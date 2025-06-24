Russian Drone Attack in Sumy Region Kills Three, Including 8-Year-Old Boy

A Russian drone strike overnight on a village in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region killed an eight-year-old boy and two adults, and injured three others, the regional military administration said early on June 24.

“We have confirmed three deaths, including an 8-year-old boy whose body was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed home. Along with him, a man and a woman also lost their lives," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"The strike took lives from different families, all living on the same street. They went to bed in their homes—but Russian drones ended their sleep forever,” Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, local police reported that six people, including three children, were injured in the overnight attack in the Sumy region.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Tuesday that on the night of June 24, Russian forces carried out an attack on Ukraine using 97 Shahed strike drones and several types of decoy UAVs.

In a separate Russian attack on June 24, at least four people were injured in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense forces shot down 20 Ukrainian drones overnight on June 24, including two over the Moscow region.

The latest attacks come as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet NATO leaders during a summit in The Hague June 24-25.

Zelenskyy is not officially attending the summit, but will look to shore up support from the military alliance as NATO members lock in a vow to increase overall spending.