Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called off a Balkan tour after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
The Foreign Ministry said on October 27 that the 70-year-old diplomat "feels well" but will self-isolate as a precaution.
"The visits and meetings planned earlier are postponed," the ministry said.
Lavrov returned from Greece on October 26.
He had planned to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia on October 28 and 29, respectively.
Russian Foreign Minister Cancels Balkan Tour After COVID-19 Exposure
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called off a Balkan tour after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Multimedia