Russian-Estonian Citizen Handed Prison Term For Buying Drones For Russian Army In Ukraine
A court in Tallinn has sentenced a man with dual Russian-Estonian citizenship for publicly raising funds and buying drones for the Russian armed forces invading Ukraine.
The Harju district court on July 21 sentenced 43-year-old Vladimir Shilov to four months in prison, with another eight months suspended and a four-year probation period after finding him guilty of supporting the aggression of a foreign country.
The court also found Shilov's two co-defendants, Ilya and Ruslan Golembovsky, guilty of funding the drones' purchase, and handed each of them a suspended five-month prison term with a 20-month probation period.
Estonian authorities arrested Shilov on May 28 when he was crossing the Estonian-Russian border with three drones he had purchased in Estonia for the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Shilov openly supported President Vladimir Putin and started a fundraising campaign online to buy drones for Russian troops, calling it "an act of support of our troops."
Ukraine and many countries of the European Union have criminalized support of Russian aggression against Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
With reporting by Delfi and Postimees
'Kafkaesque Absurdity': Prosecutors Appeal Acquittal Of Siberian LGBT Artist In High-Profile Case
KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia -- Prosecutors in Siberia have appealed the acquittal of LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova in a high-profile case over drawings and other artwork depicting women's bodies that she posted online.
A group of Tsvetkova's supporters reported the prosecutors' move on July 22, exactly one week after she was acquitted by a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
Tsvetkova’s mother, Anna Khodyreva, wrote on Facebook that the prosecutors' move may prolong her daughter’s ordeal for years.
"It is horrifying even to imagine how many more years of life and energy this senseless accusation can steal from Yulia," the activist's mother wrote, as the appeal means a new investigation into the case, as well as another trial, which could take two to three years to complete.
On July 15, the central district court found Tsvetkova innocent in a trial that was held behind closed doors because prosecutors said they needed to show the images as evidence.
The acquittal was to take force after 10 days unless authorities appealed the ruling.
Last month, prosecutors said they were seeking a conviction and a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
The 29-year-old Tsvetkova was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a social media page called The Vagina Monologues that showed abstract art resembling female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
Tsvetkova’s trial began in April 2021 after a nearly 1 1/2-year investigation during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest. In May of last year, she launched a hunger strike to protest the case against her.
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and “Kafkaesque absurdity.”
Female Mountaineers From Pakistan, Iran Reach World's Second-Highest Summit
Two women -- one from Pakistan and another from Iran -- appear to be the first female climbers from their countries to reach the summit of K2, the world's second-highest and arguably most dangerous peak.
Samina Baig, 32, hoisted Pakistan's flag atop the 8,611-meter-high peak, located on the Chinese-Pakistani border, on July 22.
Baig hails from the remote northern Pakistani village of Shimshal in the Gilgit–Baltistan region.
She was among several women to successfully reach K2's peak on July 22, according to Karrar Haidri, chief officer of the Pakistan Alpine Club, which helps coordinate between climbers and the government in the event of an emergency.
Haidri said a second Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiyani, was also among the teams to reach the top of the mountain, but it appeared that Baig had arrived at the peak a few minutes earlier.
Baig was also the first Pakistani woman to climb the Himalaya's 8,848-meter Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, in 2013.
Pakistani media said several other mountaineers, including female climbers from Iran, Oman, Lebanon, and Taiwan, also summited the peak on July 22.
Farsi-language posts on social media identified the Iranian climber in the same party as Afsaneh Hesamifard. According to Iranian media, Hesamifard became only the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest during an expedition in May.
Haidri said Afghan climber Ali Akbar Sakki died on July 21 due to a heart attack while attempting to scale K2 as part of the team of climbers who reached its summit on July 22.
K2 has one of the deadliest records, with most fatalities occurring to climbers on their descent. Only a few hundred have successfully reached its summit. By comparison, Mount Everest has been summited more than 9,000 times.
Winds on K2's peak can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius.
With reporting by AP, Geo TV, and Samaaenglish TV
Siberian Lawmaker Detained Over Tweet About Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine
NOVBOSIBIRSK, Russia -- An independent lawmaker in the Russian city of Novosibirsk has been detained over a tweet she posted about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A witness told RFE/RL that Khelga Pirogova was detained by three men in civilian clothings after a fundraising event on July 21. According to the witness, the men did not present an arrest warrant, nor did they provide any explanation as to why they were detaining the lawmaker.
Pirogova told RFE/RL later that she was charged with "discrediting Russia's armed forces."
Media reports said earlier that several lawmakers in the Siberian city had reported Pirogova over her post on Twitter about Russian troops killed in Ukraine.
In her tweet, which has since been deleted, Pirogova commented on volunteers from Russia's lower economic classes dying on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee said earlier this month that its chief, Aleksandr Bastrykin, had ordered that the tweet be investigated.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russia Adds Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, Slovenia To List Of 'Unfriendly Nations'
Russia has added Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia to its list of nations that "carry out unfriendly actions towards Russian companies and citizens."
A statement from the Russian government said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the order on July 22.
According to the government press service, the embassies of the mentioned countries will now have to limit staff levels.
