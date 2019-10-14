Russian Court Upholds Prison Sentence For Activist For Participating In Unsanctioned Rallies

The Moscow City Court has upheld a four-year prison sentence given to an activist convicted of violating legislation on public gatherings.

Konstantin Kotov was sentenced on September 5 after he was found guilty of repeatedly taking part in unauthorized rallies.

Kotov has maintained his innocence, saying he has a constitutional right to openly and publicly express his opinions.

The 34-year-old computer programmer was sentenced under a controversial law that criminalizes participation in more than one unsanctioned protest within a 180-day period.

Kotov was detained on August 10 for taking part in a rally that demanded the local election commission register opposition and independent candidates on the ballot in municipal elections.

The activist had been arrested and fined several times since March for participating in Moscow protests.

Based on reporting by Dozhd and Meduza