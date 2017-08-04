Russia Denounces As 'Cold War Mentality' Pence Remarks In Balkans

Russia on August 3 denounced what it called "destabilizing" comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on his tour of the Western Balkans this week and said they exposed Washington's Cold War mentality.

Pence said on August 2 in Montenegro that "Russia has worked to destabilize the region, undermine your democracies, and divide you from each other and from the rest of Europe,” and he urged Balkan leaders to "be resolute and uncompromising in the face of [Russian] aggression."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Pence presented false and "destructive" choices that will "inevitably lead to mounting tensions" in the Balkans.

"The U.S. is actively peddling the thesis that there is no alternative for southeastern Europe to joining NATO," it said.

"It is regrettable to note that Washington is sliding ever deeper into the primitive ideology of the Cold War era, which is completely detached from reality," it said.

The ministry called on the United States to stop vilifying Russia and its foreign policy, which it said was based on respect for allies and a readiness to work with international partners.

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax