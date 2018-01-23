Russian Director's 'Loveless' Nabs Oscar Nomination

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev's drama Loveless has been nominated for an Oscar for best foreign-language film.

The nominations for the 90th annual awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were announced on January 23 in Beverly Hills, California.

Zvyagintsev's film will compete in the foreign-language category with Lebanon's The Insult, Hungary's On Body And Soul, Sweden's The Square, and the Chilean film A Fantastic Woman.

Loveless tells the story of a couple searching for their missing son while going through a bitter divorce. It took home the jury prize last year at the Cannes film festival and also won the best picture prize at the London Film Festival in October.

Zvyagintsev's previous film, Leviathan, won the same award in London in 2014.

Fairy-tale romance The Shape Of Water topped the list of Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including for best picture, actress, and supporting actor.

In second place was World War II epic Dunkirk with eight nominations, while crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri came in third with seven.

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture include Timothee Chalamet for his role in the gay romance film Call Me By Your Name; Daniel Day Lewis for Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya for the racial satire Get Out; Gary Oldman for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour; and Denzel Washington for his performance in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Five actresses are vying for the award for best actress in a motion picture: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie for I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird; and veteran Meryl Streep for The Post.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Hollywood on March 4.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa