Russian, French Space Station Crew Members Return to Earth

A Soyuz capsule carrying a Russian cosmonaut and French astronaut has returned to earth, ending their six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The Russian capsule with Oleg Novitsky and Thomas Pesquet parachuted to the ground outside the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan at 8.10 p.m. local time (1610 Prague time) on June 2, a mission command official said.

Officials said the capsule landed on its side. Both crew members were extracted and were reported in good condition.

Novitsky and Pesquet were aboard the space station for 194 days.

NASA's Peggy Whitson remained aboard the ISS after her mission was extended by three months. Russia's Fyodor Yurchikhin and U.S. astronaut Jack Fischer also remain aboard the space station.

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, and Interfax