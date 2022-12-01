Russian Forces Attack In East, Strengthen Positions In South, Ukrainian Military Says

Ukrainian forces fought pitched battles in the eastern region of Donetsk region while in the south Russian troops strengthened their defensive positions and bombarded the regional capital of Kherson, recaptured by Ukraine last month, the Ukrainian General Staff said on December 1.

Across Ukraine, technicians were frantically working to restore electricity supplies heavily damaged by relentless waves of Russian bombardment that have left millions in darkness and cold at the onset of winter.

Donetsk, where Russians have been attempting to make further advances, remained the site of the heaviest fighting, the General Staff said, adding that Russian artillery pounded Ukrainian positions and several towns, including the flashpoint town of Bakhmut and nearby Soledar and Opytne.

Russian troops were building defense lines in the direction of the town of Lyman, the General Staff said. Fresh units as well as those that sustained losses are being resupplied with personnel, ammunition, and fuel, it said.

On the southern front, the military said, Russian forces dug in on the left bank of the Dnieper River, taking up defensive positions and training tank, mortar, and artillery fire on the city of Kherson, causing further damage to power systems.

Despite the relentless Russian bombardment from across the Dnieper River, electricity had been restored to 65 percent of consumers in Kherson, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol region from artillery and rocket systems, destroying several houses, a gas pipeline, and an electric transmission line, Valentyn Reznichenko said. No one was injured, he added in a message on Telegram.

Other battleground activity was reported in northeastern and central Ukraine, the military said.

The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.

WATCH: After Ukrainian troops retook large parts of the Kherson region from Russian forces, officials began the work of investigating military and civilian deaths and removing mines and booby traps from the area.

In his regular nightly address on November 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, without elaborating, that Ukraine was taking further steps to counter the Russian forces' actions.

"We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and preparing countermeasures -- tougher countermeasures than is now the case," Zelenskiy said.

But even with the technicians' efforts, nearly 6 million customers in a majority of Ukraine's regions and in Kyiv had no electricity, Zelenskiy said.

The United States and other Western allies pledged more financial support and relevant equipment to boost Kyiv's energy resilience during a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Romania on November 30.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference at the end of the meeting in Bucharest that Russia's strategy of targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure will not divide Ukraine's supporters.

Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused "his ire and his fire" on Ukraine's civilian population, hitting infrastructure that provides heat, water, and electricity to Ukrainians.

"We know President Putin's playbook: Freeze and starve Ukrainians, force them from their homes, drive up energy, food, and other household costs, not only across Europe but around the world, and then try to splinter our coalition," Blinken said.

"This strategy has not, and will not, work. We will continue to prove him wrong," he added.

With reporting by Reuters