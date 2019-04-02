Russian Court Sentences Man To Life For 2015 Stabbing Deaths Of Five Women

A court in Moscow has sentenced a man to life in prison after finding him guilty of murdering several women.

In an April 2 ruling, the Moscow City Court convicted Bakhtiyor Matyakubov guilty of stabbing five women in and around the Russian capital in January-April 2015.

The court said that Matyakubov must serve his sentence in a maximum-security penitentiary.

Prosecutors said that Matyakubov stalked women and attacked them with a knife in parks and deserted areas.

He was extradited to Russia in 2017 from an unnamed country where he faced similar charges.

According to investigators in the case, medical experts concluded that Matyakubov suffers from personality disorders including irascibility, vindictiveness, and cruelty towards women.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and Interfax