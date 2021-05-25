Russian Court Bailiffs Again Enter RFE/RL's Moscow Bureau

Court bailiffs have again visited RFE/RL’s Moscow offices on May 25 -- photographing computers and other equipment they’ve threatened to seize over unpaid fines imposed under Russia’s controversial “foreign agents” law. Once all alleged violations are adjudicated by Russian courts, they are expected to result in fines of $2.4 million. The law requires foreign-funded NGOs to identify themselves as “foreign agents” if they are deemed by Moscow to be engaged in political activity. The law is increasingly being used against Russian-language media outlets in the country. RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has called on the Russian government "to stop targeting journalists and blocking the Russian people's access to information."