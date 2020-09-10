Report: Russian Hackers Targeted Political Consultancy Working For Biden

A campaign-advisory company working for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, a Reuters report has found.

Microsoft recently alerted the company about the hacking attempt. The U.S. software company identified hackers tied to the Russian government as the likely culprits, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The hackers failed to gain access to the company's networks, according to a source familiar with its response, Reuters said.

"They are well-defended, so there has been no breach," the person said.

The company said to have been targeted was Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm.

The attacks included phishing, a method to trick users into disclosing passwords, the sources said.

SKDK Vice Chairwoman Hilary Rosen declined to comment. A Biden spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, and Microsoft spokesman declined to comment, according to Reuters.

U.S. intelligence agencies have raised alarms about possible efforts by foreign governments to interfere in the November 3 presidential election.

Based on reporting by Reuters