Russian Foreign Minister Cancels Balkan Tour After COVID-19 Exposure

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called off a Balkan tour after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

The Foreign Ministry said on October 27 that the 70-year-old diplomat "feels well" but will self-isolate as a precaution.

"The visits and meetings planned earlier are postponed," the ministry said.

Lavrov returned from Greece on October 26.

He had planned to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia on October 28 and 29, respectively.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters

