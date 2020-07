Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva says she will appeal after a court found her guilty of "justifying terrorism" and ordered her to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles (about $7,000). The court in the western Russian city of Pskov announced its verdict on July 6 in a case that has drawn condemnation from human rights groups. The charges related to a 2018 article Prokopyeva wrote linking a suicide bombing to Russia's political climate.