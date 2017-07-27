Russian Former Economy Minister Ulyukayev Indicted On Bribery Charges

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office approved an indictment against Russian former minister of economic development Aleksei Ulyukayev and sent the case to court, Russian news agencies reported on July 26.

A statement from the office was reported as saying that Ulyukayev was indicted on bribery and corruption charges and it would send the case to the Zamoskvoretsky district court in Moscow for trial.

Earlier on July 26, the Moscow City Court declined to release Ulyukayev from house arrest, Russian agencies reported.

Ulyukayev has been banned from leaving or changing his place of residence, as well as from communicating with other

people except his close family members.

Ulyukayev is the highest-ranking Soviet or Russian government official to be arrested since the 1950s.

He was put under house arrest in November while allegedly receiving a $2 million bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry's approval of Russian oil giant Rosneft's acquisition of majority stake in regional oil company Bashneft from the government.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax