Russian Court To Hear Request To Block Telegram

A Russian court says it will begin considering this week a request by state media regulator Roskomnadzor to block the messaging app Telegram.

Moscow's Taganka district court said it scheduled the hearing for April 13, rejecting a request by Telegram to postpone it.

Roskomnadzor has asked the court to block Telegram following the company's refusal to give the Federal Security Service (FSB) access to users' messaging data.

On March 20, the regulator ordered Telegram to provide the FSB with encryption keys needed to read users' messaging data within 15 days, after the Supreme Court rejected Telegram's challenge to the demand.

Telegram has been defiant throughout the showdown. Shortly after Roskomnadzor announced it had filed suit with the Moscow district court on April 6, Telegram lawyer Ramil Akhmetgaliyev said that the company does not plan to follow the order, dismissing the FSB's demand as "unconstitutional" and "not based on law."

The move may fuel concerns that Russia is seeking to curtail Internet freedoms following President Vladimir Putin's March 18 election to a new six-year term.

Kremlin critics have used social media to spread the word about antigovernment demonstrations and to publicize corruption allegations against Putin, a former FSB chief and Soviet KGB officer, and his allies.