"Greece cannot have more than 34 staff members, Denmark -- 20, and Slovakia -- 16. Slovenia and Croatia will not be allowed to hire [Russian citizens as] employees at their diplomatic missions and consulates," the press service said.
Earlier in March, just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was condemned by the West and many other countries, President Vladimir Putin ordered the government create a registry of "unfriendly nations."
The list includes the United States, Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Micronesia, Montenegro, Albania, Switzerland, Andorra, South Korea, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Czech Republic, and North Macedonia.
'An Abyss Of Fear': HRW Documents 'Apparent War Crimes' By Russia In Southern Ukraine
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Russia of perpetrating torture, unlawful detentions, and forcible disappearances of civilians in southern Ukraine's occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.
In a report published on July 22, the New York-based rights watchdog said the alleged violations committed by Russian forces, which also included the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in the area under their control, amounted to war crimes.
“Russian forces have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,” said HRW's Yulia Gorbunova.
“Torture, inhumane treatment, as well as arbitrary detention and unlawful confinement of civilians, are among the apparent war crimes we have documented, and Russian authorities need to end such abuses immediately and understand that they can, and will, be held accountable.”
HRW said that, in compiling the report, it spoke with 71 people from Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Skadovsk, and 10 other cities and towns in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.
The witnesses described 42 cases in which Russian troops held civilians arbitrarily, in some cases incommunicado, tortured many of them, and disappeared some of the detained. Three members of the Territorial Defense Forces who had the status of prisoners of war were also tortured. Two of them died, HRW said.
Among the methods of torture described by those interviewed were extended beatings, sometimes with baseball bats and electric shocks, which often resulted in injuries including broken ribs and other bones and teeth, severe burns, concussions, broken blood vessels in the eye, cuts, and bruises.
Victims of the Russian troops' brutality who were eventually released spent extended periods of time in the hospital and some could "barely walk" anymore.
The rights group said that the abuses were apparently aimed not only at obtaining information but also at instilling fear so that people will accept Russia's occupation.
In all but one of the cases, Russian forces did not inform families on the whereabouts of their loved ones and even refused to provide such information when asked by the victims' relatives.
Tamila Tasheva, permanent representative of the Ukrainian president in Crimea, told HRW that human rights monitors estimated that at least 600 people had been forcibly disappeared there since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Arbitrary detention, unlawful confinement, and enforced disappearances are all prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to or involve multiple war crimes.
“Ukrainians in occupied areas are living through a hellish ordeal,” HRW's Gorbunova said. “Russian authorities should immediately investigate war crimes and other abuses by their forces in these areas, as should international investigative bodies with a view to pursuing prosecutions.”
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks On Power Plant As Kyiv Boasts Improved Fighting Potential
Ukrainian forces have been successfully repelling repeated Russian assaults on the Vuhlehirsk power plant while Moscow continued to relentlessly shell the cities of Kramatorsk and Siversk, British military intelligence said on July 22, as Kyiv said that it has for the first time acquired a “significant potential” to advance its forces on the battlefield.
Vuhlehirsk, located some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk, is Ukraine's second-largest power plant and a strategic infrastructure objective that Russian forces are keen to capture.
In its daily intelligence bulletin, Britain's Ministry of Defense quoted Vitaly Kim, the governor of Ukraine’s Mykolayiv region, as saying that Russian forces had used seven air-defense missiles to strike infrastructure, energy facilities, and storage depots in the area.
British intelligence noted that Russia has stepped up the use of air-defense missile systems to attack ground targets -- a fact that betrays a critical shortages of dedicated ground-attack missiles.
It said that Russia has "almost certainly" deployed S-300 and S-400 strategic air-defense systems -- meant to shoot down aircraft and missiles at long ranges -- near Ukraine from the start of invasion.
The Ukrainian military said on July 22 that the main efforts of the Russian Army in the eastern Donetsk region are concentrated in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that a meeting of Ukraine’s military command on July 21 has established that Ukrainian forces “have a significant potential to advance our forces at the front and to inflict new significant losses on the occupiers," and that Kyiv needs to increase the intensity of its attacks on Russian forces.
Zelenskiy also noted that several members of the U.S. Senate have proposed a resolution recognizing Russia's aggression against Ukraine as genocide. He said it was the first result of the visit of his wife, Olena Zelenska, to Washington this week.
A bipartisan group of seven senators introduced the resolution on July 20 shortly after Zelenska spoke to members of Congress about the war, highlighting the suffering of Ukrainian civilians.
The resolution recognizes that Russia’s actions, including forced deportations to Russia and the killing of Ukrainian civilians in mass atrocities, constituted genocide against the people of Ukraine.
The resolution calls on the United States, along with NATO and European Union allies, to support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people and supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable.
Russia's military has kept up its relentless artillery bombardment of civilian-populated areas, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where at least two people had been killed and 19 wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Russian forces also bombarded a residential area of Nikopol, a city south of Zaporizhzhya, killing at least two civilians and wounding at nine others overnight, including several children.
The mayor of the southern city of Mykolayiv said the city had been targeted again on the evening of July 21 after being shelled earlier in the day, injuring one person and damaging infrastructure, energy facilities, and storage areas. He said 13 residential buildings in the city center were damaged by the shock wave and debris.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
'Running Out Of Steam': British Spy Chief Says Russian Forces Likely To Pause After 'Small' Progress In Ukraine
Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause in the coming weeks after making only incremental progress recently on the battlefield, the chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service said on July 21.
Richard Moore, head of the service known as MI6, told the Aspen Security Forum in the U.S. state of Colorado that the progress that Russian forces have made in Ukraine in recent months is relatively small.
"We are talking about a small number of miles of advance. When they take a town, there is nothing left. It is obliterated,” he said.
He added that MI6 assesses that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower over the next few weeks.
"I think they are about to run out of steam,” he said.
The operational pause will give Ukrainian forces, whose morale he said is still high, opportunities to strike back with the “increasing amounts of good weaponry" they have received.
Moore said the war "is obviously not over” and with winter coming and the pressure on gas supplies, "we are in for a tough time."
But it is important that the Ukrainian forces demonstrate their ability to strike back and it is important that Europe continues to back Ukraine militarily.
Moore also provided an estimate on the number of Russians killed in the war thus far -- 15,000. He said that’s "probably a conservative estimate" and marked a "very bloody nose" for President Vladimir Putin, who expected a quick victory.
He noted that it is about the same number that Russia lost in 10 years in Afghanistan in the 1980s.
"And these are not middle-class kids from St. Petersburg or Moscow," he said. "These are poor kids from rural parts of Russia. They're from blue-collar towns in Siberia. They are disproportionately from ethnic minorities. These are his cannon fodder."
CIA Director William Burns, speaking a day earlier at the same conference, said that U.S. intelligence estimated Russian losses "in the vicinity of 15,000 killed and maybe three times that wounded."
The head of Britain's armed forces said on July 17 in an interview with the BBC that the number of Russians killed and wounded in Ukraine was about 50,000.
Russia last updated the number of war dead in March, saying 1,351 troops had died.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Has 'Significant Potential' To Advance At Front Line
Ukraine has a “significant potential” to advance its forces on the battlefield and needs to increase the intensity of its attacks on Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on July 21.
Zelenskiy said a meeting of Ukraine’s military command on July 21 defined tasks in tactical areas that must be carried out to strengthen positions and worked out supply issues related to delivering the latest weapons arriving from Western allies to the troops in the field.
The participants of the meeting agreed that Ukrainian forces “have a significant potential to advance our forces at the front and to inflict new significant losses on the occupiers," he said.
Zelenskiy also noted that that several members of the U.S. Senate have proposed a resolution recognizing Russia's aggression against Ukraine as genocide.
He said it was the first result of the visit of his wife, Olena Zelenska, to Washington this week.
A bipartisan group of seven senators introduced the resolution on July 20 shortly after Zelenska spoke to members of Congress about the war, highlighting the suffering of Ukrainian civilians.
The resolution recognizes that Russia’s actions, including forced deportations to Russia and the killing of Ukrainian civilians in mass atrocities, constituted genocide against the people of Ukraine.
The resolution calls on the United States, along with NATO and European Union allies, to support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people and supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable.
Russia's military kept up its relentless artillery bombardment of civilian-populated areas earlier on July 21 amid what Kyiv said were failed attempts by Russian forces to gain ground.
Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said one of the most densely populated areas of Ukraine's second-largest city was being shelled, while the regional governor said two people had been killed and 19 wounded. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Russian forces also bombarded a residential area of Nikopol, a city south of Zaporizhzhya, killing at least two civilians and wounding at nine others overnight, including several children.
The head of the military administration of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, urged people to evacuate, saying Russian forces had destroyed schools in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka and shelled the industrial part of Kramatorsk and central Bakhmut.
The mayor of the southern city of Mykolayiv said the city had been targeted again on the evening of July 21 after being shelled earlier in the day, injuring one person and damaging infrastructure, energy facilities, and storage areas. He said 13 residential buildings in the city center were damaged by the shock wave and debris caused by the evening shelling.
Ukraine's armed forces said earlier that they engaged Russian troops in the south and east of the country, killing more than 100 enemy combatants. That figure could not be confirmed.
The Ukrainian military also reported heavy Russian shelling on the front line in the east amid what they said were largely failed attempts by Russian ground forces to advance.
WATCH: Kyiv has urged Ukrainians living in the Zaporizhzhya region to evacuate. While many have fled, some residents, including pensioners and farmers, remain in hotly contested frontline villages. They face daily attacks by the Russian Army.
The Russian-installed administration in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya said Ukraine had conducted a drone strike on a nuclear power station there, but the reactor was not damaged.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, British military intelligence said on July 21 that Russian forces and Moscow-backed separatists continue to attempt small-scale assaults along the front line in the east.
Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine’s second-biggest power plant at Vuhlehyrska, some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk, as Moscow appears to be prioritizing the capture of critical national infrastructure, British intelligence said in its daily bulletin.
WATCH: Shells rained down as our team visited a frontline town in eastern Ukraine where volunteers were trying to evacuate civilians. Current Time reporter Borys Sachalko and cameraman Serhiy Dykun ran for cover, but nearby civilians were not fast enough. Two were injured and immediately taken for medical treatment in a safer location.
In Kyiv, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that law enforcement officers uncovered an illegal scheme to help Ukrainian citizens of military age get out of the country.
A 34-year-old resident of the Kyiv region was behind the scheme, which offered to organize unimpeded crossings for a price of 1,600 euros, the press service of the Prosecutor-General's Office said. The man was arrested while meeting with a "client," who paid him $800.
He planned to cross the border based on documents about studies at institutions in Poland. Zelenskiy barred men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country shortly after the war began.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
Turkey Says Deal To Resume Black Sea Grain Exports To Be Signed On July 22
Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey, and the United Nations will sign a deal on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said.
Negotiations between the four parties in Istanbul last week reportedly were close to a deal on a UN-led plan to allow shipments of grain to begin moving through the ports.
Erdogan’s office on July 21 said a general agreement on the resumption of grain exports was reached during the talks and would now be put in writing by the parties.
Details of the agreement were not immediately known.
The U.S. State Department welcomed Turkey's announcement but said it would focus on holding Russia accountable for implementing the deal.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said a UN-led round of talks would take place in Turkey on July 22, but a ministry spokesman did not confirm that a document would be signed.
"In summary, a document may be signed which will bind the sides to [ensure] safe functioning of export routes in the Black Sea," Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.
Nikolenko said the Ukrainian delegation at the talks would only support decisions guaranteeing the safety of Ukraine's southern regions, "strong positions" of Ukraine's armed forces in the Black Sea, and safe exports of Ukrainian agricultural products.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was on his way to Istanbul on July 21, but a UN spokesman said an agreement on a deal had not yet been fully negotiated.
"What we're trying to do is have an agreement that would allow for Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York said.
The UN has pointed out how serious the food crisis around the world is, Haq said, and the grain-export issue is a large component of it. Hundreds of thousands, potentially even millions of people will be spared having food priced out of their reach if the problem can be resolved, he added.
Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, but Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been blocked because of the war. Russia has captured some of the ports and bombarded others, while Ukraine has mined the approaches to some ports to protect them from a Russian amphibious assault.
Diplomats have said that the plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guide grain ships in and out of port waters that its forces have mined, Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move, and Turkey inspecting ships with support from the UN to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
Ukraine could potentially quickly restart exports, Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said earlier on July 21.
"The majority of the infrastructure of the ports of wider Odesa -- there are three of them -- remains, so it is a question of several weeks in the event there are proper security guarantees," he told Ukrainian television.
Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, instead blaming Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.
A day after the Istanbul talks last week, the United States sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping, and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Prominent Iranian Lawyer Rearrested And Sent To Evin Prison To Serve Decade-Old Sentence
Prominent Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Mohammad Ali Dadkhah has been arrested and sent to prison to serve a sentence he received more than a decade ago for allegedly attempting to overthrow the ruling Islamic system.
Lawyer Mustafa Nili wrote on Twitter on July 20 that Dadkhah had been transferred to the notorious Evin prison to serve the eight-year sentence he received in 2011. Dadkhah has been out on parole since 2013.
Nili quoted lawyer Iman Pirouzkhah as saying that Dadkhah was rearrested under "illegal pretexts." He did not elaborate.
Dadkhah, who has defended a number of political prisoners in Iran, including a Christian pastor on death row for apostasy, is a founding member of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) along with Nobel Peace Prize-winner Shirin Ebadi.
Since a disputed June 2009 presidential election, several co-founders and members of the DHRC have been imprisoned, including lawyer Abdolfattah Soltani and journalist Abdolreza Tajik.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Pensioners Protest Again, Demand Full Hike In Pensions As Promised
Pensioners and retired government employees have again taken to the streets in several cities across Iran shouting anti-government slogans and demanding a full 38 percent increase in their pensions, which was promised by the Supreme Labor Council.
The recent wave of protests by pensioners and retirees comes after the government announced on June 6 that it would increase the monthly incomes of non-minimum-wage retirees by 10 percent, far below a previous pledge to raise them by 38 percent plus 5.15 million Iranian rials ($16).
On July 20, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sent a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi noting that the 10 percent increase was against the law, and that the full hike should be granted in accordance with a decision by the Supreme Labor Council.
Videos posted on social media showed retirees gathering in at least four southern cities, Ahvaz, Shushtar, Behbahan, and Shush, chanting slogans against Raisi's government.
According to the law, after receiving the official letter from parliament, the government has one week to amend the resolution on wages or it will be canceled completely.
Pensioners and associated groups blame the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to significantly increase wages and improve living conditions.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. The labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The government has cracked down on the protesters, arresting many.
With writing and editing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Justice Ministry Demands Closure Of Jewish Agency For Israel
Russia's Justice Ministry has demanded the closure of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Sohnut, which processes the immigration of Jews to Israel.
Moscow’s Basmanny district court said on July 21 that it will start a hearing on the ministry's request on July 28. According to the court, the ministry's request was based on alleged violations of unspecified Russian laws.
The Jerusalem Post cited a top Israeli diplomatic official as saying that the ministry’s request is based on allegations that Sohnut "illegally collected info about Russian citizens."
Following the court's statement, Israel said it would send a delegation to Russia next week "to ensure the continuation of the Jewish Agency's activity in Russia," according to a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office.
The delegation was to include representatives of the prime minister's office as well as the foreign, justice, and absorption ministries, the statement said.
"The Jewish community in Russia is deeply connected with Israel. Its importance arises in every diplomatic discussion with the Russian leadership," Lapid said in the statement.
"We will continue to act through diplomatic channels so that the Jewish Agency's important activity will not cease."
Russian authorities earlier this month sent an official notice to Sohnut's office in Moscow demanding its closure.
Sohnut's branch in Russia has been functioning since 1989. The agency established in 1929 helps Jews from other countries settle in Israel.
Last month, the chief rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, left Russia after he refused a request from state officials to publicly support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said on July 21 that “Russian Jews will not be held hostage by the war in Ukraine."
"The attempt to punish the Jewish Agency for Israel’s stance on the war [in Ukraine] is deplorable and offensive,” he added.
Immigration and Absorptions Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said diplomatic efforts are under way “to clarify the situation and resolve the matter accordingly."
With reporting by The Jerusalem Post, Interfax, TASS, AFP, and The Times of Israel
Russian Appeals Court Upholds Tatar Islamic Scholar's Sentence For Banned Religious Group's Activities
SAMARA, Russia -- A Russian court has rejected an appeal filed by a prominent Islamic scholar from Tatarstan who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in November for running a branch of a banned religious group.
The Sixth Court of Cassations in the city of Samara pronounced its ruling rejecting the appeal filed by Gabdrakhman Naumov on July 21, his lawyer, Ruslan Nagiyev, told RFE/RL.
Earlier in February, Naumov's appeal against his verdict and sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court of Tatarstan.
Naumov is well-known in Tatarstan as a teacher at the Russian Islamic University and is the former imam of a mosque in the regional capital, Kazan.
He was arrested in March 2020 and charged with being the leader of the Nurcular movement in Tatarstan.
Naumov has rejected the charges, saying that he never promoted, shared, or supported any extremist or radical teachings or ideas.
Nurcular was founded in Turkey by Said Nursi, who died in 1960.
The Nurcular movement, which has millions of followers around the globe -- especially in Turkey -- has been banned in Russia since 2008.
Russian authorities have said the group promotes the creation of an Islamic state that encompasses all Turkic-speaking areas and countries in the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Russia's Turkic-speaking regions in the North Caucasus and Volga regions.
German Soccer Club Calls For Removal Of Belarusian Clubs From Tournaments Over Minsk's Support Of War On Ukraine
German Bundesliga club 1. FC Koln has urged UEFA, European soccer's governing body, to remove Belarusian football clubs from all European competitions over Minsk's support of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The club said in a letter made public on July 21 that it was "simply not sufficient" to have clubs from Belarus play their home games on neutral ground and that they should be removed from competitions, just as Russian clubs had been.
The letter called for "decisive action" from UEFA, saying 1. FC Koln could face a club from Belarus in the Europa Conference League playoffs in August given that there are four football clubs from Belarus -- FC BATE Barysau, FC Homel, FC Shakhtsyor Salihorsk, and FC Dinamo Minsk -- in the qualifying round.
"The massive support of the Russian invasion war on Ukraine by Belarus is not only against the values and norms of 1. FC Koln, but against those of the entire sport," the club said in the letter.
"For this reason, we ask you to follow the recommendation of the [International Olympic Committee] and to not only exclude the Russian teams, but also the teams from Belarus, from all European competitions with immediate effect."
The letter also emphasized that a recent verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the legitimacy of the exclusion of Russian clubs and added that the European Union has also imposed sanctions on Belarus over its support of Moscow in its war against Ukraine by providing communications and territory for Russia to launch its wide-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Central Asian Leaders Pledge Further Cooperation As Russian Influence Wanes
Leaders from five Central Asian nations have ended a summit in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata with a pledge to increase cooperation to strengthen the region as Russia -- the main strategic and trade partner of the region -- is being weakened by its war in Ukraine.
The meeting ended on July 21 with the signing of the Agreement on Friendship, Neighborliness, and Cooperation for Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century by the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Tajik and Turkmen leaders did not sign the document, citing domestic proceedings.
The summit was the first gathering of heads of state in the region since Russia -- which was not a participant in the meeting -- launched its invasion of Ukraine five months ago. Despite Moscow's waning influence in the region, none of the five presidents in attendance mentioned the war in Ukraine.
The meeting came just weeks after several dozens of people were killed in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan after security forces brutally clamped down on anti-government protests in their respective autonomous regions, Gorno-Badakhshan and Karakalpakstan.
Meanwhile, more than 200 people were killed in unrest in Kazakhstan in January, prompting Nur-Sultan to invite Russian-led security forces to swoop in and help restore order.
This year's summit was held as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have seen social unrest in the past two years while the cost of living has been on the rise in the region, with the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, severe droughts, supply issues, and the war in Ukraine.
"There is a necessity to prevent security crises created by those who use social, economic, inter-ethnic, religious issues as excuses and I call for joint efforts for that," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said.
Another focus of the meeting was the situation in Afghanistan, where Taliban militants are nearing the first anniversary of their takeover of the country following the withdrawal of international forces in August 2021.
Tajik President Rahmon said the five nations should keep the developments in the war-torn nation under "permanent focus" as they may affect geopolitical situation in Eurasia in general.
"According to our prognosis, the situation in Afghanistan may go from bad to worse. Since taking over the country, Taliban leaders have failed to provide assurances to the international community, Afghan citizens with security, or solve social and economic challenges," Rahmon said.
Talking about disputed border issues in the region, especially border-related problems between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan that have caused deadly shootouts in recent years, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev offered to assist the Tajik and Kyrgyz governments in finding a peaceful solution to ward off further violent clashes.
Toqaev's offer appeared to be an attempt to sideline Russia from its usual role of ironing out differences between former Soviet republics.
Zelenskiy Blames Russian Hackers For 'Fake News' Report That He Is Ill
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reassured his country's citizens that he is well after what he said was a fake news report about his health distributed by Russian hackers.
Zelenskiy, 44, made his remarks on July 21 in a video posted to Instagram from his office.
The post appeared just hours after the Kremlin denied rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin was suffering from health problems and after a Ukrainian media company said hackers had broadcast a false report about Zelenskiy's health on one of its radio stations following a cyberattack.
"Cybercriminals spread information that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is allegedly in intensive care, and his duties are being performed by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), Ruslan Stefanchuk,” TAVR Media said on Facebook.
TAVR Media said the information about the health of Zelenskiy was not true. There has been no claim of responsibility for the cyberattack.
Zelenskiy called it “more fake news” put out by the Russians to imply that he is not in control of Ukraine.
"So, here I am in my office, and I have never felt as good as now," he said. "And the bad news for those behind such fakes is that I am not alone. There are 40 million (Ukrainians)."
In an apparent dig at 69-year-old Putin’s age, he said: "And with all due respect to old age, 44 is not (almost) 70."
The Kremlin reacted earlier to media speculation about Putin's health, dismissing the rumors as "nothing but fakes."
Speaking to reporters in Moscow on July 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the 69-year-old Russian leader is fine, adding that a bout of coughing during a public appearance a day earlier was due to a simple cold he caught during a trip to Iran earlier this week that was caused by intensive indoor air-conditioning.
Despite reports in recent months claiming that Putin has cancer, Parkinson's disease, or both, there is no evidence that he is ill and the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the Russian leader is in good health.
On July 20, answering a question at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado about Putin's health, CIA Director William Burns quipped that Putin is "entirely too healthy."
Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, Reuters, and Euronews
Russian Court Upholds Decision To Extradite Belarusian Activist Despite Torture Fears
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court of appeals in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has upheld a decision to extradite Belarusian activist Yana Pinchuk to Minsk, where she faces charges for protesting the disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power despite opposition accusations that the voting was rigged.
The court handed down its decision on July 21 even after the 25-year-old activist said she may face torture if returned to custody in Belarus.
Pinchuk is wanted in Belarus on several charges, including inciting national hatred, calls for activities that damaged national security, and slander. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
Police in St. Petersburg arrested Pinchuk on November 1 last year at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges, saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests against Lukashenka following the controversial presidential election.
Thousands have been arrested, and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
In December, Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Pinchuk as a political prisoner and demanded her immediate release.
- By Mike Eckel
Ukrainian Oligarch Wins U.S. Lawsuit Against Russian-American Lobbyist Over Trump Inauguration Tickets
A Russian-American businessman known for his political fundraising and lobbying has lost a lawsuit brought by a Ukrainian developer who sued him over promised-but-never-delivered tickets to President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.
The U.S. District Court ruling against Yuri Vanetik concludes a subplot that emerged early in the Trump presidency amid scrutiny over his business dealings in Russia, the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference, and Ukrainian lobbying of the Trump White House.
In his lawsuit filed in 2019, Pavel Fuks, a Ukrainian-Russian developer, accused Vanetik of defrauding him after Fuks paid $200,000 for what he thought would be exclusive tickets to Trump's inauguration two years earlier.
Vanetik did not provide the promised tickets, Fuks alleged, and instead he ended up watching the inauguration at a bar in a Washington, D.C., hotel.
Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha of the California federal court ultimately found Fuks' evidence, which included WhatsApp messages and e-mails, persuasive, and on July 19 ordered Vanetik to refund Fuks' $200,000.
"The Defendant did not provide any tickets for a cabinet dinner, the inaugural parade, the inaugural concert and fireworks, or for the presidential swearing-in ceremony," the judge wrote. "Similarly, while Defendant sent a car to deliver Plaintiff to an event in a midrise building overlooking the Capitol, that event appears to have ended by the time Plaintiff and his guests arrived."
In a message to RFE/RL, Vanetik said he planned to appeal the ruling. He also noted that he filed a separate, countersuit in state court in 2021, accusing Fuks of defamation, fraud, and being “a notorious criminal, specializing in transnational money laundering, fraudulent schemes, and extortion,” and being “an agent of Russian intelligence.”
