Russian Court Pardons Two Men Convicted Over Death Of French Oil Firm Boss

A Russian court has pardoned two men convicted over the 2014 death of the former boss of the French oil giant Total, who was killed when his jet collided with a snow plough at a Moscow airport.



A Moscow court sentenced airport employees Vladimir Martynenko and Vladimir Ledenev to four and 3 1/2 years in prison, respectively, but freed them under an amnesty law and dropped all charges.



Both had pleaded guilty.



Former Total chief executive Christophe de Margerie was killed in October 2014 along with three of his air crew when his jet hit the snow plough as it was taking off from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport during the night.



Five airport employees were put on trial over Margerie's death, including Martynenko, who drove the snow plough while drunk, and Vladimir Ledenev, who was in charge of the snow-clearing.



Their cases were heard separately from the three other airport employees.





Based on reporting by AFP and TASS