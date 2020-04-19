PRAGUE -- Russia's embassy in the Czech Republic has changed its formal address in Prague after the square where the embassy is located was renamed for a slain Russian opposition leader.

The move, reported by Czech news media, comes amid diplomatic skirmishing between the two countries over World War II statues and other remnants of the Cold War period.

Two months ago, Prague officials dedicated the leafy square where the sprawling Russian Embassy complex is currently headquartered after Boris Nemtsov.

Nemstov was a former deputy prime minister who was fatally shot in February 2015 meters away from the Kremlin walls.He was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin.

The Czech news portal Aktualne.cz reported on April 17 that the embassy had formally changed its administrative address from Nemstov Square to a street a few hundred meters away where a consular building is located.

The embassy has not commented publicly on the move. Czech Foreign Ministry officials have downplayed the decision.

Russia and the Czech Republic have also clashed over a statue of a Soviet-era general that Prague officials ordered removed recently.

The Russian Foreign Ministry protested the decision to take down the statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev. Russian prosecutors have said they would launch criminal proceedings in connection with the decision.

Konev is seen as a hero by many in Russia but as a symbol of Soviet-era repression by many Czechs.

Czech President Milos Zeman echoed Russian outrage over the removal as "an abuse of the state of emergency.”