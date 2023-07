1 A woman buys products from a street vendor in front of a heavily damaged building in the eastern Ukrainian frontline town of Lyman, in the Donetsk region, on July 17.



General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said on the Telegram messaging app on July 18 that Kyiv's troops faced challenges as they continued to register successes in their counteroffensive against Russian forces. "The situation is complicated but under control (in the east)," he said.