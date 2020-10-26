Russian FM Says Moscow To Continue Cooperation With Ankara

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his country will continue to cooperate with Turkey on solving international issues.

Lavrov told reporters in Athens after holding talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on October 26 that although "our approaches to some problems do not coincide in many cases, we find common ground" with Ankara.

"We have good relations with Turkey, but not without problems.... But we manage to unite our efforts for good results and help each other to move towards creation of conditions necessary for normalization of critical situations. We will continue our cooperation with Turkey," Lavrov said.

Talking about an ongoing stand-off between Ankara and Athens over a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean, Lavrov said the issue should be resolved through diplomacy.

"Any problems, should they arise between countries, must be resolved via dialogue, however difficult the situation might be, including between Turkey and Greece," Lavrov said.

"We will be interested if these problems are discussed and resolved through direct dialogue," he added.

Recent tensions between Greece and Turkey stem from Ankara's decision to dispatch a research vessel to contested waters, which reignited tensions between the two NATO member states over sea boundaries and drilling rights.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS