency In Southern Districts Over Lack Of Water
Local officials declared a state of emergency in several districts of the Zhambyl region in southern Kazakhstan, which shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, on August 22 due to a lack of irrigation water and abnormally high temperatures. Around 80 percent of the irrigation water in southern Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region comes from Kyrgyzstan, where there has been a significant reduction in water flow this year. Kyrgyzstan stopped providing irrigation water to Kazakhstan in August as supplies in reservoirs dropped to as low as a tenth of their usual volume. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service click here.
Putin Stays Away Over Arrest Warrant As Leaders Of Emerging Economies Meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa on August 22. The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Putin will participate via video call after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for him in March over the abduction of children from Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Children Pulled From Pakistan Cable Car But Helicopter Rescue Called Off As Night Falls
A Pakistani military helicopter on August 22 rescued two of six children trapped with their teacher in a cable car dangling over a high ravine, but the air rescue operation was called off as night fell, media and a security source said. Floodlights were installed on the ground and the rescue operation was continuing, a security source said. The source added that cable-crossing experts had been sent to the area and a small dolly carrier was being attached to the cable to rescue the children one by one, more than 12 hours after their cable car snagged. The group, who has been stranded since 7 a.m. time local time, was using the gondola to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 kilometers north of Islamabad.
U.S Pharmaceutical Company To Stop Supplying Russia With Popular Hepatitis Drug
Russian health-care watchdog Roszdravnadzor told the daily Kommersant on August 22 that U.S pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Corporation) will stop supplying Russia with the popular Zepatier hepatitis C medicine after its planned deliveries end in late 2024. After Russian launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MSD stopped supplying Russia with Raltegravir, a medicine to decrease the chances that HIV-infected people will develop AIDS. Another Russian periodical, Vedomosti, reported that the popular Japanese garments retailer Uniqlo had stopped its operations in Russia. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Businessman Gets Five Years In Prison Over Critical Facebook Posts
A Belarusian court on August 21 sentenced well-known businessman Pyotr Staratsitarau to five years in prison over his posts on Facebook that were critical of the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The Homel regional court convicted the 65-year-old businessman of libel, insulting Lukashenka, inciting hatred, and discrediting Belarus. Staratsitarau was arrested in February. Belarus has seen a wave of arrests of those critical of Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. The opposition and many Western governments say the vote was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iran Reportedly Builds Advanced Mohajer Drone With Enhanced Range
Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on August 22. Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kilograms, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6 drone. U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least 11 Soldiers Killed In Armed Attack In Pakistan's Restive South Waziristan
Pakistani officials said 11 soldiers were killed and three others injured in an armed attack by religious militants early on August 22 in the South Waziristan tribal district of Barah. The banned Tahrek-i-Talibani of Pakistan (TTP) movement -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that 18 soldiers were killed. On August 19, five soldiers were killed in an armed attack that the TTP also claimed responsibility for. The group is the Sunni Islamist nationalist and pro-Pashtun movement founded in the 1990s that ruled most of Afghanistan from 1996 until October 2001. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Prosecutors Seek Six Years For Siberian Journalist Over Article On Ukraine War
Russian prosecutors asked a court in the Siberian city of Abakan on August 22 to sentence the award-winning editor in chief of the Novy fokus (New Focus) online newspaper, Mikhail Afanasyev, to six years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Afanasyev was arrested in April last year after his newspaper reported on the refusal of local riot police officers to participate in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Afanasyev was the first foreign recipient of the Swedish Publicists' Association Freedom of Speech prize and was twice awarded with the Andrei Sakharov "For Journalism As a Deed" prize. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Eleven People From Same Family Drown While Swimming In Kazakhstan
Eleven people from the same family, including five children, drowned in the Syr Darya River in the Turkestan region in southern Kazakhstan on August 21, officials said, adding the search for two other missing children continues. The bodies of nine victims have been recovered from the water so far, emergency workers said. The accident occurred near a road bridge in the Otyrar district, where the families of four brothers had met to go swimming. In July, Kazakh officials reported that 59 people had drowned in the country since the start of the swimming season, 19 of whom were children. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Says Talks With Serbia's Vucic 'Honest, Fruitful'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he had "an open, honest, and fruitful meeting" in Athens with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic. "Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. On our nations’ shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest," he said in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosted an informal summit in the Greek capital for top officials from nine Balkan nations. Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Iran Rights Group Says Number Of Activists' Arrests Piles Up
Iranian authorities have stepped up the detentions of rights activists, mainly women, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has warned. In a statement on August 21, CHRI said 22 activists had been detained in less than a month, as the anniversary approaches of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in September last year. "Iranian authorities are rounding up activists around the country, especially women, to deliver a message of fear to the populace," CHRI said. Amini's death after being arrested for not wearing a head scarf "properly" sparked a wave of unprecedented protests across Iran.
