Russian Hockey Star Kuznetsov Suspended From International Competition For Using Cocaine

Russian hockey star Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended from international competition for four years after testing positive for cocaine use.



The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the suspension on August 23, although it said the ban formally took effect on June 13.



It said a doping test on May 26 revealed Kuznetsov’s cocaine use following his participation as a member of Russia’s national team in the 2019 IIHF World Championships in Slovakia.



Kuznetsov scored two goals and six point in 10 games of the 2019 World Championships -- helping Russia to win the bronze medal.



The four-year suspension will block Kuznetsov from competing in the next three World Championships and the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Kuznetsov said in a statement on August 23 that he had "made the decision to accept this penalty."



"Representing my country has always been so close to my heart and something I take so much pride in," Kuznetsov said. "Not being able to put that sweater on for four years is very hard to take."



"I have disappointed so many people that are important to me, including my family, teammates and friends," Kuznetsov said. "I feel absolutely terrible for letting you down. I realize that the only way I can win you back is to take ownership of my situation and my actions from this point forward."



Meanwhile, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation on August 23 issued a statement distancing itself from the 27-year-old Kuznetsov’s drug use.



“When joining the national team, athletes are constantly monitored by specialists, so the usage of banned substances when with the Russian national team is not possible,” the Russian federation said.



It was not immediately clear whether Kuznetsov would be allowed to continue playing for the Washington Capitals, the professional National Hockey League (NHL) team that signed Kuznetsov to a $62.4 million contract in 2017 to play through the 2024-2025 NHL season.