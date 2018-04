A plane transporting expelled Russian diplomats with their family members from the United States landed at Vnukovo airport outside of Moscow on April 1. Workers could be seen unloading large boxes carrying diplomatic items from the Russian Ilyushin Il-96 jet. The diplomatic staff were told to leave the United States as part of an international response to Russia's alleged nerve-agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury on March 4. (Reuters)