UN Mission Says 'Impunity Prevails' For Taliban In Afghanistan As Right Abuses, Killings Mount
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says the Taliban militants ruling the war-torn country have carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces since taking control two years ago.
UNAMA said in a report published on August 22 that in the period between August 15, 2021, and June 30, 2023, at least 800 instances of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment, and enforced disappearance were carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its security forces.
This came despite the Taliban's announcement of an amnesty in 2021 for former government officials and military personnel.
“UNAMA’s report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
"Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust. I urge the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of this report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account,” he added.
WATCH: She once helped put Taliban militants in prison, but now they are hunting her. Many former state prosecutors are in hiding and have been in fear for their lives since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two years ago. Now one of them, a female prosecutor, agreed to an interview with RFE/RL. She told us she lives "like a prisoner," constantly moving from one safe house to another. We have distorted her voice to protect her identity.
The Taliban rulers, who have not been recognized by any government around the world, have not commented the UNAMA report.
The Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan as international troops completed their withdrawal from the country after two decades.
The Taliban’s unrecognized government has since been slapped with sanctions amid international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses, including severely limiting the rights of women and girls despite pledges of a more tolerant brand of rule than that of their predecessors in the late 1990s.
Approximately half of the recorded killings documented by UNAMA occurred in the initial four months following the Taliban's rise to power, with an additional 70 cases recorded throughout last year.
During interviews with the UN mission’s researchers, Afghan citizens disclosed details of mistreatment and abuse carried out by members of the Taliban security forces, including physical assaults using pipes and cables, verbal threats, and other forms of abuse.
The UN mission also documented through testimony from family members the arrest and dispappearances of people, with bodies sometimes being discovered days or months later.
UNAMA said that, to date, efforts by the de facto authorities to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable for the incidents have been "extremely limited" and that in the few cases where an investigation was announced, "progress lacks transparency and accountability; impunity prevails."
"While the announcement of a general Amnesty by the Taliban in August 2021 was a welcome step, it continues to not be fully upheld, with impunity for human rights violations prevailing,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and the head of UNAMA.
“The de facto authorities must demonstrate a genuine commitment to the general amnesty. This is a crucial step in ensuring real prospects for justice, reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan," she said.
Ukraine Liberates Strategic Village As Deadly Russian Strikes On Civilians Continue
The Ukrainian military on August 22 said its forces have liberated a strategic village in the south after two months of fierce fighting as Russia continued to rain missiles and drones on several regions of Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding several others.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on August 22 that Ukrainian troops had liberated Robotyne, a village along an important road leading to Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Melitopol, known as the "gateway to Crimea," was captured by Russian troops in March last year after several days of heavy fighting.
"Soldiers of the 47th brigade battled their way into Robotyne," Malyar wrote on Telegram.
The 47th Brigade posted a video online showing tearful women greeting its soldiers and said it was organizing the evacuation of civilians from the village.
The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that Ukrainian troops had achieved "significant tactical successes" in Robotyne on August 20-21.
If Ukrainian forces advance and retake Melitopol, located at the intersection of two important highways and a major railway hub, they could use the city as a springboard to liberate the whole Zaporizhzhya region.
The Ukrainian military and regional officials on August 22 reported Russian drone and missile strikes on Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhya, Kryviy Rih, and Kupyansk as Russia's Defense Ministry said it had repelled drone attacks on the Moscow and Bryansk regions while temporarily closing three airports in the capital.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, one man was killed by Russian shelling, regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said. On August 19, at least seven people, including a child, were killed and 129 were wounded in a Russian missile strike on the city.
WATCH: Residents of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv gathered at makeshift memorials on August 20 to honor those killed a day earlier in a Russian missile strike. At least seven people died, including 22-year-old Nazar Yushchenko and a 6-year-old girl named Sofia. Her mother, Olha Holynska, explained how she comforted her wounded daughter until the end.
Also on August 22, one person was wounded and 20 buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Kryviy Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
Russia also struck the southern city of Zaporizhzhya overnight, causing damage but no casualties, the secretary of the Zaporizhya City Council, Anatoliy Kurtev, reported early on August 22.
"Overnight, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhya again. As a consequence of the blast wave, four high-rise buildings sustained damage," Kurtev wrote on Telegram. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks on Zaporizhzya.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk and Vovchansk in the eastern Kharkiv region overnight, Oleh Synyehubov, the region's governor, said on August 22.
