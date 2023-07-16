News
Another Russian General Reportedly Fired In Latest Military Shakeup Post-Mutiny
Another Russian general has reportedly been fired in the latest shakeup in the military since Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a short-lived mutiny three weeks ago.
Major General Vladimir Selivyorstov, who commanded the 106th Airborne Division, has been dismissed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Telegram channels close to Russia’s security services reported on July 15.
The Telegram channels did not give an official reason for his firing though one claimed Selivyorstov had been known to disagree with decisions made by headquarters.
Selivyorstov’s dismissal comes amid upheaval in the Russian armed forces following Prigozhin’s June 23-24 mutiny against Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov over their management of the war in Ukraine.
The weak military response to the mutiny -- which represented the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s 23-year grip on power -- has raised questions about the loyalty of senior officials in the armed forces to the Kremlin for its failed invasion of Ukraine.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that at least 13 high-ranking Russian military officials were detained following Prigozhin’s mutiny.
One prominent official, General Sergei Surovikin, who briefly served as overall commander for the Ukraine war and is believed to be a close ally of Prigozhin, has not been seen or heard from since the mutiny erupted on June 24.
Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army deployed in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhya region, said on July 12 that he was fired after complaining to Gerasimov about the failure to rotate troops.
Popov also said his forces were being hampered by problems with counterbattery radar and artillery reconnaissance.
As for Selivyorstov, Telegram channel CHEKA-OGPU said Tula Governor Aleksei Dyumin sought to defend him during a trip to Moscow on July 14. The 106 Airborne Division is based in Tula.
Putin’s former chief security guard, Dyumin is often cited as a possible replacement to Shoigu should the president decide to dismiss him. Dyumin briefly served as deputy defense minister under Shoigu in 2015-2016.
However, experts say Putin is likely to stick with loyalists Shoigu and Gerasimov at least for the foreseeable future lest it appear he caved under pressure from Prigozhin.
More News
Kyiv Says More Than 50 Russian Soldiers Have Been Convicted Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion
Ukrainian courts have convicted and sentenced more than 50 Russian soldiers for crimes committed in Ukraine since Russia’s massive military invasion in February 2022, chief prosecutor Andriy Kostin said on July 16. According to Kostin’s office, Ukraine has registered more than 98,000 crimes of aggression and war crimes. "We investigate these crimes, transfer cases to courts, and obtain verdicts," Kostin said. "People cannot wait for justice if it isn't clear for how long." According to the United Nations, 9,177 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed killed as of June 30, including 535 children. The UN believes the true number of killed and wounded civilians may be much higher. Despite considerable evidence and testimony, Russia maintains that it does not target civilians in Ukraine and that its forces have not committed war crimes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Wagner Troops Reportedly Enter Belarus As Mercenary Group's Future Still Uncertain
A long convoy transporting Wagner troops entered Belarus from Russia on July 15, the independent Belarusian military monitoring project Belaruski Hayun reported.
The column included at least 60 vehicles, including pickups, large trucks, vans, and at least three buses, and was escorted by Belarusian traffic police, Belaruski Hayun said in a tweet.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The convoy was headed in the direction of Tsel, a village 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk where a tent encampment capable of holding as many as 15,000 people had recently been set up by the Belarusian authorities.
The video footage of the alleged convoy comes a day after the Belarusian Defense Ministry television channel showed Wagner instructors training Belarusian territorial defense forces in Tsel.
Neighboring Lithuania, meanwhile, said its border services are monitoring developments.
A spokesman for Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service told the news portal Delfi on July 15 that border security with Belarus had already been strengthened because of "illegal migration and the NATO summit."
The fate of Wagner troops has been enveloped in a deep fog since its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24 in the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed he helped end the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops in Belarus.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began going up in Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. The mercenary group lost 20,000 men in the process, according to Prigozhin.
The Wagner leader gained popularity among Russian military bloggers for his frank comments on the course of the war.
He often publicly criticized Russia’s military leadership in crude terms. Putin sought to reign him in by agreeing to subordinate Wagner to the Defense Ministry.
To protest that decision, Prigozhin launched his mutiny.
What happens next with Wagner troops and Prigozhin is unclear.
Wagner had 25,000 fighters under its command, Prigozhin claimed at the time of his mutiny. However, that number has not been verified.
Russia is facing manpower issues and can’t afford to disband Wagner, which is considered one of the most experienced and disciplined units, military experts said.
Putin on July 14 said Wagner troops could keep fighting in Ukraine but without Prigozhin as their leader. Wagner forces did not appear to be fighting in a major capacity at the moment, the Pentagon said a day earlier.
While some have speculated that Wagner troops could try to invade Ukraine from Belarus, military experts said that Russia would need a force of 30,000 or more to have any chance of succeeding with such a venture.
Lukashenksa said on June 27 that he would like Wagner troops to train his own forces, but he gave no indication how many of the mercenaries he would be willing to host on his soil.
Amid speculation that could be a threat to his own hold on power, he said, "We will keep a close eye on them."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Budapest Pride March Draws Thousands In Protest Against Government’s Anti-LGBT Moves
An estimated 10,000 people took part in the Pride march -- an annual international LGBT rights celebration event -- in the Hungarian capital. On July 15 participants protested against tightening restrictions over public displays of LGBT community members’ identities and information about them. A protester could be seen carrying a poster with a question “Are you going to wrap me in foil, too?” -- a reference to a major bookstore in Budapest having been imposed a hefty fine earlier in the week for the sale of an LGBT-themed British webcomic and novel, Heartstopper, without closed wrapping. In 2021 Prime Minister Viktor Orban banned the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among those under 18 in books and films despite strong criticism from rights groups and the European Union. On the eve of the Pride event, the embassies of the United States, Germany, and 36 other countries urged Hungary to protect LGBT rights and scrap discriminatory laws.
Prigozhin's Media Companies May Resume Work As Mutiny Fallout Dissipates, FT Reports
Some news outlets belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s media holding may resume their work as the fallout from his mutiny last month dissipates, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Nevskie Novosti plans to restart its work, chief editor Aleksandr Krasnobayev told the paper. Some of Prigozhin’s media outlets did not shut down in the wake of the failed mutiny, another source close to Prigozhin told the FT. Meanwhile, volunteers tracking Priogzhin’s businesses said his troll factory has continued to operate. Prigozhin on June 24 halted a mutiny by his Wagner forces 200 kilometers from Moscow following a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by the FT, click here.
Putin Noncommittal On Grain Deal Extension During Call with South African Leader
Russian President Vladimir remained noncommittal on extending a UN-backed grain deal, claiming in a call with his South African counterpart that Moscow's demands have not been met.
Putin on July 15 told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that requests to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertilizer exports had not yet been fulfilled.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was struck last year and credited with easing the global food crisis resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is set to expire on July 17 unless extended.
The agreement allows safe passage for ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the largest food exporters, through the Black Sea corridor.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier this week said he sent Putin a letter with a proposal to keep the deal operational.
Guterres offered to reconnect a subsidiary of Russia's Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the international payment system SWIFT in exchange for Russia's extension of the deal, Reuters reported. Putin claimed not to have seen the letter.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who helped facilitate the original deal in July 2022, claimed on July 14 that he and Putin were in agreement that it should be extended. The Kremlin quickly clarified that it had not reached such an agreement.
Russia has threatened in the past to pull out of the deal only to agree at the last minute as it pushed for greater concessions.
Putin has also complained that most of the grain from the deal goes to wealthy nations and not those most in need. In reality, the Black Sea Grain Initiative increases the total supply of grain on global markets, driving down prices and thus helping poorer nations.
During the call, the two leaders also discussed the BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August. "BRICS" is an acronym denoting the large, emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and was originally coined in 2001 as "BRIC" by the Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill.
Putin's attendance at the event is uncertain following an arrest warrant issued against him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accused the Kremlin leader of the war crime of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.
The warrant means ICC member states, such as South Africa, are obliged to arrest him if he sets foot on their territory. Russia said at the time that the warrant was "outrageous" and legally void because Russia is not an ICC member.
During a visit to Russia later this month for an Africa summit, Ramaphosa will try to convince Putin not to attend the BRICS meeting, the FT reported, citing South African officials.
The Kremlin has yet to say publicly whether Putin intends to attend the summit.
With reporting by Reuters, WSJ, and FT
Azerbaijan Says Karabakh Separatists 'Pose Threat' To Flights
Azerbaijan on July 15 accused Armenian separatists in its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region of using radio interference against passenger aircraft in its airspace, as the arch-foe countries are to hold EU-mediated peace talks. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinan are set to meet on July 15 in Brussels for a round of talks aimed at resolving the conflict for the control of Armenian-populated Karabakh. European Council President Charles Michel will mediate the discussions, which come amid renewed tensions after Azerbaijan closed the Lachin Corridor, the sole land link between Karabakh and Armenia.
South Korean President Promises More Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine During Visit To Kyiv
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his nation would increase the amount of humanitarian and nonlethal military assistance sent to Ukraine following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
South Korea, a major producer and exporter of military goods, will donate more helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine, Yoon said at a joint press conference on July 15.
Seoul will expand the amount of humanitarian aid to Ukraine to $150 million from $100 million last year, he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
South Korea, the ninth-largest arms exporter, is wary of directly shipping lethal military aid to Ukraine for fear that Russia or China may boost aid to its nemesis, North Korea.
Yoon’s unannounced trip to Ukraine comes on the heels of his attendance at the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier in the week.
South Korea produces significant volumes of NATO-compatible weaponry, including tanks, howitzers, and shell ammunition -- all items in high demand by Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia have expended shell ammunition at a much faster rate than expected amid a grueling war, triggering a search for global supplies.
The United States, which has shipped tens of billions of dollars worth of lethal military aid to Ukraine since 2022, announced earlier this month that it would send Kyiv cluster bombs because it is running low on shell ammunition.
The New York Times reported on July 15 that Ukraine has suffered significant losses of equipment, including Bradley fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks, in the first weeks of its counteroffensive, citing Western officials.
Those losses have declined in recent weeks as Kyiv changed its strategy to focus on degrading Russian forces with artillery strikes and long-range missiles rather than charging forward in armored vehicles.
Ukraine lost as much as 20 percent of its weaponry sent into battle in the first two weeks of the counteroffensive that began in June. That has fallen to about 10 recent over the past month.
South Korea in May dismissed a U.S. media report that its artillery rounds were headed to Ukraine, saying its position on not providing lethal aid to Kyiv was unchanged.
Seoul has recently sold tanks and howitzers to Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine.
Yoon's trip is one of a few by an Asian leader to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.
During his trip to Ukraine, Yoon visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers allegedly committed war crimes, including killing civilians. Moscow denies the accusations.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP
Turkey Provides Support For Disabled People In Afghanistan
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has provided financial support for vocational training courses for people with disabilities in northern Afghanistan to help them gain professional skills and find employment. The state-run charity will provide six-month courses for women in soap manufacturing and for men in carpentry, the production and repair of shoes, and welding of metal structures. The courses will take place in Jowzjan Province and will accommodate 50 people with disabilities. To read the original story from the RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Pakistani Army Chief Warns Afghan Taliban Against Harboring Militants After Twin Attacks
The head of the Pakistani Army has threatened the Taliban-led government in Kabul with an "effective response" if it continues harboring militants who launch attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," General Asim Munir said, referring to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
The July 14 statement came after two militant attacks in recent days killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the southwestern Balochistan Province that borders Afghanistan.
Nine soldiers were killed when militants stormed an army base in the Zhob district on July 12, marking the highest death toll in a single day for the Pakistani Army in several months.
Three soldiers were killed in a separate attack on the same day when gunmen targeted an army convoy in Sui, a town that the country’s main natural gas pipeline passes through.
"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," said Munir, who visited Balochistan on July 14.
Several militant groups, including the TTP, Islamic State, and the newly formed Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan have a presence in Balochistan.
Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in Zhob.
The army chief said he expects the Afghan Taliban to live up to their promises from a 2020 Doha agreement with the United States to prevent any terrorist group from using Afghan soil for attacks.
Munir also claimed that "Afghan nationals were involved in recent acts of terrorism in Pakistan," but didn't provide further details.
There was no immediate response from the Taliban in Kabul. The Taliban-led government has in the past rejected Islamabad’s claim that it harbors militants who carry out cross-border attacks in Pakistan.
The TTP has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Pakistani troops and police in Balochistan in recent years.
The gas-rich province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by local separatists for two decades.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Top Oil Field Service Company Halts Shipments Of Technology To Russia
Oilfield services company SLB -- formally known as Schlumberger -- on July 14 announced that it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to international sanctions. SLB previously banned shipments into Russia from the United States, Britain, the European Union, and Canada. The ban now applies to all its worldwide operations. SLB said in a statement it “remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Forces Shell Ukraine's Sumy Region As Kyiv Claims Advances In South
Russian shelling targeted border areas in Sumy Province in Ukraine's northeast, causing multiple explosions, local officials said on July 15, as Kyiv claimed its troops were advancing against the invading forces in the country's south.
No casualties were reported from the latest Russian strikes in Sumy, but the regional military administration said several residential buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged in the attack.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The attack "by various types of weapons" caused dozens of explosions, damaging two private houses in the Novoslobidsk area and destroying two harvesters and two tractors in the Khotyn rural settlement, the military administration said. Three residential buildings were damaged in the Seredino-Budsk area, it added.
Sumy Province, which borders Russia, frequently comes under Russian strikes. Three people were killed and 21 others were wounded in a drone strike on the namesake provincial capital, Sumy, on July 4.
Regional authorities have said they were considering a plan to resettle some 12,000 residents from the border areas.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, said its troops were advancing in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and restraining an "onslaught" by the Russian Army on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its evening summary on July 14 that the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and launched 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems. It said the Russian military would continue to focus its main efforts on areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka. About 20 combat clashes took place during the day.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the fighting in his nightly address late on July 14, telling Ukrainians they must realize that Russian forces in the south and east are deploying all possible resources to stop Ukrainian soldiers from advancing.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers never stop eyeing the sky in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian antiaircraft rockets can stop the incoming kamikaze drones but these often put the defending soldiers at risk.
"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelenskiy said after chairing a meeting with top commanders.
"And every 1,000 meters we advance, every success of every combat brigade, deserves our gratitude," he said.
Zelenskiy met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on July 15, offering support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.
Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Yoon pledged to increase his country's humanitarian and nonlethal military assistance to Ukraine.
South Korea "will expand the scale of supplies from last year, when we provided materials such as helmets and bulletproof vests," he told reporters, adding that humanitarian aid would be increased to $150 million in 2023, from $100 million last year.
Ahead of the meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, towns near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the area last year.
Yoon, who was accompanied by his wife, laid flowers at a monument to the country's war dead, his office said.
South Korea has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has also sold tanks and howitzers to Poland -- a key ally for Kyiv.
However, South Korea -- the world's ninth-largest arms exporter -- has not directly provided weapons to Ukraine in line with Seoul's long-standing policy of not supplying arms to active conflict zones.
Yoon told The Associated Press earlier this months that supplies of demining equipment, ambulances, and other nonmilitary materials "are in the works" following a request from Kyiv.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Status Of Wagner Mercenaries Unclear As Putin Comments On His Offer To Troops
The Kremlin has refused to elaborate on the future of the Wagner mercenary group after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the private military company, which mounted a short-lived mutiny last month, has operated without a legal basis.
“There is no law on private military organizations. It simply doesn’t exist,” Putin told the Russian newspaper Kommersant three weeks after a brief revolt that posed the most serious threat to the Russian leader’s 23-year rule.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with reporters refused to elaborate when asked about Putin’s comments to Kommersant in an interview published on July 14.
While the Kremlin said there was no legal entity named Wagner and the legal status of such companies was a complicated one that required consideration, it has previously admitted the government has paid the group billions of rubles.
Putin told Kommersant that he offered the private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander, who goes by the call sign "Gray Hair" and has led the private army in Ukraine for 16 months.
The commander, Andrei Troshev, is a retired military officer who has played a leading role in Wagner since its creation in 2014 and faced European Union sanctions over his role in Syria as the group's executive director.
“All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve,” Putin told the newspaper, “And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all along.”
Putin had previously said Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, move to Belarus, or retire.
Putin emphasized in the interview that “rank-and-file soldiers of Wagner have fought honorably” in Ukraine, adding that “it’s a cause for regret that they were drawn” into the mutiny.
Putin's remarks appeared to be part of efforts to denigrate Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin while trying to maintain control over Wagner mercenaries and secure their loyalty. The fate of Prigozhin remains unclear.
Putin described a Kremlin meeting attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including Prigozhin, on June 29, five days after the rebellion. He said he offered them alternatives for future service, and many signaled their approval, but Prigozhin did not.
Putin didn't mention where and in what numbers Wagner could be deployed under his offer or say what proposal the forces eventually accepted, if any.
Some of the mercenaries were shown on July 14 in a Belarusian state TV broadcast instructing soldiers in Belarus at a military range southeast of Minsk.
The broadcast showed Wagner instructors training Belarusian territorial defense forces at a firing range about 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk.
"Wagner fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the Belarusian Defense Ministry's television channel said. State news agency BelTa also reported that Wagner troops were training Belarusian soldiers.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry didn't say how many Wagner troops were in Belarus or specify whether more will follow. Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has previously said it was up to Prigozhin and the Russian government to decide whether to move to Belarus.
Lukashenka, who brokered the deal to end the rebellion in exchange for an amnesty for Prigozhin and his men and permission for them to move to Belarus, has said Prigozhin is in Russia, while Wagner’s troops are in their field camps.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Accused Russian Intelligence Officer Pleads Not Guilty To U.S. Smuggling Charges
An alleged Russian intelligence officer pleaded not guilty on July 14 to charges of smuggling U.S.-origin electronics and ammunition to Russia to help its war against Ukraine. Vadim Konoschenok, who was extradited from Estonia, entered the plea at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. The judge ordered him to be detained pending trial after prosecutors called him a flight risk. Konoschenok's lawyer declined to comment. Konoschenok, 48, was detained in October 2022 while trying to cross into Russia carrying 35 types of semiconductors and electronic components, some of which were subject to U.S. export controls, prosecutors said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Second Romanian Minister Resigns As Scandal Over 'Horror' Retirement Homes Escalates
Romania's Family and Youth Minister Gabriela Firea has resigned, the second member of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's leftist-led government to become a casualty of a national scandal over revelations about the abusive treatment of people interned in a complex of private retirement homes near Bucharest.
Firea announced her resignation in a Facebook post on July 14 after a private meeting with Ciolacu, who is also her Social Democratic Party (PSD) boss.
"I had a meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu several minutes ago and I handed in my resignation as minister for family, youth, and equality of chances," Firea wrote.
Firea's resignation came a day after Labor Minister Marius Budai left the government after it was revealed that he ignored an official warning from an NGO about the abuses perpetrated at three retirement homes operated in Voluntari, a small town on the outskirts of Bucharest, by an organization called St. Gabriel the Brave.
The organization's owner, Stefan Godei, was arrested by organized crime police after two Romanian investigative media outlets, Centrul de Investigatii Media (Investigative Media Center) and Buletin de Bucuresti (Bucharest Residence Permit), revealed earlier this year and police concluded this month that dozens of elderly and disabled people were being starved, beaten, drugged, tied to their beds, and denied basic hygiene in Godei's retirement homes.
Firea, a former PSD mayor of Bucharest, came under fire when documents published by the media showed that Godei had been her employee and occasional driver during her 2016-2020 mayoral stint. Furthermore, her husband, Florentin Pandele, has long been the PSD mayor of Voluntari.
Both Firea and Pandele have been vehemently denying any responsibility for the longtime abuses.
Despite abundant evidence to the contrary, Firea repeatedly claimed she did not know Godei personally, while Pandele denied having any personal knowledge of the abuses although the neighbors of what has been dubbed "the houses of horror" lodged several complaints with the Voluntari town hall.
The scandal prompted a national outcry with increasing political ramifications, leaving newly appointed Ciolacu rushing to contain the political fallout for his party by ordering a sweeping nationwide investigation of all similar institutions.
More than 1,000 homes were raided by authorities, and 13 have been permanently closed while 43 were temporarily suspended.
Anti-organized-crime police detained 26 suspects, and four of them were subsequently arrested while 11 others were placed under house arrest.
For the past two years, PSD has been in an uneasy coalition with the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL) that saw Ciolacu taking the rotating helm of the government just weeks before the scandal broke out.
Ciolacu, who is the PSD leader, appears increasingly preoccupied by next year's parliamentary, local, and presidential elections.
What may be even more important for Ciolacu's political future is that Firea also gave up, "momentarily," as she put it, the leadership of the PSD branch in Bucharest, although she had been said to have her eyes set on another mayoral candidacy in the Romanian capital, or even a run for Romania's presidency -- two positions that Ciolacu might be interested in for himself, according to some reports.
In the meantime, as politicians are vying to make the most out of the crisis that incumbent President Klaus Iohannis has called "a national shame," the revelations about the treatment of the elderly and the disabled are sure to open an old wound in Romanian society more than three decades after horrific images from communist orphanages shocked the world.
With reporting by Eugen Tomiuc
UN Chief Awaits Answer From Putin On Proposal To Extend Black Sea Grain Export Deal
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is still waiting for a response from Russian President Vladimir Putin on a proposal to extend a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports as a deadline for an extension of the deal looms.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on July 14 that Guterres is waiting for a response to a letter that he wrote to Putin earlier this week including his proposal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Dujarric said discussions are being held, including messages exchanged on WhatsApp and Signal, as Moscow again threatens to walk away from the deal, saying its demands have not been met.
Guterres wrote to Putin on July 11 asking him to extend the Black Sea deal in return for connecting a subsidiary of Russia's Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the international payment system SWIFT, sources told Reuters.
One of Russia's demands is the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT. It was cut off by the EU in June 2022 over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
According to TASS, Putin said he had not seen the letter from Guterres, but Russia has been in contact with UN officials.
The deal, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, allows the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It was brokered by the UN and Turkey last year to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion and blockade of the ports.
Much of the 32 million metric tons of corn, wheat, and other grains exported by Ukraine under the arrangement has gone to feed people in developing countries in Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. If the exports were again blocked, food prices could spiral even higher than they are now.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicating he and Putin were in agreement on the extension of the deal.
"We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor," Erdogan told reporters.
But Peskov said there had been “no statement about this from the Russian side."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed for Russia to extend and expand the Black Sea deal, accusing Russia of using the agreement "as a weapon" by threatening to end it.
"If Russia is not going to end its horrific war of aggression against Ukraine, at the very least it could extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative so that these food products can get out to the world, keeping prices down, keeping supply up," Blinken told a news conference in Jakarta.
"If Moscow follows through on its threat, developing countries including in the region will pay the price including quite literally with higher food prices, as well as greater food scarcity," Blinken told reporters after talks in the Southeast Asian country.
Moscow has insisted from the start that in exchange for its cooperation it wants obstacles to exports of Russia's own food and fertilizer lifted.
While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Two Navalny Associates' Houses Searched By Russian Police
Police have carried out searches of the houses of two former employees of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in the cities of Tambov and Tver for unspecified reasons. Rights monitor OVD-Info reported that Igor Slivin, who worked with Navalny's group in Tambov, was questioned and then released on July 14. He was told he's a witness in a criminal case on the creation of an extremist community. In Tver, Pavel Kuzmin's house was searched even though he left months before it was declared an extremist group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbia Reverses Course, Allows Russian Anti-War Activist To Enter
Russian lawyer Pyotr Nikitin, a sharp critic of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, has been allowed to enter Serbia more than 24 hours after authorities at the Belgrade airport confiscated his passport and refused to let him in.
Nikitin, who has lived in Serbia for the past seven years, had been stranded at the airport since early on July 13 after arriving on a flight from Germany.
Nikitin is the founder of the Russian Democratic Society in Serbia, a Russian expatriate association that has grown to tens of thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and linked his ordeal with his anti-war activities.
"Russia has a great influence on the Serbian authorities, who simply fulfill their orders," Nikitin told RFE/RL after being allowed to enter Serbia.
Nikitin, the organizer of protests in support of Ukraine since the Russian invasion and a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told RFE/RL on July 13 that the decision to deny him entry was made by Serbia's Security Information Agency (BIA) chief Aleksandar Vulin.
After being permitted to enter the country on July 14, he said he believed the decision was made by Vulin.
"I have no concrete evidence for this, but there is no other explanation for what is happening," he said.
Vulin was placed on a U.S. sanctions list on July 11 for allegedly using his position to further Russian and criminal agendas, including arms dealing and drug trafficking.
Before his ordeal ended Nikitin said officials continued to try to get him to board a flight out of the country even though he has a valid residence permit, is married to a Serbian citizen, and has two children there.
"Twice a day, the police offer me to board a flight to Frankfurt (from where he arrived in Serbia), which I repeatedly refuse," he said, adding that he had appealed the ban.
Nikitin, who holds dual Russian and Dutch citizenship,arrived at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport after a vacation. In his earlier comments, Nikitin said he had "good signals" from the Dutch Embassy that officials there would "take measures within their jurisdiction to help me."
Nikitin's Russian Democratic Society has been organizing protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been helping antiwar Russians settle in Serbia, which has historically friendly ties with Russia and has refused to join sanctions on Moscow imposed by most of Europe and Ukraine's Western allies after the invasion.
In support of Nikitin, anti-war activists protested in front of the Serbian Parliament on July 13, and an online petition was launched to allow him to enter Serbia.
"An injustice was done to him. There is no reason for the ban, and we would like to see an explanation from the state," Anastasia Vorjanova, a Russian Democratic Society coordinator, told RFE/RL.
Lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic, who represents Nikitin, said at the protest that Nikitin had a Serbian identity card and residence permit.
"You can't issue a ban on entering Serbia just because Aleksandar Vulin doesn't like Peter Nikitin, who doesn't like Russian President Vladimir Putin," Stojkovic told RFE/RL.
Srdjan Milivojevic, an opposition lawmaker and member of the Committee for Human and Minority Rights in the Serbian parliament, told N1 television that he was not allowed to visit Nikitin at the airport and provide him with food and water.
Milivojevic said that Nikitin's "human and minority rights" guaranteed under Serbian law have been violated.
