Russian Court Upholds Navalny Jail Term

A Russian court has rejected an appeal by Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny against a 30-day prison sentence that was handed to him for organizing nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin.

The Moscow City Court made the ruling on May 23, eight days after Navalny was ordered jailed for what the judges said was violating regulations for organizing public gatherings.

Navalny called the accusations against him "ridiculous."

The vocal Putin foe was one of hundreds of people apprehended on May 5 in Moscow and more than 1,600 people detained nationwide during protests ahead of Putin's upcoming inauguration to a new six-year term.

Navalny was released hours later but was ordered not to leave Moscow while the cases against him were pending.

He already served several jail terms on charges related to organizing antigovernment protests, and was convicted twice on financial-crimes charges that he and government critics say were trumped up by the Kremlin as retribution for his opposition to Putin.

On May 22, the host of Navalny's YouTube channel, Ruslan Shaveddinov, was also jailed for 30 days over the May 5 rallies, after being detained outside his Moscow home earlier in the day.

"Thirty days," Shaveddinov later wrote on Twitter from the Tver District Court. "I will continue to encourage you to participate in the struggle for the future of our country."

Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, was also detained on May 22 and is awaiting a verdict from the same court.

Navalny was barred from taking part in the March 18 presidential election because of the convictions that he and his supporters say were fabricated to keep him out of electoral politics.

Putin, who has been president or prime minister since 1999, was sworn in for a new six-year term on May 7 after a landslide victory in the election.

The vote was marred by allegations of fraud and what international observers said was a lack of a genuine choice.