"Four residential buildings were damaged and destroyed," Synyehubov said on Telegram, adding that a woman was slightly wounded.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said early on August 22 that four drones were shot down overnight -- two over the Moscow region and two over the Bryansk region, some 400 kilometers southwest of Moscow.
Russian state news agency TASS reported that three Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo -- briefly suspended flights, without giving a reason for the suspension.
Moscow airports have suspended flights several times recently due to what authorities said were Ukrainian drone attacks.
The ministry also early on August 22 said that a Russian warplane destroyed what it said was a "Ukrainian reconnaissance boat" that was sailing in the vicinity of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea. The claim could not be independently verified.
On the battlefield, heavy fighting has been continuing in the east and south of Ukraine, with the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reporting that a Russian counterattack had been repelled in Bakhmut, the city in the eastern region of Donetsk that was battered by months of heavy fighting before it fell to Russian forces in May.
On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 22 that he had "an open, honest, and fruitful meeting" with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.
"Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. On our nations’ shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest," Zelenskiy said in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Balkans summit held in Athens, the Ukrainian Presidency said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Wagner Mercenary Group Leader Appears In First Video Since Mutiny, Hints He's In Africa
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has appeared in his first video since leading a short-lived mutiny in June. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands. In the video, which has not been verified, Prigozhin said Wagner is recruiting and predicts that the group will fulfill its assigned tasks, suggesting the group is fighting terrorist groups such as Islamic State in Africa. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Musician Blocked From Performing In Moldova Due To Pro-Russia Views
The Moldovan Interior Ministry on August 21 cited a ban on musician Goran Bregovic imposed last year because of his pro-Russian views as the reason he and his band were not allowed to enter Moldova over the weekend.
The Interior Ministry issued its explanation after the Sarajevo-born star and his band were prevented from attending a Moldovan festival in the town of Orheiul Vechi, where they were scheduled to perform on August 20.
Seven hours before the concert, the organizers of the festival announced on Facebook that Bregovic and his band would not be able to perform “for reasons beyond the control of festival organizers or artists.”
The organizers said the artists were stopped by border police after arriving at Chisinau’s international airport.
The border police said in a statement that they were returned to the country they departed from after "risk analysis" and an exchange with the Information and Security Service (SIS). The statement also said the organizers of the event had been notified in advance about the ban.
The border police statement did not include names, so it was not clear whether Bregovic was among those stopped. He had reportedly sent his band ahead without departing for Chisinau himself.
Interior Minister Adrian Efros told journalists that Bregovic was banned from Moldova based on his pro-Russian views and the fact that he supported Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Efros also said that "there were other reasons analyzed within the security structures" but did not elaborate.
Bregovic responded in a statement sent through the organizers of the festival that he was puzzled by the ban but did not mention Russia or the war in Ukraine.
Bregovic, who calls himself nostalgic for the former Yugoslavia, came under scrutiny from Ukrainian authorities after performing in 2015 in Crimea.
He was subsequently banned from performing in Ukraine and banned from a festival in Poland. He has said in response to those bans that he didn’t understand the reasons behind them.
Bregovic's rejection by Chisinau was also noted in Serbia, whose foreign minister said he would ask Moldovan authorities for an explanation.
Ivica Dacic, who received the Medal of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, said Bregovic does not face such bans when he travels to other countries.
U.S. Embassy In Minsk Again Tells Americans To Leave Belarus
The U.S. Embassy in Minsk on August 21 told U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately and advised any Americans planning a trip to the East European country not to go.
The embassy said U.S. citizens who are in Belarus “should depart immediately” and should consider leaving via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia or by plane.
The embassy’s advisory follows a similar message issued in April that also told U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately.
Its latest message noted that Lithuania on August 18 closed two border crossings -- Sumsko and Tvereciaus -- with Belarus.
Lithuania said it was closing the two border crossings in response to escalating tensions with Belarus, which has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for Moscow’s invasion.
While other border crossings remain open, it's not clear for how long. Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia -- NATO members on the alliance's eastern flank -- have said that further closures are possible, according to BPN, a project of the former BelaPAN independent news agency.
The U.S. Embassy’s message on August 21 also advised Americans not to travel to Belarus “due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine," and other reasons, including the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus.
Belarus is hosting troops belonging to the private Wagner mercenary group who arrived after their short-lived mutiny in June.
The embassy advisory also cited "the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus" as reasons for its warning.
The United States has previously advised Americans against visiting Belarus, including in January 2022 about one month before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the same month, the U.S. State Department also ordered the departure of family members of American civil servants from Belarus.
