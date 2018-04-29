Russian Investigators Say Athletes Still Using Banned Race-Walk Coach

Russian investigators say some athletes from the country's national track-and-field team are still training with a coach who was banned for life for doping.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said on April 28 that its investigators found that Viktor Chegin was still working with top race-walkers in the remote town of Karakol in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan.

Chegin was banned for life in March 2016 after evidence showed he oversaw mass doping by Russian race-walkers at his training center, the base for many Olympic and world championship medalists.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency in August 2016 said Viktor Chegin, who was linked to more than 20 doping cases, had lost his appeal of the ban from athletics.

The latest report did not name the athletes it alleged were working with Chegin, saying only that they were "from the Russian national walking team."

"The fact of direct involvement by V. M. Chegin, who is banned for life, has been established," it added.

Under anti-doping rules, athletes working with Chegin could face bans for knowingly working with a barred coach.

Numerous Russian athletes, including Olympic medalists, have been banned for doping since 2015 for what sport-governing bodies have called a state-run, systemic doping program by Russia.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly denied state involvement in doping practices.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS

