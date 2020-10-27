Russian Foreign Minister Cancels Balkan Tour After COVID-19 Exposure

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called off a Balkan tour after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.



The Foreign Ministry said on October 27 that the 70-year-old diplomat "feels well" but will self-isolate as a precaution.



"The visits and meetings planned earlier are postponed," the ministry said.



Lavrov returned from Greece on October 26.



He had planned to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia on October 28 and 29, respectively.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters