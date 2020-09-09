Russian Deputy Energy Minister Arrested For Embezzlement

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Tikhonov has been arrested in Moscow on allegations of embezzlement.

The Basmanny district court ruled Tikhonov remain in custody for two months.

The Investigative Committee said Tikhonov and three other people were accused of embezzling at least 603 million rubles ($7.9 million) at the time he headed the state Russian Energy Agency, a unit of the Energy Ministry.

One of Tikhonov's lawyers said his client was not guilty.

Tikhonov, 51, was focused on digital projects at the Energy Ministry.

He headed the agency from 2014 to 2019 before being promoted to a deputy energy minister.

Investigators said the alleged embezzlement of state funds was related to the development of a digital system at the agency.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and RIA Novosti