That case is still pending.
Fuks could not be immediately reached for comment.
U.S. law forbids foreign nationals from buying tickets to attend U.S. presidential inaugurations and the official parties that are hosted by political committees. The prohibition is aimed at curbing foreign influence on presidential administrations.
Still, foreigners get around that prohibition and routinely attend inaugurations as guests of American donors, which is allowed.
In the months after the Trump inauguration, federal prosecutors investigated whether foreigners illegally funneled money to Trump's inaugural committee.
The chairman of Trump's inauguration, Thomas Barrack, was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller about financing for the inauguration and foreign donations. Barrack was later indicted on related charges of illegal lobbying as a foreign agent.
Vanetik, a Russian-born U.S. citizen, has been a fixture in Republican politics in California for years, raising money and lobbying congressional Republicans, including former Representative Dana Rohrabacher.
In December 2016, a month after Trump's election, Vanetik opened a Kyiv office for a lobbying company called Medowood. He later registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent representing a Ukrainian businessman named Valeriy Babych.
Fuks, meanwhile, is a longtime real estate developer from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv who in 2017 hired Rudy Giuliani to help lobby in the United States on behalf of Kharkiv, and Ukraine more broadly.
Giuliani later worked as Trump's personal lawyer and worked with other Ukrainian figures to dig up information that would be embarrassing to former Vice President Joe Biden. Giuliani's efforts ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment in 2019.
Years earlier, Fuks, who earned millions building real estate in Moscow in the 2000s and later invested in oil and gas projects in Ukraine, negotiated with Trump over the possibility of building a Trump-branded skyscraper in Moscow. The negotiations ended unsuccessfully.
Other criminal proceedings that grew out of investigations into the Trump inauguration included that of Washington lobbyist Samuel Patten, who pleaded guilty to helping an Ukrainian oligarch illegally purchase four tickets to Trump's inauguration and illegally working as a lobbyist for Ukrainian politicians without registering as a foreign agent.
The Ukrainian oligarch in question was later identified as Serhiy Lyovochkin, who was allied with the Opposition Bloc, a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.
Patten worked closely with a Russian-American lobbyist named Rinat Akhmetshin, who was later identified as the person who purchased the tickets on behalf of Lyovochkin.
Akhmetshin, who was questioned by Mueller investigators, has not been charged with any crime.
Russia To Consider Hungarian Request To Buy More Gas
Russia will consider a request from Hungary to buy more gas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 21 after meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Moscow.
Szijjarto, who said he traveled to the Russian capital to talk about ensuring gas supplies and finding a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, met with Lavrov and other Russian officials.
Under a 15-year deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia, and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria.
Szijjarto told a news conference that Hungary needed a further 700 million cubic meters of gas on top of the existing supply deal and it would not be possible to buy that much without Russian sources.
The amount represents around 6.7 percent of Hungary's 2020 consumption of the fuel, according to data from the country's natural-gas pipeline operator.
"Today our colleagues expressed the Hungarian government's interest in a new purchase of natural gas this year. This request will be...considered," Lavrov told a joint press conference with Szijjarto.
Szijjarto said his goal was to complete talks on gas purchases as soon as possible, reiterating that Hungary wanted a cease-fire and peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Szijjarto also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak and Denis Manturov, who is also a deputy prime minister as well as the minister of industry and trade, the Russian government said in a statement.
"Today the political situation is rather complicated, but we appreciate the position of the Hungarian government, which consistently defends its national interests. We are determined to further develop our relations, including in the energy sector," Novak told Szijjarto, according to the statement.
Szijjarto said earlier that Hungary was in talks to buy more gas on the market before the heating season as countries in Europe scramble to fill up and as energy prices skyrocket.
He also said on July 18 that Hungary was in talks with Russia about redirecting all of its gas shipments under the long-term supply deal to the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Serbia.
Szijjarto's visit to Russia came on the same day the government announced that it was scrapping decade-long caps on gas and power prices for higher-usage households from next month -- a move that will lead to hefty price hikes for extra energy consumption.
The price caps helped right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban secure reelection in 2014 and had been a key point of his election campaign in April, when he won a fourth consecutive term in office.
Under the decree, households will be eligible for the current capped power price on electricity usage up to 2,523 KWh per year, but will pay about double that for energy consumed above that limit, although the government said that would still be below the market price.
For gas, the annual usage limit for price caps is 1,729 cubic meters, above which a price close to market prices applies, resulting in a seven-fold price rise.
Orban is confronted with his toughest challenge since taking power in 2010, with inflation at a two-decade high, the forint currency near record lows, and European Union funds on hold in a dispute over democratic standards.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Twenty Indicted For Deadly Building Collapse In Iran
A court in Iran has indicted 20 people for their responsibility in the collapse of a tower building that killed 43 people in May in the southwestern city of Abadan.
The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building on May 23 sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead and prompted accusations of government negligence and endemic corruption.
Deputy Attorney General Gholam Abbas Turki said on July 21 that the Abadan city administration held a 4.5 percent participation in the Metropol project and bore a large part of the responsibility for the accident since its involvement in the construction led to the neglect of the municipality's "supervisory duty."
Turki also said the city administration and the technical supervisors of the construction work were guilty of "numerous shortcomings and faults."
In recent years there have been several cases of building collapse in Iran. Experts largely attribute the incidents to a disregard for safety standards and corruption in urban management.
In 2017, 20 people were killed, including 16 firefighters, in a fire and then the collapse of the Plasco building in the capital city of Tehran.
Ukraine Devalues Hryvnya As Economic Effects Of War Deepen
Ukraine's central bank, citing the deep economic impact of the war with Russia, has devalued the hryvnya by 25 percent.
The bank said in a statement on July 21 that the new official rate for the currency is 36.5686 to the U.S. dollar.
The move was decided "in view of the change in the fundamental characteristics of Ukraine's economy during the war and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other currencies," the bank said.
"The war has been going on for almost five months, during which there have been significant changes, and under such conditions, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of February 24 no longer corresponds to reality and is gradually losing its role as an anchor for expectations," the statement said.
"Taking this into account, the National Bank has carried out a onetime correction of the official exchange rate...The new exchange rate will anchor the economy and give it stability in the face of uncertainty."
The devaluation comes a day after Ukraine asked its creditors for a two-year payment freeze on its international bonds in an attempt to focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
British Foreign Secretary Truss Says Against Sending U.K. Troops To Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, one of the final two candidates to take over as prime minister after the departure of Boris Johnson, says she does not support sending British soldiers to Ukraine to help fight against Russia.
Speaking to the BBC in an interview on July 21, Truss ruled out the "direct involvement" of her country's troops if she were to become prime minister.
"We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of U.K. troops," she said.
Truss's comments are in line with the United States, NATO, and most other Western European nations, who have supported Kyiv in its fight by sending weapons and aid while ruling out putting soldiers on Ukrainian soil.
Moscow has said any involvement of Western forces directly in Ukraine would be considered a declaration of war against Russia.
Based on reporting by the BBC
Belgium Ratifies Much-Criticized Prisoner Swap Treaty With Iran
Belgian lawmakers have ratified a fiercely criticized treaty allowing prisoner exchanges with Iran, potentially opening the way for an Iranian diplomat imprisoned on terrorism charges to return home.
Following a heated two-day debate, parliament voted 79-41 in favor of the deal, which had already won approval from a parliamentary commission on July 6.
Prime Minister Alexander de Croo's government has said the treaty is the only solution for the release of Olivier Vandecasteele, a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran.
Vandecasteele, 41, was detained in Tehran by Iranian authorities in February, apparently without charge.
But critics including members of an exiled Iranian opposition movement say Brussels is backing down in the face of what is in effect hostage-taking by Tehran.
The deal would imply the release and possibly even pardon of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was last year sentenced to 20 years in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018.
Tehran has demanded that Belgium recognize Assadi's diplomatic status and release him.
The NCRI is the political wing of the exiled Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, an exiled opposition group that seeks to overthrow the Islamic republic.
The Belgian opposition alleged the agreement with Tehran was tailor-made to permit Assadi's release while Iranian exiles have held street protests.
Last week, a group of 11 human-rights organizations appealed to Belgium to cancel the agreement.
In a joint statement released on July 12, the groups said it could result in the release of a convicted terrorist and “legitimize Iran’s hostage-taking.”
The groups warned that the agreement violates the commitment of Belgium and the European Union to hold perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable.
With reporting by AFP
HRW Warns Russia, Ukraine Against Placing Military Bases In Civilian Areas
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says both Russia and Ukraine must avoid placing military bases in civilian areas during combat operations without relocating the residents first.
The New York-based rights group said in a report on July 21 that both sides in the war in Ukraine have put civilians at unnecessary risk by basing their forces in populated areas without removing civilians to safer areas despite international humanitarian law obligating parties to the conflict to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.
HRW documented four cases of Russian forces establishing military bases in populated areas and three instances of the Ukrainian military taking similar action without moving civilians to safer areas. Subsequent attacks on these bases killed and wounded civilians, the watchdog said.
“As the war in Ukraine rages on, civilians have been caught in the fighting unnecessarily,” said HRW's Belkis Wille.
“Russian and Ukrainian forces both need to avoid basing their troops among civilians, and to do all they can to remove civilians from the vicinity,” Wille said.
HRW said it wrote to the Russian and the Ukrainian defense ministries on May 6, asking for details about the measures their armed forces were taking "to minimize civilian casualties, remove civilians from the vicinity of fighting, and avoid deploying forces in densely populated areas."
Neither side has responded, HRW said.
The group urged Russia and Ukraine to abide by the laws of war applicable during international armed conflict that can be found in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and customary international law.
According to international legislation, HRW noted, parties to the conflict must take the necessary precautions “to the maximum extent feasible" to protect civilians and civilian objects under their control from the dangers resulting from military operations, avoid locating military targets within or near densely populated areas, and seek to remove civilians and civilian objects under their control from the vicinity of military targets.