"I was shocked that we are really getting confirmation that the BIA has become a tool and a weapon in the hands of the authorities to advance anti-European politics," he added.
Serbia has long voiced aspirations to join the European Union. It became a candidate in 2012, but accession negotiations have dragged on, with Belgrade's close ties to Russia growing as a sticking point.
With reporting by Nevena Bogdanovic
Iranian Lawyers Who Expressed Support For Mahsa Amini's Family Summoned To Court
A group of 54 Iranian lawyers who expressed support for the family of Mahsa Amini after she died in police custody have been summoned by judicial authorities to explain social media posts, a move activists say is part of a campaign by officials to pressure them amid continued unrest over the suppression of women's rights by the Islamic regime.
The Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported on July 14 that the lawyers from Bukan in West Azerbaijan Province were being investigated for publishing "images and content against public modesty" rules.
In a statement posted online in September 2022, just days after Amini died after being detained for an alleged violation of the mandatory hijab law, the lawyers said they were ready to provide Amini's family with legal representation while condemning "illegal behavior by any institution and organization," an apparent reference to state pressure on the family to accept its official explanation -- health reasons -- for her death.
The family and witnesses of Amini's arrest say she was beaten during her apprehension and had no history of health problems.
Hengaw quoted unnamed "informed sources" as saying the Bukan prosecutor had "continuously put pressure on these lawyers with contradictory justifications" since the letter was published.
Hengaw said the lawyers must appear in court between July 11 and July 16.
The summoning of the lawyers in Bukan comes amid increased state pressure on independent lawyers who have been critical of state repression and those who have defended protesters arrested in the brutal state crackdown on anti-establishment protests.
Dozens of lawyers have been detained during the crackdown. The majority were released under an amnesty declared by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February but since May, the authorities have summoned over 100 lawyers across the country to appear.
Some of the lawyers who have been summoned have said that the proceedings were mostly conducted by the security court located in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with no specific charges stated.
One Killed In Accident At Russian Uranium Plant
One person was killed in an accident at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on July 14, the RIA Novosti news agency said, but the factory said radiation levels at the site and surrounding area were normal. The factory said the "depressurization" of a cylinder containing depleted uranium hexafluoride had occurred, without saying what caused it. The Urals Electrochemical Combine says it enriches uranium for use in nuclear power plants. Uranium hexafluoride is a gas that is part of that process. Radiation levels on the premises and in the surrounding area were normal, the plant in the city of Novouralsk said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
OSCE Calls On Turkmenistan To Comply With Media-Freedom Obligations
The Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe (OSCE) has called on Turkmen authorities to comply with their obligations regarding media freedom and open Internet access to citizens.
In a statement following a visit to Ashgabat, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, said she "specifically highlighted" restrictions on the free flow of information, both online and offline, along with limited access to information in the country.
She also urged the authorities to uphold the relevant commitments of the OSCE regarding freedom of expression and media freedom.
"In today's interdependent world, freedom of the media is only achievable by ensuring equal access to the online information ecosystem," Ribeiro said.
"I appreciate Turkmenistan's commitment to multilateralism and to the OSCE in particular in its wish for peace and security. I would like to highlight the importance of free and independent media as a tool in achieving this goal," she added.
Turkmenistan's authoritarian government has always tightly controlled information in the isolated country by monitoring and blocking news websites, social media platforms, and messaging apps.
In their latest bid to regulate what Turkmen can see online, state officials reportedly summoned bloggers and influencers in several regions recently to tell them to promote the government's narrative of the "happy and prosperous" country of Turkmenistan.
According to the bloggers, police also warned them that if they shared any content that was critical of the government they could go to jail and that even liking or commenting on such content is prohibited and could be seen as "anti-government activity."
The Central Asian country has repeatedly been cited as having the slowest Internet in the world.
The U.K.-based Cable.co.uk said in a report on worldwide broadband speed that Turkmenistan, with an average Internet speed of 0.50 megabits per second, was the slowest of all 224 countries surveyed in 2021.
In Turkmenistan, it took some 22 hours and 34 minutes to download a 5-gigabyte video file.
- By Current Time
Russia Closes Polish Consulate In Smolensk In Retaliation For 'Unfriendly' Polish Actions
The Russian government has ordered the closure of the Polish Consulate in Smolensk, a city some 400 kilometers west of Moscow. "As a result of the unfriendly actions by the Polish government, which are of an anti-Russian nature, steps have been taken to illegally seize Russian diplomatic property on Polish territory," the government's press service told Interfax. In May, Poland took over the building of a school belonging to Russia's embassy in Warsaw, arguing that Russia was illegally occupying Polish state property. Russia at the time called the move an "illegal seizure" and said it would "not go without a proper response from us." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
France Awards Journalist Killed Working In Ukraine Its Highest Order Of Merit
France posthumously awarded AFP video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed while working in Ukraine, the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour) on July 14. Soldin, AFP's video coordinator in Ukraine, was killed in a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine on May 9, more than a year after the Russian invasion began. He was 32 years old. Soldin was given the chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur with effect from June 28 by a presidential decree issued on July 13. Born in Sarajevo, Soldin was a French national who said he was drawn to telling stories of people displaced by fighting, stemming from his family's experience fleeing conflict.
- By AP
Andrew Tate Sues Accusers In Romanian Trafficking Case
Controversial social-media personality Andrew Tate and his brother are suing a Florida woman, saying she falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human-trafficking charges. Tate and his brother are seeking at least $5 million in the lawsuit, which was filed this week against the woman, her parents, and two others. The Tates say the five conspired to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape. Romanian officials indicted the Tates and two Romanian women last month on charges of organizing a criminal group, rape, and other crimes. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Azerbaijani President Meets Top EU Official Ahead Of Broader Talks On Peace Settlement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on July 15 in Brussels with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of a trilateral meeting between Aliyev, Michel, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian scheduled to take place that day amid tensions over a blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are trying to make progress toward a peace settlement in the long-running dispute over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan's position on peace negotiations is clear, logical, and based on international law.
He said much progress on the recognition of borders was made during direct talks in May and it is now "time for the same words to be confirmed on paper, signatures to be made, and relations to be established."
An EU official told AFP the meeting scheduled for July 15 between Pashinian, Aliyev, and Michel -- the sixth in nearly two years -- would cover humanitarian issues, border delimitation, the peace treaty, rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, and connectivity.
Thousands of people gathered earlier on July 14 in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, to protest the blockade by Azerbaijan of the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between the breakaway region and Armenia.
Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) said on July 11 that traffic through a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor had been suspended pending an investigation after "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The move sparked concerns over a humanitarian crisis in the restive enclave, which Armenia has said is experiencing food shortages.
The protest by some 6,000 people came as Pashinian voiced hope that progress will be made on a peace treaty when he meets with Aliyev.
Speaking at a government meeting on July 13, Pashinian denounced the blockade, saying it contradicts a ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement along the road.
"As far as the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the deepening humanitarian crisis are concerned, the binding ruling of the ICJ creates a possibility for a greater international consolidation to prevent Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh," Pashinian said.
He also urged international unity against the blockade of the Armenian-populated region.
Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), meanwhile, were able to transport 11 patients and people accompanying them from Nagorno-Karabakh to medical centers in Armenia, the Health Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said.
Zara Amatuni, spokeswoman for the organization’s Armenian branch, told AFP the 11 patients were in serious condition and were transported over the Lachin Corridor.
The ICRC earlier denied the Azerbaijani allegations about contraband in a statement saying none of the vehicles under its control was involved in smuggling.
But it said that four hired drivers had without its knowledge tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles, which were displaying the ICRC emblem. The individuals were not ICRC staff members and they were fired, the ICRC said.
Azerbaijan said the decision to temporarily shut the Lachin Corridor was made after the Red Cross failed to "prevent illegal actions," such as smuggling mobile phones from Armenia to Karabakh using the organization's medical vehicles.
An EU official told AFP the meeting scheduled for July 15 between Pashinian, Aliyev, and Michel -- the sixth in nearly two years -- would cover humanitarian issues, border delimitation, the peace treaty, rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, and connectivity.
The simmering conflict led to a six-week war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides. The fighting resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'You've Lived Enough Already': What Two Ukrainian Women Endured In Russian Captivity2
Ukraine Pounds Russian Positions As Its 'Success' Near Bakhmut Continues3
Back To Bakhmut: The Ukrainian Forces Trying To Trap Russian Troops In A Ruined City4
Accused Russian Intelligence Officer Pleads Not Guilty To U.S. Smuggling Charges5
'Simply Medieval': Russian Soldiers Held In Pits And Cellars For Refusing To Fight In Ukraine6
'Readiness For Service': Russia's Schools Continue Marching Toward Militarization7
European Investigators Say Traces Of Subsea Explosives Found On Yacht Linked To Nord Stream Blasts8
Hungarian Farm Minister To Visit Turkey For Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Russian General Says He Was Fired After Accusing Commanders Of Betraying Troops In Ukraine
Subscribe