Russian Court Orders Release Of Former Mayor Charged With 'Discrediting Armed Forces'

Ukrainian authorities say the last two working reactors at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant were shut down due to fires and damaged power lines, heightening fears of a potential accident as the facility was disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid for the first time.

The August 25 announcement by the state energy operator Enerhoatom comes as foreign officials warn of a potential catastrophe and continue to push Russian and Ukrainian forces to do more to safeguard Europe's largest nuclear station.

Russia has controlled the facility since about two weeks after invading Ukraine on February 24, but it has allowed Ukrainian engineers to remain and operate the plant, whose first reactor went into operation in 1985.

Fighting near the plant between Russian and Ukrainian forces have stoked worries of an accident. Ukrainian officials have also warned Russia might try to disconnect the plant from the grid, a move that would severely strain Ukraine’s battered economy, particularly with winter looming.

"The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the [facility] from the power grid -- the first in the history of the plant," Enerhoatom said in a post on Telegram.

Disconnecting the plant is considered potentially dangerous as a failure in backup power systems could lead to a loss of coolant and bring about a melting of the fuel in the reactor core.

The Enerhoatom announcement came on the same day that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Kyiv and Moscow both agree that the UN watchdog's personnel need to go to inspect the situation at Zaporizhzhya.

Speaking to France 24 TV on August 25, Rafael Grossi said talks on gaining access to the facility were making headway and that "we are very, very close" to agreeing on a visit.

The Zaporizhzhya plant has six Soviet-designed reactors, but just two have remained in operation amid the fighting.

As the Russian invasion entered its seventh month, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000.

There was no immediate explanation on the reason for the decree, which will come into force on January 1, but Western and Ukrainian officials have said Russia has suffered major losses in the Ukraine conflict and is struggling to replace personnel.

A top U.S. official earlier this month said between 70,000 and 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since February 24.

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region on August 24 climbed to 25 people. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also said at least 31 people were wounded in the attack on the Chaplyne station.

The attack occurred on the day that Ukraine marked its 31st anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union -- and the six-month mark since the onslaught of the Russian invasion.

Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged the strike on the Chaplyne station but claimed that it had targeted a Ukrainian train that was transporting ammunition to the front line.

Earlier on August 25, Russian forces bombed the central city of Kryviy Rih with cluster munitions, the head of the local military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram, adding that so far there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Cluster munitions have been banned by most nations due to their devastating and indiscriminate effect on military personnel and civilians alike.

Human Rights Watch said in a report released on August 25 that Russia has used cluster munitions extensively since invading Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces appear to have used them at least three times in the war.

Cluster munitions, which can be fired by artillery and rockets or dropped by aircraft, open in the air, spreading numerous bomblets or submunitions over a wide area.

Since many bomblets remain initially unexploded, they can indiscriminately maim and kill military personnel and civilians alike, including children.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits this type of ammunition and has been ratified so far by 110 countries and signed by 13 more.

"Russia's widespread use of cluster munitions in Ukraine is a sobering reminder of what the Convention needs to overcome if it is to succeed in ending the human suffering these indiscriminate weapons cause," said Mary Wareham, advocacy director of the Arms Division of Human Rights Watch.

"All countries should condemn the use of these weapons under any circumstances," she added.