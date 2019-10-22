Russian Icebreaker Makes 'Accidental' Distress Call Off Norway Coast

A Russian icebreaker with 33 people on board has issued a mayday call accidentally after getting caught in a storm off the coast of western Norway.



The Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center reported the call on October 22. But several minutes later, Russian media quoted the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, Rosmorrechflot, as saying the distress signal was sent accidentally.



"There are no problems, the icebreaker is fine and the crew is safe. The distress signal was sent accidentally after a power outage affected some equipment during the storm. The alert has been canceled," TASS quoted a Rosmorrechflot spokesman as saying.



The ship was identified as the Tor icebreaker.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, TASS, and Interfax