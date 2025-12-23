Musicians Targeted By Kremlin For Anti-War Lyrics Unite On Stage In Vilnius

Several Russian artists who have been labeled foreign agents or jailed for their performances appeared together at a concert in Vilnius, Lithuania. Singer Naoko and guitarist Alexander Orlov of the band Stoptime had been arrested in October for playing banned anti-war songs by exiled artists Noize MC and Monetochka, who they joined on stage for the first time on December 20. The Stoptime musicians' detention after a street show in St. Petersburg set off a wave of similar public concerts by supporters across Russia.